SYDNEY, Jan 23 U.S. soybeans edged lower on Wednesday, as investors took profits after the oilseed hit a one-month high in the previous session when Chinese orders and talk that the Brazilian crop would not cure global shortages underpinned prices. Wheat fell, extending losses into a second straight session, with the grain shedding nearly 2.5 percent so far this week. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans fell 0.17 percent to $13.49-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.6 percent on Tuesday. Soybeans hit $14.60-3/4 a bushel on Tuesday, the highest since December 19. * March wheat dropped 0.74 percent to $7.73-1/2 a bushel, after closing down 1.5 percent on Tuesday. * March corn declined 0.27 percent to $7.26-1/2 a bushel, having gained 2.2 percent in the previous session. * Soybeans were supported after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said private exporters reported sales of 120,000 tonnes of optional origin soybeans to China for delivery in 2013/14. * Analysts said the profit margins for crushing soybeans in China have improved, encouraging processors to book additional cargoes. * Support also stemmed from rumours that Brazil has over-booked soybean sales and worries about infrastructure limitations in that country, which is projected as the world's top soybean producer and supplier for the 2012/13 marketing year. * Analysts have questioned whether Brazil will be able to move its expected record-large soy crop to port in a timely manner. Adding to the concern, rains forecast in northern Brazil over the next two weeks are likely to slow the harvest. * Russia's deputy prime minister said the country was not ready to remove a grain import duty that would open Russia's market to foreign wheat to ease tight domestic supplies. * The U.S. Plains are forecast to remain dry this week followed by light rains early next week, amid concerns over the condition of U.S. winter wheat. MARKET NEWS * The yen held firm on Wednesday, having posted its biggest one-day gain in around eight months on the greenback as investors cut bearish bets on the currency following the Bank of Japan's latest move to spur the economy. * Oil prices rose on Tuesday, supported by the BOJ's plans for asset buying and strong investor confidence data from Germany that boosted the outlook for fuel demand. * Bank and commodity shares led the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 Index to a fresh five-year closing high on Tuesday on hopes that the global economy continues to mend. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1355 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 1400 U.S. FHFA home price index Nov 1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Jan 1500 Canada BoC rate decision 2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Grains prices at 0046 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 773.50 -5.75 -0.74% -2.24% 782.47 51 CBOT corn 726.50 -2.00 -0.27% -0.14% 709.68 64 CBOT soy 1449.25 -2.50 -0.17% +1.40% 1425.84 59 CBOT rice $15.42 $0.02 +0.10% +1.75% $15.17 68 WTI crude $96.72 $0.04 +0.04% +1.21% $91.30 83 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.331 -$0.001 -0.06% +0.00% USD/AUD 1.055 -0.002 -0.18% +0.30% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)