* Corn up 1.7 pct, wheat rises 1.6 pct, soy rebounds
* Corn supplies to tighten on strong U.S. demand
* Wheat firms as dryness threatens U.S. winter crop
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 14 U.S. corn jumped 1.7 percent
on Monday, rising for a sixth consecutive session, while wheat
traded near its highest since early January, with the grain
markets underpinned by forecasts of tightening supplies.
Soybeans rose 1.4 percent as the market recovered from a
six-month low and snapped a four-session losing streak,
supported by strengthening corn futures.
As of Dec. 1 the United States had 8.03 billion bushels of
corn on hand, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in its
monthly report on Friday, below even the low end of market
expectations averaging 8.28 billion.
Inventories at the end of the crop's marketing year on Aug.
31 are estimated at a 17-year low of 602 million bushels, less
than a three-week supply and almost 10 percent smaller than
expected.
"Corn demand from the feed industry in the U.S. is quite
strong with some switchover from feed wheat," said Joyce Liu, an
investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "I think
corn prices have a potential to go even higher."
Chicago Board of Trade March corn rose 1.7 percent to
$7.20-3/4 a bushel by 0254 GMT, trading not far from Friday's
three-week high of $7.23-3/4 a bushel. March wheat climbed
1.6 percent to $7.67 a bushel.
The wheat market is being buoyed by dryness in the U.S.
Plains, which is threatening to curb winter crop yields.
The department estimated U.S. winter wheat seedings at 41.82
million acres, 2 percent smaller than expected.
U.S. DROUGHT
In its first disaster declaration of the new year, the USDA
last week made growers in large portions of four major
wheat-growing states - Kansas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas -
eligible for low-interest emergency loans due to the drought.
The USDA pegged U.S. inventories at the end of the crop's
marketing year on May 31 at a four-year low of 716 million
bushels. That was down 5 percent from USDA's December estimate
and 3.4 percent smaller than expected.
A decline in U.S. inventories comes after lower wheat
production last year in Australia and Russia, the world's
second- and third-largest exporters.
Still, there is some relief for lower-quality wheat buyers,
with Indian export expected to climb to a record high of around
6 million tonnes in 2013.
Chicago soy bounced back after dropping to its lowest since
June but the market is likely to come under pressure from
estimates of record production in South America.
March soybeans rose 1.4 percent to $13.92-1/2 a
bushel, after dropping to $13.51-1/2 a bushel on Friday which
was the contract's lowest since end-June.
Brazil will harvest a record 82.5 million tonnes of soybeans
this spring due to record plantings and improving yield
prospects, according to USDA. With a mammoth crop, Brazil would
surpass the United States as the world's No.1 soy grower and
exporter for the first time.
Prices at 0254 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 767.00 12.25 +1.62% 869.98 52
CBOT corn 720.75 12.00 +1.69% 765.93 72
CBOT soy 1392.50 19.25 +1.40% 1576.96 60
CBOT rice $15.26 $0.04 +0.23% $15.48 52
WTI crude $94.16 $0.60 +0.64% $89.12 77
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.339 $0.110 +8.96%
USD/AUD 1.055 -0.001 -0.06%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
