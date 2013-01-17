SYDNEY, Jan 17 U.S. soybeans hit a three-week high on Friday, supported by concerns that forecast dry weather in South America will check an expected bumper crop, which is needed to ease global shortages. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans rose 0.14 percent to $14.38-1/2 a bushel, just shy of the session high of $14.39-1/2 a bushel, the highest since December 26. Soybeans firmed 1.63 percent on Wednesday. * March corn was unchanged at $7.31-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.1 percent in the previous session. * March wheat rose 0.22 percent to $7.86-3/4 a bushel. Wheat closed up 0.29 percent on Wednesday. * Argentina will remain dry for the next week to 10-days, increasing stress on crops in the western and southern areas, World Weather Inc said. * Analysts said the weather could deplete moisture in the topsoil, threatening crops. * Big South American harvests are needed in early 2013 to relieve the tight global soybean market. The United States is carrying the major burden of meeting global export demand. * Corn continues to draw support after the U.S. Agriculture Department's forecast last week for the tightest global ending corn stocks since the 2006/07 marketing season and the smallest global wheat supplies in four years. * Traders anxious that increased price of corn will deter ethanol plants, which consume more than 40 percent of the corn crop in the United States. * Wheat prices were underpinned by forecasts for continued dry conditions in the Plains states that grow most of the wheat in the United States. However, a cold snap this week is not expected to damage the dormant crop. MARKET NEWS * The euro struggled to regain its momentum on Thursday even after a top European central banker sounded relaxed about its recent run higher, while the yen hovered at one-week highs, still underpinned by a wave of short-covering. * Oil prices rose on Wednesday after an Algerian gas field came under attack from Islamist militants and as data showed crude stocks fell in the United States last week. * The S&P 500 ended nearly flat on Wednesday as solid earnings from two major banks and a bounceback in Apple shares offset concerns about a lower forecast for global growth in 2013. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1330 U.S. Housing starts Dec 1330 U.S. Building permits Dec 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1500 U.S. Philadelphia Fed index Jan Grains prices at 0020 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 786.75 1.75 +0.22% +0.51% 790.62 67 CBOT corn 731.25 0.00 +0.00% +0.10% 712.03 75 CBOT soy 1438.50 2.00 +0.14% +1.77% 1429.47 55 CBOT rice $15.17 $0.02 +0.13% +2.15% $15.16 59 WTI crude $94.14 -$0.10 -0.11% +0.92% $90.30 69 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.328 -$0.001 -0.05% -0.16% USD/AUD 1.056 -0.002 -0.16% -0.09% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)