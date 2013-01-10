SYDNEY, Jan 10 U.S. corn hit a one-week high on Thursday, extending gains into a fourth straight session, as traders continued to build positions ahead of the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture crop reports later in the week. USDA will issue its latest supply-demand and quarterly U.S. grain inventories reports on Friday. Corn has swung by the maximum daily trading limit six years in a row on the day of the department's January announcements. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March corn rose 0.32 percent to $6.96-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.8 percent in the previous session. * March soybeans rose 0.13 percent to $13.87-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.07 percent on Wednesday. * March wheat rose 0.57 percent to $7.49-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.67 percent on Wednesday. * USDA is expected to raise its forecast for Brazil's soybean harvest by 0.9 percent from last month to 81.8 million tonnes, according to a Reuters poll. * Soy prices weighed down by expectations that a record-large soybean harvest in Brazil will reduce demand for U.S. oilseeds. * Brazil, which competes with the United States for export sales, on Wednesday raised its soybean production forecast to a record 82.7 million tonnes, up 0.1 percent from its estimate last month and 24 percent above last year's harvest. * Private U.S. exporters reported the sale of 120,000 tonnes of optional-origin soybeans to top importer China for delivery next marketing year, according to USDA. Optional-origin sales allow for the commodity to come from the United States or other nations. * Traders on Thursday will assess USDA's weekly export sales data. Sales from last week are projected at 200,000 to 400,000 tonnes for soybeans, 325,000 to 425,000 tonnes for wheat, and 100,000 to 200,000 tonnes for corn. * U.S. government declares much of the central and southern U.S. Wheat Belt a natural disaster area on Wednesday due to persistent drought that imperils this year's winter wheat harvest. * USDA will make its first estimate of winter wheat sowings, based on a survey of growers. Analysts expect a 3.3 percent increase from the previous crop. They said high prices encouraged farmers to plant more wheat last fall, despite the moisture-short seedbed. MARKET NEWS * The yen fell against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, returning to a trend that recently drove the currency to a 2-1/2-year low on expectations of more forceful Bank of Japan policy and the possibility the central bank will raise its inflation goal. * Oil futures fell slightly on Wednesday after government data showed U.S. fuel stocks rose sharply last week, a sign of ample supply in the world's top consumer of oil. * U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, rebounding from two days of losses, as investors turned their focus to the first prominent results of the earnings season. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) China Exports Year on Year Dec China Imports Year on Year Dec China Trade balance for Dec 0500 Japan Leading Indicator For November 0745 France Industrial Output For November 0745 France CPI For December 1200 UK Bank Of England Rate Decision January 1245 EZ European Central Bank Rate Decision 1330 EZ ECB President Mario Draghi Holds News Conference 1330 U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims 1500 U.S Wholesale Inventories For November Grains prices at 0019 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 749.75 4.25 +0.57% -0.10% 806.87 19 CBOT corn 696.50 2.25 +0.32% +1.13% 717.13 49 CBOT soy 1387.25 1.75 +0.13% +0.05% 1434.73 50 CBOT rice $15.26 $0.03 +0.16% +2.01% $15.19 49 WTI crude $93.18 $0.08 +0.09% +0.03% $89.34 73 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.305 -$0.001 -0.08% -0.21% USD/AUD 1.050 -0.001 -0.14% -0.04% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)