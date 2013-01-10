* Tight supplies support corn ahead of USDA report on Friday * Egypt buys U.S., Canadian wheat in tender * Soybeans face competition for export sales with Brazil (Adds closing prices, analyst comment) By Tom Polansek CHICAGO, Jan 10 U.S. corn futures rose to a two-week high on Thursday in anticipation of crop reports expected to show drops in U.S. production and global inventories. Soybeans, however, fell on expectations that a large harvest in South America will pinch demand for the U.S. crop. Traders were evening up positions in the markets ahead of U.S. Department of Agriculture reports due out at 11 a.m. CST (1700 GMT) on Friday that are likely to spark sharp price swings. The USDA will issue a slew of data on global supply and demand, U.S. corn and soy production, quarterly U.S. grain inventories and U.S. winter wheat plantings. "Nothing of importance happens until 11 a.m." on Friday, said Rich Feltes, vice president of research for RJ O'Brien, in a note. Chicago Board of Trade corn for March delivery rose 4-1/2 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $6.98-3/4 a bushel. March soybeans dropped 5-3/4 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $13.79-3/4. Corn has rebounded from a six-month low hit last week as traders have bought back some previously sold positions in the run-up to Friday's reports. In its final report on 2012 U.S. crop production, USDA is expected to estimate last year's drought-hit corn crop at a six-year low. Corn has swung by the maximum daily trading limit for six years in a row on the day of the department's January announcements. DROUGHT DRAGS ON But the severe U.S. drought stressing winter wheat is more important for wheat prices over the long term than Friday's USDA estimates for winter wheat seedings, analysts said. CBOT March wheat slipped 1 cent, or 0.1 percent, to $7.44-1/2. Roughly 60.26 percent of the contiguous United States was in at least "moderate" drought as of Jan. 8, a slight improvement from 61.09 percent a week earlier, according to a "Drought Monitor" report issued Thursday by a consortium of federal and state climatology experts. Severe drought still blanketed 86.20 percent of the High Plains, unchanged from the week before, while 60.25 percent of the region was classified in extreme drought. In its first disaster declaration of the new year, the USDA on Wednesday made growers in large portions of four major wheat-growing states - Kansas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas - eligible for low-interest emergency loans. DEMAND NIBBLING Egypt, the world's biggest importer of wheat, bought 55,0000 tonnes of U.S. wheat and 60,000 tonnes of Canadian wheat in a tender for shipment Feb. 20-28. The purchases were seen as small and not supportive to prices. Private exporters reported three soybean sales totaling 587,500 tonnes to top importer China and unknown destinations, with 246,000 tonnes the USDA for delivery in the next marketing year, according to USDA. USDA separately said soybean and wheat sales last week fell to nine-week lows of 406,800 tonnes and 233,800 tonnes, respectively. Corn sales of 1,000 tonnes last week were a 15-week low. The United States faces increasing competition for export business from Brazil, which is expected to harvest a record crop in the coming months. Prices at 3:46 p.m. CST (2146 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 698.75 4.50 0.7% 8.1% CBOT soy 1379.75 -5.75 -0.4% 15.1% CBOT meal 408.70 -2.60 -0.6% 32.1% CBOT soyoil 49.39 0.15 0.3% -5.2% CBOT wheat 744.50 -1.00 -0.1% 14.1% CBOT rice 1487.00 -13.00 -0.9% 1.8% EU wheat 248.25 -6.25 -2.5% 22.6% US crude 93.91 0.81 0.9% -5.0% Dow Jones 13,471 81 0.6% 10.3% Gold 1674.24 16.95 1.0% 7.1% Euro/dollar 1.3259 0.0196 1.5% 2.4% Dollar Index 79.7650 -0.7940 -1.0% -0.5% Baltic Freight 751 8 1.1% -56.8% (Additional reporting by Gux Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Clarence Fernandez, Jane Baird, David Gregorio, G Crosse and Jim Marshall)