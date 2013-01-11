* Corn dips after 4 days of gains, soy extends losses * Positioning in grains, oilseeds ahead of USDA report * Disappointing U.S. exports to weigh on corn futures (Adds detail, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 11 U.S. corn edged lower on Friday, snapping a four session rising streak as investors squared positions ahead of a key U.S. Department of Agriculture report, which is expected to show tight global supplies of the feed grain. Wheat was unchanged, while soybeans lost more ground to fall for a fourth consecutive session, with pressure from expectations of record production is Latin America. The USDA will issue a slew of data on global supply and demand, U.S. corn and soy production, quarterly U.S. grain inventories and U.S. winter wheat plantings at 1700 GMT. In its final report on 2012 U.S. crop production, USDA is expected to estimate last year's drought-hit corn crop at a six-year low. Chicago Board of Trade March corn had fallen 0.3 percent to $6.96-3/4 a bushel by 0256 GMT, after climbing to its highest since January 2 on Thursday. March soybeans lost 0.4 percent to $13.73-3/4 a bushel while March wheat was unchanged at $7.44-1/2 a bushel. March corn is on track to finish the week with its biggest gains since end-November, while soybeans have risen half a percent following three weeks of losses. March wheat is falling for a sixth straight week. The United States has been facing competition from South American exporters in the corn market and it is likely to intensify for soybean suppliers in February when the Brazilian crop hits the market. The USDA, in its weekly report on export sales, said soybean and wheat sales last week fell to nine-week low of 406,800 tonnes and 233,800 tonnes respectively. Corn sales of 1,000 tonnes last week were a 15-week low. This is despite U.S. corn declining to its lowest in six months. "When buyers find alternatives it takes a while to go back," said Brett Cooper, a senior markets manager at INTL FCStone Australia. "South American corn has been going everywhere and the South American market is pretty conscious about the pull back in U.S. prices so they have been very aggressive as far as pricing goes." Brazil, the world's second largest exporter, is on track to produce a record soybean crop this year while favourable weather is boosting planting in Argentina. Argentine soy planting advanced quickly in the last week to cover more than 90 percent of the targeted area, easing fears of a crop shortfall that could keep world food prices high, a key grains exchange said on Thursday. An unusually wet start to the 2012/13 crop year delayed sowing in Argentina, the world's No. 3 soybean exporter and top supplier of soyoil and soymeal. Heavy rains are forecast for Brazil's center-west and south-east regions over the next five days, helping what should be a record soybean harvest and giving some relief to hydroelectric dam reservoirs, local meteorologist Somar said on Thursday. Top soy growing state Mato Grosso received below-average rainfall in October and December, though rains were ample in November and should be strong in January, Somar meteorologist Marco Antonio dos Santos told Reuters. Commodity funds bought a net 5,000 CBT corn contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. They sold 2,000 wheat contracts and 5,000 for soybeans. Prices at 0256 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 744.50 0.00 +0.00% 869.23 19 CBOT corn 696.75 -2.00 -0.29% 765.13 49 CBOT soy 1373.75 -6.00 -0.43% 1576.33 51 CBOT rice $15.12 $0.01 +0.07% $15.47 39 WTI crude $93.88 $0.06 +0.06% $89.11 77 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.326 $0.096 +7.85% USD/AUD 1.057 0.002 +0.20% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)