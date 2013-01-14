* Corn up 1.7 pct, wheat rises 1.6 pct, soy rebounds * Corn supplies to tighten on strong U.S. demand * Wheat firms as dryness threatens U.S. winter crop (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 14 U.S. corn jumped 1.7 percent on Monday, rising for a sixth consecutive session, while wheat traded near its highest since early January, with the grain markets underpinned by forecasts of tightening supplies. Soybeans rose 1.4 percent as the market recovered from a six-month low and snapped a four-session losing streak, supported by strengthening corn futures. As of Dec. 1 the United States had 8.03 billion bushels of corn on hand, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in its monthly report on Friday, below even the low end of market expectations averaging 8.28 billion. Inventories at the end of the crop's marketing year on Aug. 31 are estimated at a 17-year low of 602 million bushels, less than a three-week supply and almost 10 percent smaller than expected. "Corn demand from the feed industry in the U.S. is quite strong with some switchover from feed wheat," said Joyce Liu, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "I think corn prices have a potential to go even higher." Chicago Board of Trade March corn rose 1.7 percent to $7.20-3/4 a bushel by 0254 GMT, trading not far from Friday's three-week high of $7.23-3/4 a bushel. March wheat climbed 1.6 percent to $7.67 a bushel. The wheat market is being buoyed by dryness in the U.S. Plains, which is threatening to curb winter crop yields. The department estimated U.S. winter wheat seedings at 41.82 million acres, 2 percent smaller than expected. U.S. DROUGHT In its first disaster declaration of the new year, the USDA last week made growers in large portions of four major wheat-growing states - Kansas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas - eligible for low-interest emergency loans due to the drought. The USDA pegged U.S. inventories at the end of the crop's marketing year on May 31 at a four-year low of 716 million bushels. That was down 5 percent from USDA's December estimate and 3.4 percent smaller than expected. A decline in U.S. inventories comes after lower wheat production last year in Australia and Russia, the world's second- and third-largest exporters. Still, there is some relief for lower-quality wheat buyers, with Indian export expected to climb to a record high of around 6 million tonnes in 2013. Chicago soy bounced back after dropping to its lowest since June but the market is likely to come under pressure from estimates of record production in South America. March soybeans rose 1.4 percent to $13.92-1/2 a bushel, after dropping to $13.51-1/2 a bushel on Friday which was the contract's lowest since end-June. Brazil will harvest a record 82.5 million tonnes of soybeans this spring due to record plantings and improving yield prospects, according to USDA. With a mammoth crop, Brazil would surpass the United States as the world's No.1 soy grower and exporter for the first time. Prices at 0254 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 767.00 12.25 +1.62% 869.98 52 CBOT corn 720.75 12.00 +1.69% 765.93 72 CBOT soy 1392.50 19.25 +1.40% 1576.96 60 CBOT rice $15.26 $0.04 +0.23% $15.48 52 WTI crude $94.16 $0.60 +0.64% $89.12 77 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.339 $0.110 +8.96% USD/AUD 1.055 -0.001 -0.06% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)