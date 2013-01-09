* Corn up, soy rises 0.3 pct ahead of USDA report * U.S. corn crop seen slashed to a six-year low * Brazil, Argentina on track for bumper soybean output (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 9 U.S. corn rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday with tight global supplies and a rebound in demand supporting the market after prices slid to the lowest in six months earlier this week. The soybean market rose 0.3 percent after declining to its lowest since mid-November last week on expectations of record soybean output in Brazil, which will provide stiff competition for U.S. exporters. Investors in the agricultural markets are also taking positions ahead of a U.S. Department of Agriculture supply-demand report due to be released on Friday. "Most people expect the report will have a reduction in corn production numbers from what was reported in December," said Brett Cooper, a senior markets manager at INTL FCStone Australia. "Some people also consider the USDA might have overstated wheat usage for animal feed, which implies there might be higher consumption of corn." The USDA, in its final report on U.S. 2012 corn production, is expected to estimate last year's drought-decimated corn crop at a six-year low. Even though high prices trimmed demand, the current 2012/13 U.S. corn year-end stockpile is expected to fall to the lowest in 17 years while the corn inventory in the United States on Dec. 1 shrank to nearly a decade low, according to a Reuters poll of 22 analysts. Chicago Board of Trade March corn added half a cent to $6.89-1/4 a bushel, rising for a third straight day although gains have been subdued ahead of the USDA report. March soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $13.90-1/4 a bushel while March wheat dipped 0.1 percent to $7.49-3/4 a bushel. The corn market is being underpinned by an increase in global demand following a lull in activity over the winter holidays. South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) bought a combined 137,000 tonnes of corn for arrival in May, while the Korea Feed Association (KFA) bought 110,000 tonnes of corn likely to be sourced from South America. In addition, a group of private Israeli buyers issued international tenders to purchase 135,000 tonnes of corn and up to 50,000 tonnes of feed wheat. For soybeans, the USDA is forecast to raise its estimate of the drought-hit U.S. 2012 soybean harvest this week, reflecting a slightly higher yield than previously thought. The average estimate of the Reuters poll was 2.988 billion bushels, which would represent the smallest harvest since 2008 but a 0.6 percent increase from USDA's current figure of 2.971 billion. U.S. soybean exports are likely to struggle as Brazil kicks off its marketing season in February with a record crop. Brazil's government crop agency, Conab, is expected to increase its estimate for the soybean harvest on Wednesday to a record high due to favourable weather. Conab last month pegged Brazil's crop at 82.6 million tonnes, above the USDA's latest estimate of 81 million tonnes. In the cash market, spot basis bids for corn and soybeans rose to their highest since September in central Illinois on Tuesday and were steady to higher elsewhere in the U.S. Midwest, supported by continued light country offerings. Commodity funds bought a net 5,000 CBOT contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They were even in wheat and even in soybeans. Prices at 0344 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 749.75 -0.75 -0.10% 869.40 19 CBOT corn 689.25 0.50 +0.07% 764.88 37 CBOT soy 1390.25 3.75 +0.27% 1576.88 48 CBOT rice $15.23 $0.02 +0.16% $15.48 46 WTI crude $93.03 -$0.12 -0.13% $89.08 73 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.307 $0.078 +6.35% USD/AUD 1.049 -0.006 -0.58% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Miral Fahmy)