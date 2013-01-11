SYDNEY, Jan 11 U.S. corn futures fell for the first time in five sessions on Friday as traders squared positions ahead of the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture report, expected to show corn stocks at a six-year low. Despite the fall, corn is still up 2.5 percent for the week, its biggest weekly climb in seven weeks. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March corn fell 0.18 percent to $6.97-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.7 percent in the previous session. * March soybeans fell 0.18 percent to $13.77-1/4 a bushel, having slid 0.42 percent on Thursday. Soybeans are up 0.7 percent for the week, the first climb in four weeks. * March wheat rose 0.1 percent at $7.45-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.13 percent on Thursday. Wheat is down for a fifth straight week, falling 0.3 percent. * Traders squaring positions in the markets ahead of U.S. Department of Agriculture reports due out at 11 a.m. CST (1700 GMT) on Friday that are likely to spark sharp price swings. * The USDA will issue a slew of data on global supply and demand, U.S. corn and soy production, quarterly U.S. grain inventories and U.S. winter wheat plantings. * In its final report on 2012 U.S. crop production, USDA is expected to estimate last year's drought-hit corn crop at a six-year low. * Wheat supported by severe U.S. drought stressing winter crop, analysts said. * Roughly 60.26 percent of the contiguous United States was in at least "moderate" drought as of Jan. 8, a slight improvement from 61.09 percent a week earlier, according to a "Drought Monitor" report issued Thursday by a consortium of federal and state climatology experts. * Egypt, the world's biggest importer of wheat, bought 55,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat and 60,000 tonnes of Canadian wheat in a tender for shipment Feb. 20-28. * USDA separately said soybean and wheat sales last week fell to nine-week lows of 406,800 tonnes and 233,800 tonnes, respectively. Corn sales of 1,000 tonnes last week were a 15-week low. MARKET NEWS * The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three months, as investors await more developments and ratings downgrades from Europe. * Oil edged lower in volatile trading on Friday, posting a second consecutive weekly loss as caution about Europe's debt crisis and year-end positioning continued to spark selling into rallies. * A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China PPI year on year for Dec 0130 China CPI year on year for Dec 0500 Japan Economy Watchers Survey For December 0800 Spain Industrial Output For November 0930 Uk Industrial Output For November 1330 U.S. International Trade For November 1330 U.S. Import/Export Prices For December 1700 U.S. Wheat output 12/13 1700 U.S. Wheat endstocks 12/13 1700 U.S. Corn output 12/13 1700 U.S. Corn endstocks 12/13 1700 U.S. Soybean output 12/13 1700 U.S. Soybean endstocks 12/13 1700 U.S. Qtrly Grain Stocks-Wheat 1700 U.S. Qtrly Grain Stocks-Corn 1700 U.S. Qtrly Grain Stocks-Soy Grains prices at 0052 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 745.25 0.75 +0.10% -0.03% 801.79 18 CBOT corn 697.50 -1.25 -0.18% +0.47% 714.95 51 CBOT soy 1377.25 -2.50 -0.18% -0.60% 1432.18 49 CBOT rice $15.14 $0.03 +0.20% +0.93% $15.18 39 WTI crude $93.99 $0.17 +0.18% +0.96% $89.61 78 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.326 $0.000 -0.04% +1.54% USD/AUD 1.058 -0.001 -0.11% +0.68% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)