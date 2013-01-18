* Wheat up 3.6 pct this week as U.S. drought deepens
* Soy eyes biggest weekly gain since August on demand
* Corn on track for 2nd week of gains on tight supply
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 Chicago wheat was on track on
Friday to rack up its biggest weekly gain since July, as the
worsening condition of the U.S. winter crop threatened to
squeeze global supplies.
Soybeans firmed, taking their weekly gains to 4.4 percent,
the largest in almost five months, as strong demand for U.S.
supplies underpinned the market, while corn was shaping for its
second week of gains.
A series of rainshowers helped ease drought conditions in
parts of the United States over the last week, but the drought
expanded in the parts of the U.S. Plains that produce the most
U.S. wheat.
Officials in north-central Oklahoma declared a state of
emergency over record low reservoir conditions and public and
private interests throughout the central United States hardest
hit by the drought were weighing steps to try to cope with it.
Soybean and corn prices were supported by a rebound in U.S.
exports.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged export sales of
corn last week as the most in two months after foreign buyers
bought U.S. cargoes at lower prices. The USDA pegged exports of
soybeans as the largest since May in a week in which futures
fell to roughly a two-month low on a continuous chart.
"Soybean exports are still very strong and it looks like
China has been buying on price dips," said Victor Thianpiriya,
an agricultural strategist at ANZ in Singapore.
"I think prices and spreads will tighten until South
American supplies come on board."
The International Grains Council on Thursday cut its
forecast for global maize stocks at the end of the 2012/13
season to a nine-year low, reflecting an upward revision to
consumption.
Global maize stocks were seen falling to 113 million tonnes
by the end of the current season, down from a previous forecast
of 116 million and well below the prior season's 133 million.
Wheat importers have also been snapping up cargoes on
expectations that global supplies will tighten further.
Iraq has bought 300,000 tonnes of wheat from Australia and
Canada in a tender for a nominal 50,000 tonnes. Tunisia's state
grains agency has issued a tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of
soft milling wheat and 50,000 tonnes of durum.
In addition, Bangladesh, Ethiopia and Syria have issued
international tenders seeking wheat supplies.
Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans rose 0.2 percent to
$14.32-1/2 a bushel by 0233 GMT while March corn eased
half a cent to $7.24 a bushel.
March wheat was unchanged at $7.81-1/4 a bushel.
Argentina will produce 10.1 million tonnes of wheat this
season, the agricultural ministry said on Thursday, citing
extreme weather as the reason for cutting back its previous
estimate of 10.5 million tonnes.
Soybean supplies are likely to ease, with Brazil and
Argentina forecast to produce near record crops.
Brazil will harvest record soy and corn crops this season,
local analyst Agroconsult said on Thursday, after adequate
rainfall over the main grain belt reversed losses from drought
last year.
The analyst added 900,000 tonnes to its previous estimate of
the soy crop to bring it to a record 84 million tonnes, up from
last season's drought-parched 66.4 million tonnes. Early
harvesting started in late December in the main producing state
of Mato Grosso.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)