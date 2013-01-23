* Wheat falls 0.7 pct; soybeans, corn edge lower * Soybeans ease on profit-taking * Forecasts of rains in U.S. Plains weigh on wheat * Russia not ready to remove grain import duty (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 23 Chicago wheat slid for a second straight day on Wednesday owing to pressure from forecasts of rains in parts of the drought-hit U.S. grain belt, while soybeans eased after climbing to a one-month high in the last session. Corn fell after two sessions of gains, in sympathy with lower wheat prices. Although dry weather persists in much of the U.S. Plains and western Midwest grain producing areas, analysts said there are forecasts of light precipitation in the days ahead. "There are forecasts of scattered showers across the U.S. Plains which is weighing on market sentiment," said Luke Mathews, a commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "But it important to note that these forecasts are only for low rainfall totals and they are not going to seriously change the moisture profile." Chicago Board of Trade March wheat fell 0.7 percent to $7.73-1/2 a bushel by 0259 GMT, after climbing to a one-month high of $7.99-3/4 a bushel on Tuesday. March soybeans fell 0.4 percent to $14.46-1/2 a bushel and March corn lost 0.4 percent to $7.25-3/4 a bushel. There was additional pressure on wheat after Russia's deputy prime minister said the country was not ready to remove a grain import duty that would open Russia's market to foreign wheat. The government has held preliminary talks on a possible decision to remove the 5 percent import duty to help ensure adequate supplies after a drought and heavy export sales. Analysts and industry leaders say Russia, the world's No. 3 exporter, could require 1.5 million-2.5 million tonnes of grain imports. RESISTANCE LEVEL U.S. wheat futures rose to a one-month high on Tuesday but the market failed to breach psychological resistance at $8, peaking at $7.99-3/4 a bushel. Soybeans gave up some of last session's gains, which were triggered by Chinese orders and talk that the Brazilian crop would not cure global shortages. Private exporters reported the sale of 120,000 tonnes of optional origin soybeans to China for delivery next marketing year, said the U.S. agriculture department on Tuesday. Analysts said the profit margins for crushing soybeans in China have improved, encouraging processors to book additional cargoes. Brazil has over-booked soybean sales and there are worries about infrastructure limitations in the country, which is projected as the world's top soybean producer and supplier for the 2012/13 marketing year. Analysts have questioned whether Brazil will be able to move its expected record-large soy crop to port in a timely manner. Oilseeds analyst Oil World said it has cut its forecasts for the 2013 soybean harvest in Argentina by 1 million tonnes because of unfavourably dry weather but has raised its forecast of Brazil's crop by 0.5 million tonnes. Commodity funds bought a net 7,000 CBOT soybean contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They sold 5,000 wheat and sold 2,000 corn contracts. Prices at 0259 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 773.50 -5.75 -0.74% 870.19 50 CBOT corn 725.75 -2.75 -0.38% 766.10 63 CBOT soy 1446.50 -5.25 -0.36% 1578.76 57 CBOT rice $15.40 $0.00 +0.00% $15.48 67 WTI crude $96.61 -$0.07 -0.07% $89.20 83 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.332 $0.103 +8.36% USD/AUD 1.053 -0.002 -0.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)