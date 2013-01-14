SYDNEY, Jan 14 U.S. corn rose 1.5 percent on
Monday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said stockpiles
would fall to a 17-year low this marketing year.
Wheat also firmed nearly 1.5 percent after USDA said
inventories will be the smallest in four years, while soybeans
edged higher after hitting a six-month low in the previous
session on forecasts for bumper global production.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March corn rose 1.48 percent
to $7.19-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1.43 percent in the
previous session.
* March wheat rose 1.36 percent to $7.65 a bushel,
having closed up 1.38 percent on Friday.
* March soybeans rose 0.96 percent to $13.86-1/2 a
bushel, having slid 0.5 percent on Friday when the oilseed hit a
six-month low.
* The USDA pegged the U.S. corn stockpile at 8.03 billion
bushels as of Dec. 1, smaller than expected by 3 percent.
* Inventories at the end of the crop's marketing year on
Aug. 31 were estimated at a 17-year low of 602 million bushels,
less than a three-week supply and almost 10 percent smaller than
expected.
* The USDA in its report acknowledged stiff competition for
corn exports. However, strong domestic demand for the grain will
drain supplies, it said, supporting further volatility.
* USDA raised its estimate for the 2012 U.S. soybean harvest
by 1.5 percent from last month to 3.015 billion bushels, and its
outlook for U.S. soy inventories at the end of the crop's
marketing year on Aug. 31 by 3.8 percent to 135 million bushels.
* Traders expect U.S. soybean supplies to swell further in
the coming months due to reduced export demand. The United
States is facing increasing competition for business from
Brazil, which is expected to harvest a record crop, and from
Argentina.
* Brazil will harvest a record 82.5 million tonnes of
soybeans this spring due to record plantings and improving yield
prospects, according to USDA.
* The USDA said on Friday private exporters had struck deals
to sell 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to top importer China.
* USDA pegged U.S. inventories at the end of the crop's
marketing year on May 31 at a four-year low of 716 million
bushels. That was down 5 percent from USDA's December estimate
and 3.4 percent smaller than expected.
* The department estimated U.S. winter wheat seedings at
41.82 million acres, 2 percent smaller than expected.
* In its first disaster declaration of the New Year, the
USDA earlier this week made growers in large portions of four
major wheat-growing states - Kansas, Colorado, Oklahoma and
Texas - eligible for low-interest emergency loans due to the
drought.
* Sunny weather helped Argentina farmers nearly finish the
country's wheat harvest over the past week, the government said
on Friday, with analysts estimating a final crop of 9.5 million
to 10.5 million tonnes.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro on Friday catapulted to its highest level against
the dollar since April 2012, a day after European Central Bank
chief Mario Draghi set a bullish tone by not giving any
indication the bank would ease monetary policy.
* Oil prices fell in heavy trading on Friday, pulled lower
by a drop in gasoline on expectations that a large number of
European cargoes could hit U.S. shores, while a key spread
narrowed sharply on news of the start-up of a major Midwest
pipeline.
* U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday as investors
took a step back from buying ahead of next week's busy corporate
earnings calendar.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Italy Industrial output Nov
1000 Euro zone Industrial production Nov
2100 U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks
Grains prices at 0046 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 765.00 10.25 +1.36% +2.75% 798.09 51
CBOT corn 719.25 10.50 +1.48% +2.93% 714.09 71
CBOT soy 1386.50 13.25 +0.96% +0.49% 1430.00 58
CBOT rice $15.24 $0.02 +0.13% +2.49% $15.18 52
WTI crude $93.84 $0.28 +0.30% +0.02% $89.79 75
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.336 $0.000 +0.01% +0.15%
#DIV/0!
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)