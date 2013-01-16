* Corn ends longest winning streak in six months * U.S. ethanol production lowest in 2-1/2 years * Soybeans up third out of last four sessions (Update prices, adds comment) By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, Jan 16 U.S. corn futures fell for the first time in eight sessions on Wednesday, snapping the longest rally in six months, after government data showed ethanol production plunging to the lowest level in 2-1/2 years. Soybean futures rallied more than 1 percent amid drier forecasts in South America, with the sharp gains in beans helping to cap declines in corn. Wheat futures were narrowly higher, headed for their fourth straight day of gains and buoyed by dry weather in the southern U.S. Plains wheat belt. Corn touched a five-week high overnight and was headed for its longest rally since rising nine straight days at the end of June. But prices turned negative after the U.S. Energy Information Administration pegged the ethanol grind last week at 784,000 bushels per day, the lowest level since the agency started releasing weekly data in June 2010. "That's not good," Jack Scoville, grains analyst at The Price Group in Chicago, said of the ethanol grind. "That's going to be the big problem here in trying to extend these rallies. The ethanol demand has been hanging in there pretty good, but these prices aren't all that good for these guys." The average profit margin for ethanol plants in Illinois was a negative 50 cents per gallon of fuel produced, according to Reuters data. CBOT March corn was down 2-3/4 cents at $7.27-3/4 per bushel as of 12:41 p.m. CST (1839 GMT). CBOT March wheat edged up 1-1/2 cents to $7.84. Corn was further pressured after hitting the top of a trading channel defined by the grain's record high in August and its seasonal harvest low in September. "Corn encountered some trend-line resistance at this level," said Byron Behne, a grain merchandiser at AgVentures in Odessa, Washington. "That channel is well defined at this point." Wheat prices were underpinned by forecasts for continued dry conditions in the Plains states that grow most of the wheat in the United States. However, a cold snap this week is not expected to damage the dormant crop. "It won't affect the hard red winter area in the Plains but it's an impressive cold air mass," said Andy Karst, meteorologist at World Weather Inc. CBOT March soybean futures gained 1.3 percent, or 18 cents, to $14.31-1/2 per bushel, headed for the third day of gains in the past four sessions. Prices were lifted by forecasts for dry weather in South American growing regions. Big South American harvests are needed in early 2013 to relieve the tight global soybean market. The United States is carrying the major burden of meeting global export demand. Argentina, which is being relied on to produce a bumper soybean crop this year and replenish tight world supplies, is likely to face dry weather that could deplete moisture in the topsoil, forecasters say. "The dry weather is a worry in the U.S. Plains and in South America, particularly Argentina, where delays to plantings could have a negative impact on both corn and soybean production," said Rabobank analyst Erin FitzPatrick. "In Brazil we have seen some desperately needed improvement to the weather recently. But there are some forecasts of an early end to the rainy season in Brazil, which would be bad for double-crop corn, a risky crop to sow." Prices at 12:39 p.m. CST (1839 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 727.75 -2.75 -0.4% 4.2% CBOT soy 1431.50 18.00 1.3% 0.9% CBOT meal 417.70 5.80 1.4% -0.7% CBOT soyoil 51.22 0.35 0.7% 4.2% CBOT wheat 784.00 1.25 0.2% 0.8% CBOT rice 1506.50 0.50 0.0% 1.4% EU wheat 250.25 -2.25 -0.9% 0.0% US crude 93.93 0.65 0.7% 2.3% Dow Jones 13,512 -23 -0.2% 3.1% Gold 1682.00 3.50 0.2% 0.5% Euro/dollar 1.3287 -0.0016 -0.1% 0.7% Dollar Index 79.8340 0.0550 0.1% 0.1% Baltic Freight 781 16 2.1% 11.7% (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson in Chicago, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by John Wallace and Nick Zieminski)