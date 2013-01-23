SYDNEY, Jan 23 U.S. soybeans edged lower on
Wednesday, as investors took profits after the oilseed hit a
one-month high in the previous session when Chinese orders and
talk that the Brazilian crop would not cure global shortages
underpinned prices.
Wheat fell, extending losses into a second straight session,
with the grain shedding nearly 2.5 percent so far this week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans fell 0.17
percent to $13.49-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.6 percent on
Tuesday. Soybeans hit $14.60-3/4 a bushel on Tuesday, the
highest since December 19.
* March wheat dropped 0.74 percent to $7.73-1/2 a
bushel, after closing down 1.5 percent on Tuesday.
* March corn declined 0.27 percent to $7.26-1/2 a
bushel, having gained 2.2 percent in the previous session.
* Soybeans were supported after the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said private exporters reported sales of 120,000
tonnes of optional origin soybeans to China for delivery in
2013/14.
* Analysts said the profit margins for crushing soybeans in
China have improved, encouraging processors to book additional
cargoes.
* Support also stemmed from rumours that Brazil has
over-booked soybean sales and worries about infrastructure
limitations in that country, which is projected as the world's
top soybean producer and supplier for the 2012/13 marketing
year.
* Analysts have questioned whether Brazil will be able to
move its expected record-large soy crop to port in a timely
manner. Adding to the concern, rains forecast in northern Brazil
over the next two weeks are likely to slow the harvest.
* Russia's deputy prime minister said the country was not
ready to remove a grain import duty that would open Russia's
market to foreign wheat to ease tight domestic supplies.
* The U.S. Plains are forecast to remain dry this week
followed by light rains early next week, amid concerns over the
condition of U.S. winter wheat.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen held firm on Wednesday, having posted its biggest
one-day gain in around eight months on the greenback as
investors cut bearish bets on the currency following the Bank of
Japan's latest move to spur the economy.
* Oil prices rose on Tuesday, supported by the BOJ's plans
for asset buying and strong investor confidence data from
Germany that boosted the outlook for fuel demand.
* Bank and commodity shares led the benchmark Standard &
Poor's 500 Index to a fresh five-year closing high on Tuesday on
hopes that the global economy continues to mend.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1355 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
1400 U.S. FHFA home price index Nov
1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Jan
1500 Canada BoC rate decision
2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
Grains prices at 0046 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 773.50 -5.75 -0.74% -2.24% 782.47 51
CBOT corn 726.50 -2.00 -0.27% -0.14% 709.68 64
CBOT soy 1449.25 -2.50 -0.17% +1.40% 1425.84 59
CBOT rice $15.42 $0.02 +0.10% +1.75% $15.17 68
WTI crude $96.72 $0.04 +0.04% +1.21% $91.30 83
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.331 -$0.001 -0.06% +0.00%
USD/AUD 1.055 -0.002 -0.18% +0.30%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)