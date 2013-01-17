* Soybeans initially boosted by S. American weather concerns
* South America weather forecast to remain dry for next 10
days
* Corn flat as sluggish ethanol demand checks gains
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Jan 17 U.S. soybeans hit a three-week
high on Thursday before falling back into negative territory as
traders locked in profits after strong recent gains that were
supported by South American production concerns.
Corn was little changed after eight sessions of gains, while
wheat fell on profit-taking after gains earlier in the week on
dry weather across the U.S. Plains.
Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans fell 0.3 percent
to $14.32-1/4 a bushel by 0324 GMT, having hit a session high of
$14.41-1/2 - the highest level since December 26. Soybeans rose
1.63 percent on Wednesday.
"I think we are seeing some market consolidation after
strong gains," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
March wheat fell 0.29 percent to $7.82-3/4 a bushel
after closing up 0.29 percent on Wednesday.
March corn was near unchanged at $7.30-3/4 a bushel,
having gained 0.1 percent in the previous session.
WEATHER CONCERNS
Soybeans had posted strong recent gains after dry weather in
Argentina was forecast to remain for the next 10 days, which
threatens to impair production in the region.
Analysts are concerned that the dry weather will increase
the stress on crops in the western and southern areas of
Argentina, reducing moisture in topsoil and threatening what was
expected to be a bumper crop.
Big South American harvests are needed in early 2013 to
relieve the tight global soybean market. The United States is
carrying the major burden of meeting global export demand.
Corn saw support from South American production concerns,
which threatens to tighten global stocks, but sluggish ethanol
demand weighed.
Argentina needs rain by the end of the month to maximize
corn yields and to realize forecasts that the global supplier
will have a record harvest of 28 million tonnes, farmers and
agronomists say.
U.S. Energy Information Administration pegged the ethanol
grind last week at 784,000 bushels per day, the lowest level
since the agency started releasing weekly data in June 2010.
Grains prices at 0324 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 782.75 -2.25 -0.29% +0.00% 790.48 61
CBOT corn 730.75 -0.50 -0.07% +0.03% 712.02 74
CBOT soy 1432.25 -4.25 -0.30% +1.33% 1429.26 52
CBOT rice $15.15 $0.00 +0.00% +2.02% $15.16 59
WTI crude $93.92 -$0.32 -0.34% +0.69% $90.30 65
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.328 -$0.001 -0.08% -0.19%
USD/AUD 1.051 -0.006 -0.59% -0.52%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)