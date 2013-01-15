SYDNEY, Jan 15 U.S. soybeans rose on Tuesday, extending gains into a second straight session due to strong demand from China, the world's largest consumer of the oilseed. Wheat prices climbed as well, underpinned by drought conditions across the U.S. Midwest and Argentina, while corn was little changed in early Asian trading after posting its longest rally since June. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans gained 0.12 percent to $14.19-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 3.3 percent on Monday, their largest single-day gain since August 9. * March corn was flat at $7.24 a bushel, after gaining 2.2 percent in the previous session. * March wheat rose 0.42 percent to $7.70-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.6 percent the day before. * Private exporters reported the sale of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery this marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday. * Wheat prices were supported by sustained drought conditions in the southern U.S. Plains wheat belt and a turn to dry weather in Argentina. * They were also bolstered after the USDA estimated wheat seedings at 41.82 million acres (16.92 million hectares) in its monthly report on Friday, 2 percent less than expected. * The U.S. government declared much of the central and southern wheat belt a natural disaster area last week due to persistent drought. * Soybeans rebounded from losses in aftermath of the USDA report, despite forecasts of the tightest stocks-to-use ratio since 1965. * Speculators last week slashed bullish long bets in soybeans by the most in more than a year, putting the commodity at risk of a bounce if traders cover short positions. * Weather in Argentina, the No. 1 export of soybean products, is also turning drier even as forecasts overall in South America remained largely beneficial to developing crops. * As of Dec. 1 the United States had 8.03 billion bushels of corn on hand, the USDA said, below even the low end of market expectations averaging 8.28 billion. * Inventories at the end of the crop's marketing year on Aug. 31 are estimated at a 17-year low of 602 million bushels, less than a three-week supply and almost 10 percent smaller than expected. MARKET NEWS * The dollar languished at 11-month lows against the euro on Tuesday after comments from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested the central bank was in no hurry to withdraw monetary stimulus from the world's biggest economy. * Brent crude oil rose by more than 1 percent toward $112 a barrel on Monday, boosted by a weak U.S. dollar, strength in gasoline and diesel markets, and as investors weighed a statement from Saudi Arabia disputing claims it has altered its output policy. * The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower on Monday as worries over demand for Apple products drove down its shares and investors braced for earnings disappointments. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Germany 2012 GDP 1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Nov 1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1330 U.S. PPI inflation Dec 1330 U.S. Retail sales Dec 1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Jan 1500 U.S. Business inventories Nov 2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Grains prices at 0037 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 770.25 3.25 +0.42% +2.05% 795.05 53 CBOT corn 724.00 0.00 +0.00% +2.15% 713.29 73 CBOT soy 1419.75 1.75 +0.12% +3.39% 1430.55 72 CBOT rice $15.08 $0.02 +0.10% +0.27% $15.16 41 WTI crude $94.13 -$0.01 -0.01% +0.61% $89.97 77 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.338 -$0.001 -0.04% +0.25% USD/AUD 1.056 -0.001 -0.06% +0.25% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)