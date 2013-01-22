SINGAPORE, Jan 22 U.S. wheat climbed 0.9 percent to a one-month high on Tuesday as worsening drought across the U.S. wheat belt triggered concerns over global supplies, while soybeans rose almost 1 percent on the back of dryness in South America. Corn was up 0.7 percent, tracking gains in wheat and soybean futures. FUNDAMENTALS * Dry conditions are forecast through the end of the month in the U.S. Plains that grow most of the nation's wheat. Severe drought in the Plains left the U.S. winter wheat crop at an all-time low before it entered dormancy, the U.S. Agriculture Department said late last year. * A turn to dry weather in Argentina and in southern Brazil is beginning to cause concern among crop and market interests. * Brazil will likely produce 2.35 percent less corn from the 2012/13 crop than it did a year earlier after a later soybean harvest leaves a smaller window for autumn corn planting, analyst Safras & Mercado said on Monday. * Still, Safras raised its estimate for corn production slightly to 70.7 million tonnes from the 69 million tonnes it had forecast in December, citing improving yields in the south. * Private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its forecast for 2013 U.S. corn plantings to 99.303 million acres from 99.026 million. * If realized, U.S. corn acreage would be the largest since 1936. Informa also cut its soybean acreage estimate to 78.777 million from 78.962 million. * China, the world's top consumer of grains, imported a record high amount of corn and rice in 2012 while its wheat imports surged to an 8-year high, driven by strong domestic demand and cheap international prices during the first half of the year. MARKETS NEWS * Ahead of the Bank of Japan's decision, which comes after a two-day policy meeting, the yen's recent violent selloff came to an abrupt halt on Tuesday as investors waited to see if the BOJ would deliver its most aggressive effort yet to beat years of economic stagnation, or disappoint. * Asian shares also marked time ahead of the BOJ's announcement, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan nearly flat. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0300 Japan BOJ rate decision 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Jan 1330 U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity Index 1500 U.S. Existing home sales Dec 1500 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Jan Prices at 0127 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 798.25 7.00 +0.88% 871.02 71 CBOT corn 732.50 5.00 +0.69% 766.33 71 CBOT soy 1441.50 12.25 +0.86% 1578.59 56 CBOT rice $15.17 $0.01 +0.03% $15.47 57 WTI crude $95.41 -$0.15 -0.16% $89.16 76 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.331 $0.102 +8.28% USD/AUD 1.051 -0.005 -0.45% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)