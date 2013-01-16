* Chicago corn little changed after 7 days of gains * Soybeans up on forecasts of dry Argentine weather * Wheat near 3-week top as dryness hurts U.S. crop (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 16 U.S. soybeans bounced back on Wednesday with forecasts of dry weather in Argentina supporting the market, while corn was largely unchanged, trading near its one-month peak on concerns over tightening global supplies. Wheat rose for a fourth straight session as the market was buoyed by worries that dry weather in the U.S. Plains in the next few weeks would reduce winter crop yields. Argentina, which is expected to produce a bumper soybean crop this year and replenish tight world supplies, is likely to face dry weather that could deplete moisture in the topsoil. Corn has risen for the last seven sessions in its longest rally since June, with the U.S. agriculture department's forecast for tight stocks underpinning the market. "It is turning a bit dry in Argentina, which could become a big concern if it remains dry going into early February," said one Melbourne-based analyst. "We are watching it closely but we are not positioning ourselves at this point as the crop went in with a lot of soil moisture." Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $14.18-1/2 a bushel by 0320 GMT, after dropping for five of the last six sessions. March corn dipped a quarter of a cent to $7.30-1/4 a bushel, but was not far off Tuesday's one-month high of $7.34-1/2. March wheat rose 0.1 percent to $7.83-3/4 a bushel. Big South American harvests are needed in early 2013 to relieve the tight global soybean market, where the United States is carrying the major burden of meeting global export demand. Soybean prices hit record highs in September 2012 as drought ravaged the U.S. crop after poor harvests in Brazil and Argentina. Brazil's soybean harvest in early 2013 could exceed 81 million tonnes, compared with 66.4 million tonnes harvested in early 2012, and rising Brazilian soybean exports are expected from February, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said on Tuesday. For wheat, there is little rain or snow forecast in the Plains and western Midwest regions that grow most of the grain in the United States, according to Joel Widenor, an agricultural meteorologist for Commodity Weather Group. A cold snap this week may have caused some minor winterkill in areas of western Nebraska, and a blast of cold Arctic air is expected next week centered on the Midwest, added Don Keeney, a meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather. Shrinking supplies of 2012 U.S. corn and expectations for massive seeding of the crop this spring are likely to widen the price spread between the two crops, which is already the biggest in 12 years for this time of year, analysts and traders said. Those sources were expecting continued active spread trading between CBOT March and December corn futures. Commodity funds bought a net 11,000 CBOT corn contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They bought 7,000 wheat and sold 5,000 soybean. Prices at 0320 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 783.75 1.00 +0.13% 870.53 65 CBOT corn 730.25 -0.25 -0.03% 766.25 75 CBOT soy 1418.50 5.00 +0.35% 1577.83 47 CBOT rice $15.03 -$0.04 -0.23% $15.47 51 WTI crude $93.58 $0.30 +0.32% $89.10 63 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.329 $0.100 +8.11% USD/AUD 1.056 0.001 +0.06% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)