SYDNEY, Jan 14 U.S. corn rose 1.5 percent on Monday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said stockpiles would fall to a 17-year low this marketing year. Wheat also firmed nearly 1.5 percent after USDA said inventories will be the smallest in four years, while soybeans edged higher after hitting a six-month low in the previous session on forecasts for bumper global production. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March corn rose 1.48 percent to $7.19-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1.43 percent in the previous session. * March wheat rose 1.36 percent to $7.65 a bushel, having closed up 1.38 percent on Friday. * March soybeans rose 0.96 percent to $13.86-1/2 a bushel, having slid 0.5 percent on Friday when the oilseed hit a six-month low. * The USDA pegged the U.S. corn stockpile at 8.03 billion bushels as of Dec. 1, smaller than expected by 3 percent. * Inventories at the end of the crop's marketing year on Aug. 31 were estimated at a 17-year low of 602 million bushels, less than a three-week supply and almost 10 percent smaller than expected. * The USDA in its report acknowledged stiff competition for corn exports. However, strong domestic demand for the grain will drain supplies, it said, supporting further volatility. * USDA raised its estimate for the 2012 U.S. soybean harvest by 1.5 percent from last month to 3.015 billion bushels, and its outlook for U.S. soy inventories at the end of the crop's marketing year on Aug. 31 by 3.8 percent to 135 million bushels. * Traders expect U.S. soybean supplies to swell further in the coming months due to reduced export demand. The United States is facing increasing competition for business from Brazil, which is expected to harvest a record crop, and from Argentina. * Brazil will harvest a record 82.5 million tonnes of soybeans this spring due to record plantings and improving yield prospects, according to USDA. * The USDA said on Friday private exporters had struck deals to sell 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to top importer China. * USDA pegged U.S. inventories at the end of the crop's marketing year on May 31 at a four-year low of 716 million bushels. That was down 5 percent from USDA's December estimate and 3.4 percent smaller than expected. * The department estimated U.S. winter wheat seedings at 41.82 million acres, 2 percent smaller than expected. * In its first disaster declaration of the New Year, the USDA earlier this week made growers in large portions of four major wheat-growing states - Kansas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas - eligible for low-interest emergency loans due to the drought. * Sunny weather helped Argentina farmers nearly finish the country's wheat harvest over the past week, the government said on Friday, with analysts estimating a final crop of 9.5 million to 10.5 million tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The euro on Friday catapulted to its highest level against the dollar since April 2012, a day after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi set a bullish tone by not giving any indication the bank would ease monetary policy. * Oil prices fell in heavy trading on Friday, pulled lower by a drop in gasoline on expectations that a large number of European cargoes could hit U.S. shores, while a key spread narrowed sharply on news of the start-up of a major Midwest pipeline. * U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday as investors took a step back from buying ahead of next week's busy corporate earnings calendar. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Italy Industrial output Nov 1000 Euro zone Industrial production Nov 2100 U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks Grains prices at 0046 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 765.00 10.25 +1.36% +2.75% 798.09 51 CBOT corn 719.25 10.50 +1.48% +2.93% 714.09 71 CBOT soy 1386.50 13.25 +0.96% +0.49% 1430.00 58 CBOT rice $15.24 $0.02 +0.13% +2.49% $15.18 52 WTI crude $93.84 $0.28 +0.30% +0.02% $89.79 75 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.336 $0.000 +0.01% +0.15% #DIV/0! Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)