* Soybeans initially boosted by S. American weather concerns * South America weather forecast to remain dry for next 10 days * Corn flat as sluggish ethanol demand checks gains By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Jan 17 U.S. soybeans hit a three-week high on Thursday before falling back into negative territory as traders locked in profits after strong recent gains that were supported by South American production concerns. Corn was little changed after eight sessions of gains, while wheat fell on profit-taking after gains earlier in the week on dry weather across the U.S. Plains. Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans fell 0.3 percent to $14.32-1/4 a bushel by 0324 GMT, having hit a session high of $14.41-1/2 - the highest level since December 26. Soybeans rose 1.63 percent on Wednesday. "I think we are seeing some market consolidation after strong gains," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. March wheat fell 0.29 percent to $7.82-3/4 a bushel after closing up 0.29 percent on Wednesday. March corn was near unchanged at $7.30-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.1 percent in the previous session. WEATHER CONCERNS Soybeans had posted strong recent gains after dry weather in Argentina was forecast to remain for the next 10 days, which threatens to impair production in the region. Analysts are concerned that the dry weather will increase the stress on crops in the western and southern areas of Argentina, reducing moisture in topsoil and threatening what was expected to be a bumper crop. Big South American harvests are needed in early 2013 to relieve the tight global soybean market. The United States is carrying the major burden of meeting global export demand. Corn saw support from South American production concerns, which threatens to tighten global stocks, but sluggish ethanol demand weighed. Argentina needs rain by the end of the month to maximize corn yields and to realize forecasts that the global supplier will have a record harvest of 28 million tonnes, farmers and agronomists say. U.S. Energy Information Administration pegged the ethanol grind last week at 784,000 bushels per day, the lowest level since the agency started releasing weekly data in June 2010. Grains prices at 0324 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 782.75 -2.25 -0.29% +0.00% 790.48 61 CBOT corn 730.75 -0.50 -0.07% +0.03% 712.02 74 CBOT soy 1432.25 -4.25 -0.30% +1.33% 1429.26 52 CBOT rice $15.15 $0.00 +0.00% +2.02% $15.16 59 WTI crude $93.92 -$0.32 -0.34% +0.69% $90.30 65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.328 -$0.001 -0.08% -0.19% USD/AUD 1.051 -0.006 -0.59% -0.52% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)