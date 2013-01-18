* Wheat jumps to three-week high late
* Wheat, corn, soy up for second straight week
* Volume thin ahead of U.S. holiday on Monday
(Updates prices, adds analyst comment, Informa forecast)
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, Jan 18 U.S. wheat rose to a three-week
high on Friday, posting its biggest weekly gain since July, as
drought conditions deepened in the southern Plains wheat belt
where the crop was in the worst condition in history before its
winter dormancy.
Wheat, corn and soybeans each had their second straight
weekly gain, with dry weather in South America also buoying
futures at the Chicago Board of Trade.
"The ongoing weather worries brought in renewed buying here
after some shorts were shaken out of the market," Terry Reilly,
analyst at Futures International, said of wheat.
"The overall feature is improved U.S. and China economic
conditions, poor U.S. crop conditions and strong global wheat
demand. That brought some longs back," Reilly said.
Agriculture commodities traded in both positive and negative
territory as traders took profits ahead of the Martin Luther
King Jr. holiday on Monday in which many U.S. markets will be
closed.
"We can take a day or two to breathe, especially ahead of a
three-day weekend," said ABN Amro broker Jeff Thompson, adding
that volume was light.
Wheat knocked out its high from earlier this week late in
Friday's session, enticing a new rebound of buying.
Benchmark CBOT March wheat ended 10 cents, or 1.3
percent, higher at $7.91-1/4 per bushel, just off the session
high of $7.93-3/4 and good for the highest settlement since Dec.
26. The contract gained 5 percent for the week in the second
straight weekly gain after not rising for the week since
November.
Dry conditions are forecast through the end of the month in
the Plains states that grow most of the wheat in the country,
John Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring, said on
Friday.
"The hard red winter wheat belt in the Plains looks quiet
and dry but cooler next week, but there shouldn't be a cold air
threat in the Plains," Dee said.
Still, some weather models showed the possibility of rain by
the end of the month.
Hard red winter wheat contracts at the Kansas City Board of
Trade gained less than soft red winter wheat in Chicago, with
the closely-watched spread between the two contracts showing the
smallest premium of 2013 for HRW wheat over lower-quality SRW.
Severe drought in the Plains left the U.S. winter wheat crop
at an all-time low before it entered dormancy, the U.S.
Agriculture Department said late last year.
SOUTH AMERICA DRY, TOO
A turn to dry weather in Argentina and in southern Brazil is
beginning to cause concern among crop and market interests, Dee
said. "We've gone from too wet to too dry in a hurry. It's not a
panic situation but there certainly is a situation where
concerns about dryness is growing," he said.
CBOT March corn finished 3 cents higher at $7.27-1/2
per bushel after declining on Thursday for the first time in
nine sessions, snapping the longest streak of gains since June.
Corn gained more than 2 percent for the week, capping the best
two-week stretch since July.
Soybeans for March delivery shed 1 cent to $14.29-1/4
per bushel but gained nearly 4 percent for the week in the
largest such increase since August. Most deferred soybean
contracts also gained.
Private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its forecast
for 2013 U.S. corn plantings to 99.303 million acres from 99.026
million, trade sources said on Friday.
If realized, U.S. corn acreage would be the largest since
1936. Informa also cut its soybean acreage estimate to 78.777
million from 78.962 million.
Prices at 3:22 p.m. CST (2122 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 727.50 3.00 0.4% 4.2%
CBOT soy 1429.25 -1.00 -0.1% 0.7%
CBOT meal 414.40 0.40 0.1% -1.5%
CBOT soyoil 51.68 0.19 0.4% 5.1%
CBOT wheat 791.25 10.00 1.3% 1.7%
CBOT rice 1516.00 -8.00 -0.5% 2.0%
EU wheat 247.75 -0.25 -0.1% -1.0%
US crude 95.33 -0.16 -0.2% 3.8%
Dow Jones 13,650 54 0.4% 4.2%
Gold 1684.70 -2.56 -0.2% 0.6%
Euro/dollar 1.3314 -0.006 -0.4% 0.9%
Dollar Index 80.0550 0.4090 0.5% 0.4%
Baltic Freight 837 17 2.1% 19.7%
(Additional reporting by Sam Nelson in Chicago; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)