* Chicago corn little changed after 7 days of gains
* Soybeans up on forecasts of dry Argentine weather
* Wheat near 3-week top as dryness hurts U.S. crop
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 U.S. soybeans bounced back on
Wednesday with forecasts of dry weather in Argentina supporting
the market, while corn was largely unchanged, trading near its
one-month peak on concerns over tightening global supplies.
Wheat rose for a fourth straight session as the market was
buoyed by worries that dry weather in the U.S. Plains in the
next few weeks would reduce winter crop yields.
Argentina, which is expected to produce a bumper soybean
crop this year and replenish tight world supplies, is likely to
face dry weather that could deplete moisture in the topsoil.
Corn has risen for the last seven sessions in its longest
rally since June, with the U.S. agriculture department's
forecast for tight stocks underpinning the market.
"It is turning a bit dry in Argentina, which could become a
big concern if it remains dry going into early February," said
one Melbourne-based analyst. "We are watching it closely but we
are not positioning ourselves at this point as the crop went in
with a lot of soil moisture."
Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans rose 0.4 percent to
$14.18-1/2 a bushel by 0320 GMT, after dropping for five of the
last six sessions.
March corn dipped a quarter of a cent to $7.30-1/4 a
bushel, but was not far off Tuesday's one-month high of
$7.34-1/2. March wheat rose 0.1 percent to $7.83-3/4 a
bushel.
Big South American harvests are needed in early 2013 to
relieve the tight global soybean market, where the United States
is carrying the major burden of meeting global export demand.
Soybean prices hit record highs in September 2012 as drought
ravaged the U.S. crop after poor harvests in Brazil and
Argentina.
Brazil's soybean harvest in early 2013 could exceed 81
million tonnes, compared with 66.4 million tonnes harvested in
early 2012, and rising Brazilian soybean exports are expected
from February, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said on
Tuesday.
For wheat, there is little rain or snow forecast in the
Plains and western Midwest regions that grow most of the grain
in the United States, according to Joel Widenor, an agricultural
meteorologist for Commodity Weather Group.
A cold snap this week may have caused some minor winterkill
in areas of western Nebraska, and a blast of cold Arctic air is
expected next week centered on the Midwest, added Don Keeney, a
meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather.
Shrinking supplies of 2012 U.S. corn and expectations for
massive seeding of the crop this spring are likely to widen the
price spread between the two crops, which is already the biggest
in 12 years for this time of year, analysts and traders said.
Those sources were expecting continued active spread trading
between CBOT March and December corn futures.
Commodity funds bought a net 11,000 CBOT corn contracts on
Tuesday, trade sources said. They bought 7,000 wheat and sold
5,000 soybean.
Prices at 0320 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 783.75 1.00 +0.13% 870.53 65
CBOT corn 730.25 -0.25 -0.03% 766.25 75
CBOT soy 1418.50 5.00 +0.35% 1577.83 47
CBOT rice $15.03 -$0.04 -0.23% $15.47 51
WTI crude $93.58 $0.30 +0.32% $89.10 63
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.329 $0.100 +8.11%
USD/AUD 1.056 0.001 +0.06%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)