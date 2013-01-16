SYDNEY, Jan 16 U.S. corn edged lower on
Wednesday, snapping a seven-day rally, as traders sold positions
to book profits, while wheat fell after strong gains in the
previous session on concerns that continued dry weather will
damage the U.S. winter wheat crop.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat fell 0.16 percent
to $7.81-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 2.05 percent on Tuesday.
* March corn fell 0.14 percent to $7.29-1/2 a bushel,
having gained 0.9 percent in the previous session.
* March soybeans rose 0.19 percent to $14.16-1/4 a
bushel, having slid 0.32 percent in the previous session.
* Dry weather was forecast to remain across the U.S. Plains
for the rest of January, threatening the dormant winter wheat
crop, analysts said.
* Crop scout Michael Cordonnier lifted his outlook for
Brazil soy production on Tuesday by 1 million tonnes but slashed
his estimate for Argentina soy production by the same amount.
His overall South American soy production estimate was unchanged
at 147.2 million tonnes.
* Argentina's 2012/13 corn harvest is expected at 28 million
to 30 million tonnes, Deputy Agriculture Secretary Oscar Solis
said on Tuesday, increasing expectations after President
Cristina Fernandez forecast a crop of 24.5 million tonnes last
year.
* The projection puts the ministry in line with the U.S.
Department of Agriculture (USDA), which on Friday upped its
2012/13 Argentine corn crop estimate to 28 million tonnes from
27.5 million tonnes.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro had its winning streak clipped after a top
European official complained about its recent run higher, while
the yen held firm on Wednesday following a warning about its
excessive weakness by a Japanese politician.
* Oil prices dipped in heavy trading on Tuesday, weighed
down by German economic data and concerns about the brewing
fight over the U.S. debt ceiling stoked concerns about fuel
demand.
* The Dow and S&P 500 edged higher on Tuesday after
stronger-than-expected retail data, though tech heavyweight
Apple weighed on the market for a third day.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0500 Japan Consumer confidence Dec
1000 Euro zone Inflation, final Dec
1330 U.S. CPI Dec
1415 U.S. Industrial output Dec
1500 U.S. NAHB housing market Jan
1530 U.S. EIA petroleum status report
Grains prices at 0022 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 781.50 -1.25 -0.16% +1.89% 792.83 64
CBOT corn 729.50 -1.00 -0.14% +0.76% 712.67 73
CBOT soy 1416.25 2.75 +0.19% -0.12% 1429.23 45
CBOT rice $15.02 -$0.04 -0.30% +1.11% $15.15 51
WTI crude $93.46 $0.18 +0.19% -0.72% $90.09 61
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.331 $0.001 +0.08% -0.52%
USD/AUD 1.057 0.000 +0.02% +0.03%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ken Wills)