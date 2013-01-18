SYDNEY, Jan 18 U.S. soybeans rose on Friday, rebounding from losses in the previous session, as the oilseed drew support from South American production concerns and the best U.S. export sales of the oilseed in eight months. Soybeans are on course to record the biggest weekly jump in nearly five months. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans rose 0.33 percent to $14.35 a bushel, having slid 0.44 percent on Thursday. Soybeans are up 4.5 percent for the week, the biggest climb since the last week of August. * March corn rose 0.28 percent to $7.26-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.92 percent in the previous session. Corn is up 2.5 percent for the week. * March wheat rose 0.51 percent to $7.85-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.48 percent on Thursday. Wheat is up more 4 percent for the week, the biggest jump in six months. * U.S. Agriculture Department pegged export sales of corn last week at the most in two months after foreign buyers purchased U.S. cargoes at the lower prices. No. 2 importer Mexico booked its largest buy since August. * The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday pegged the U.S. ethanol grind last week at the lowest in the history of the weekly dataset that started in June 2010. Abengoa Bioenergy also announced plans to temporarily halt ethanol production at two plants in Nebraska due to "unfavorable market conditions." * The department pegged exports of soybeans at the largest since May. * Private exporters reported the sale of 240,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery during the 2013/14 marketing year, USDA said on Thursday. * Losses in wheat were capped as the drought deepened in the U.S. Plains region that grows most of the wheat in the United States. * A series of rain showers helped ease drought conditions in parts of the United States over the last week, but drought expanded slightly in parts of the Plains, according to a weekly report released by a consortium of climatologists. * Argentina will produce 10.1 million tonnes of wheat this season, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday, citing extreme weather as the reason for cutting back its previous estimate of 10.5 million tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The yen languished at two-and-a-half year lows against the dollar on Friday following a dramatic selloff as markets positioned for the Bank of Japan to take bold policy action to tackle deflation. * Oil rose on Thursday as financial markets got a boost from improving U.S. economic data showing jobless claims fell to a five-year low and housing starts rose sharply. * Stronger-than-expected data on U.S. housing starts and jobless claims lit a fire under stocks on Thursday, pushing the S&P 500 to a five-year high and its third day of gains. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China GDP Q4 0200 China Industrial output Dec 0200 China Retail sales Dec 0200 China Urban investment Dec 0900 Italy Industrial orders Nov 1455 U.S. Reuters/UMich consumer sentiment Grains prices at 0031 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 785.25 4.00 +0.51% +0.03% 787.94 63 CBOT corn 726.50 2.00 +0.28% -0.65% 710.77 67 CBOT soy 1435.00 4.75 +0.33% -0.10% 1427.85 54 CBOT rice $15.23 -$0.02 -0.10% +2.53% $15.16 63 WTI crude $95.20 -$0.29 -0.30% +1.02% $90.59 73 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.337 $0.000 +0.00% +0.64% USD/AUD 1.055 0.000 +0.04% -0.22% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)