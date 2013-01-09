(Corrects to fall from falls in headline) SYDNEY, Jan 9 U.S. soybeans fell on Wednesday, extending losses into a second session as traders readied for the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture report later this week, with analysts expecting an uptick in estimates for South American production. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans fell 0.11 percent to $13.85 a bushel, having closed down 0.14 percent on Tuesday. * March corn was flat at $6.88-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.77 percent in the previous session. * March wheat was unchanged at $7.50-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.1 percent on Tuesday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release major reports of its own on Friday on global supply and demand and U.S. quarterly grain inventories. * USDA is expected to bump up its outlook for Brazil's soy harvest by 0.9 percent from last month to a record-high 81.8 million tonnes, according to a Reuters poll. * Conab last month pegged Brazil's crop at 82.6 million tonnes, above USDA's latest estimate of 81 million tonnes. * Global demand for corn increased on Monday following a lull in activity over the winter holidays and a decline in prices. * South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) bought a combined 137,000 tonnes of corn for arrival in May, while the Korea Feed Association (KFA) bought 110,000 tonnes of corn likely to be sourced from South America, traders said. * A group of Israeli private buyers has issued an international tender to purchase up to 50,000 tonnes of feed wheat of optional origin, European traders said on Tuesday. MARKET NEWS * The yen continued to rise against the dollar and the euro in early Asian trading on Wednesday despite expectations of further easing steps from the Bank of Japan, as investors locked in gains. * Brent crude rose in heavy trading on Tuesday and U.S. crude dipped as the beginning of the annual rebalancing of a key commodities index widened the spread between the two contracts. * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, retreating from last week's rally on the "fiscal cliff" deal in Washington, as companies started to report results for the fourth quarter. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 09 January UK London Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee starts two-day meeting 0930 UK Trade data for Nov 1100 Germany Industrial output for Nov 1100 US Mortgage market index Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 750.50 0.00 +0.00% -0.10% 811.68 20 CBOT corn 688.75 0.00 +0.00% +0.47% 719.22 35 CBOT soy 1385.00 -1.50 -0.11% -1.83% 1443.28 44 CBOT rice $15.22 $0.02 +0.10% +1.64% $15.20 46 WTI crude $93.07 -$0.08 -0.09% -0.13% $89.14 75 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.307 -$0.001 -0.06% -0.33% USD/AUD 1.049 -0.001 -0.13% -0.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)