By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 9 U.S. corn rose for a third
consecutive session on Wednesday with tight global supplies and
a rebound in demand supporting the market after prices slid to
the lowest in six months earlier this week.
The soybean market rose 0.3 percent after declining to its
lowest since mid-November last week on expectations of record
soybean output in Brazil, which will provide stiff competition
for U.S. exporters.
Investors in the agricultural markets are also taking
positions ahead of a U.S. Department of Agriculture
supply-demand report due to be released on Friday.
"Most people expect the report will have a reduction in corn
production numbers from what was reported in December," said
Brett Cooper, a senior markets manager at INTL FCStone
Australia.
"Some people also consider the USDA might have overstated
wheat usage for animal feed, which implies there might be higher
consumption of corn."
The USDA, in its final report on U.S. 2012 corn production,
is expected to estimate last year's drought-decimated corn crop
at a six-year low.
Even though high prices trimmed demand, the current 2012/13
U.S. corn year-end stockpile is expected to fall to the lowest
in 17 years while the corn inventory in the United States on
Dec. 1 shrank to nearly a decade low, according to a Reuters
poll of 22 analysts.
Chicago Board of Trade March corn added half a cent to
$6.89-1/4 a bushel, rising for a third straight day although
gains have been subdued ahead of the USDA report.
March soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $13.90-1/4 a bushel
while March wheat dipped 0.1 percent to $7.49-3/4 a
bushel.
The corn market is being underpinned by an increase in
global demand following a lull in activity over the winter
holidays.
South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) bought a combined
137,000 tonnes of corn for arrival in May, while the Korea Feed
Association (KFA) bought 110,000 tonnes of corn likely to be
sourced from South America.
In addition, a group of private Israeli buyers issued
international tenders to purchase 135,000 tonnes of corn and up
to 50,000 tonnes of feed wheat.
For soybeans, the USDA is forecast to raise its estimate of
the drought-hit U.S. 2012 soybean harvest this week, reflecting
a slightly higher yield than previously thought.
The average estimate of the Reuters poll was 2.988 billion
bushels, which would represent the smallest harvest since 2008
but a 0.6 percent increase from USDA's current figure of 2.971
billion.
U.S. soybean exports are likely to struggle as Brazil kicks
off its marketing season in February with a record crop.
Brazil's government crop agency, Conab, is expected to
increase its estimate for the soybean harvest on Wednesday to a
record high due to favourable weather.
Conab last month pegged Brazil's crop at 82.6 million
tonnes, above the USDA's latest estimate of 81 million tonnes.
In the cash market, spot basis bids for corn and soybeans
rose to their highest since September in central Illinois on
Tuesday and were steady to higher elsewhere in the U.S. Midwest,
supported by continued light country offerings.
Commodity funds bought a net 5,000 CBOT contracts on
Tuesday, trade sources said. They were even in wheat and even in
soybeans.
Prices at 0344 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 749.75 -0.75 -0.10% 869.40 19
CBOT corn 689.25 0.50 +0.07% 764.88 37
CBOT soy 1390.25 3.75 +0.27% 1576.88 48
CBOT rice $15.23 $0.02 +0.16% $15.48 46
WTI crude $93.03 -$0.12 -0.13% $89.08 73
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.307 $0.078 +6.35%
USD/AUD 1.049 -0.006 -0.58%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)