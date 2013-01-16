* Corn ends longest winning streak in six months
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, Jan 16 U.S. corn futures fell for the
first time in eight sessions on Wednesday, snapping the longest
rally in six months, after government data showed ethanol
production plunging to the lowest level in 2-1/2 years.
Soybean futures rallied more than 1 percent amid drier
forecasts in South America, with the sharp gains in beans
helping to cap declines in corn.
Wheat futures were narrowly higher, headed for their fourth
straight day of gains and buoyed by dry weather in the southern
U.S. Plains wheat belt.
Corn touched a five-week high overnight and was headed for
its longest rally since rising nine straight days at the end of
June. But prices turned negative after the U.S. Energy
Information Administration pegged the ethanol grind last week at
784,000 bushels per day, the lowest level since the agency
started releasing weekly data in June 2010.
"That's not good," Jack Scoville, grains analyst at The
Price Group in Chicago, said of the ethanol grind. "That's going
to be the big problem here in trying to extend these rallies.
The ethanol demand has been hanging in there pretty good, but
these prices aren't all that good for these guys."
The average profit margin for ethanol plants in Illinois was
a negative 50 cents per gallon of fuel produced, according to
Reuters data.
CBOT March corn was down 2-3/4 cents at $7.27-3/4 per
bushel as of 12:41 p.m. CST (1839 GMT). CBOT March wheat
edged up 1-1/2 cents to $7.84.
Corn was further pressured after hitting the top of a
trading channel defined by the grain's record high in August and
its seasonal harvest low in September.
"Corn encountered some trend-line resistance at this level,"
said Byron Behne, a grain merchandiser at AgVentures in Odessa,
Washington. "That channel is well defined at this point."
Wheat prices were underpinned by forecasts for continued dry
conditions in the Plains states that grow most of the wheat in
the United States. However, a cold snap this week is not
expected to damage the dormant crop.
"It won't affect the hard red winter area in the Plains but
it's an impressive cold air mass," said Andy Karst,
meteorologist at World Weather Inc.
CBOT March soybean futures gained 1.3 percent, or 18
cents, to $14.31-1/2 per bushel, headed for the third day of
gains in the past four sessions. Prices were lifted by forecasts
for dry weather in South American growing regions.
Big South American harvests are needed in early 2013 to
relieve the tight global soybean market. The United States is
carrying the major burden of meeting global export demand.
Argentina, which is being relied on to produce a bumper
soybean crop this year and replenish tight world supplies, is
likely to face dry weather that could deplete moisture in the
topsoil, forecasters say.
"The dry weather is a worry in the U.S. Plains and in South
America, particularly Argentina, where delays to plantings could
have a negative impact on both corn and soybean production,"
said Rabobank analyst Erin FitzPatrick.
"In Brazil we have seen some desperately needed improvement
to the weather recently. But there are some forecasts of an
early end to the rainy season in Brazil, which would be bad for
double-crop corn, a risky crop to sow."
