SYDNEY, Jan 16 U.S. corn edged lower on Wednesday, snapping a seven-day rally, as traders sold positions to book profits, while wheat fell after strong gains in the previous session on concerns that continued dry weather will damage the U.S. winter wheat crop. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat fell 0.16 percent to $7.81-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 2.05 percent on Tuesday. * March corn fell 0.14 percent to $7.29-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.9 percent in the previous session. * March soybeans rose 0.19 percent to $14.16-1/4 a bushel, having slid 0.32 percent in the previous session. * Dry weather was forecast to remain across the U.S. Plains for the rest of January, threatening the dormant winter wheat crop, analysts said. * Crop scout Michael Cordonnier lifted his outlook for Brazil soy production on Tuesday by 1 million tonnes but slashed his estimate for Argentina soy production by the same amount. His overall South American soy production estimate was unchanged at 147.2 million tonnes. * Argentina's 2012/13 corn harvest is expected at 28 million to 30 million tonnes, Deputy Agriculture Secretary Oscar Solis said on Tuesday, increasing expectations after President Cristina Fernandez forecast a crop of 24.5 million tonnes last year. * The projection puts the ministry in line with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which on Friday upped its 2012/13 Argentine corn crop estimate to 28 million tonnes from 27.5 million tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The euro had its winning streak clipped after a top European official complained about its recent run higher, while the yen held firm on Wednesday following a warning about its excessive weakness by a Japanese politician. * Oil prices dipped in heavy trading on Tuesday, weighed down by German economic data and concerns about the brewing fight over the U.S. debt ceiling stoked concerns about fuel demand. * The Dow and S&P 500 edged higher on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected retail data, though tech heavyweight Apple weighed on the market for a third day. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0500 Japan Consumer confidence Dec 1000 Euro zone Inflation, final Dec 1330 U.S. CPI Dec 1415 U.S. Industrial output Dec 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market Jan 1530 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Grains prices at 0022 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 781.50 -1.25 -0.16% +1.89% 792.83 64 CBOT corn 729.50 -1.00 -0.14% +0.76% 712.67 73 CBOT soy 1416.25 2.75 +0.19% -0.12% 1429.23 45 CBOT rice $15.02 -$0.04 -0.30% +1.11% $15.15 51 WTI crude $93.46 $0.18 +0.19% -0.72% $90.09 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.331 $0.001 +0.08% -0.52% USD/AUD 1.057 0.000 +0.02% +0.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ken Wills)