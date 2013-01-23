* Wheat falls 0.7 pct; soybeans, corn edge lower
* Soybeans ease on profit-taking
* Forecasts of rains in U.S. Plains weigh on wheat
* Russia not ready to remove grain import duty
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 23 Chicago wheat slid for a
second straight day on Wednesday owing to pressure from
forecasts of rains in parts of the drought-hit U.S. grain belt,
while soybeans eased after climbing to a one-month high in the
last session.
Corn fell after two sessions of gains, in sympathy with
lower wheat prices.
Although dry weather persists in much of the U.S. Plains and
western Midwest grain producing areas, analysts said there are
forecasts of light precipitation in the days ahead.
"There are forecasts of scattered showers across the U.S.
Plains which is weighing on market sentiment," said Luke
Mathews, a commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of
Australia.
"But it important to note that these forecasts are only for
low rainfall totals and they are not going to seriously change
the moisture profile."
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat fell 0.7 percent to
$7.73-1/2 a bushel by 0259 GMT, after climbing to a one-month
high of $7.99-3/4 a bushel on Tuesday.
March soybeans fell 0.4 percent to $14.46-1/2 a bushel
and March corn lost 0.4 percent to $7.25-3/4 a bushel.
There was additional pressure on wheat after Russia's deputy
prime minister said the country was not ready to remove a grain
import duty that would open Russia's market to foreign wheat.
The government has held preliminary talks on a possible
decision to remove the 5 percent import duty to help ensure
adequate supplies after a drought and heavy export sales.
Analysts and industry leaders say Russia, the world's No. 3
exporter, could require 1.5 million-2.5 million tonnes of grain
imports.
RESISTANCE LEVEL
U.S. wheat futures rose to a one-month high on Tuesday but
the market failed to breach psychological resistance at $8,
peaking at $7.99-3/4 a bushel.
Soybeans gave up some of last session's gains, which were
triggered by Chinese orders and talk that the Brazilian crop
would not cure global shortages.
Private exporters reported the sale of 120,000 tonnes of
optional origin soybeans to China for delivery next marketing
year, said the U.S. agriculture department on Tuesday.
Analysts said the profit margins for crushing soybeans in
China have improved, encouraging processors to book additional
cargoes.
Brazil has over-booked soybean sales and there are worries
about infrastructure limitations in the country, which is
projected as the world's top soybean producer and supplier for
the 2012/13 marketing year.
Analysts have questioned whether Brazil will be able to move
its expected record-large soy crop to port in a timely manner.
Oilseeds analyst Oil World said it has cut its forecasts for
the 2013 soybean harvest in Argentina by 1 million tonnes
because of unfavourably dry weather but has raised its forecast
of Brazil's crop by 0.5 million tonnes.
Commodity funds bought a net 7,000 CBOT soybean contracts on
Tuesday, trade sources said. They sold 5,000 wheat and sold
2,000 corn contracts.
Prices at 0259 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 773.50 -5.75 -0.74% 870.19 50
CBOT corn 725.75 -2.75 -0.38% 766.10 63
CBOT soy 1446.50 -5.25 -0.36% 1578.76 57
CBOT rice $15.40 $0.00 +0.00% $15.48 67
WTI crude $96.61 -$0.07 -0.07% $89.20 83
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.332 $0.103 +8.36%
USD/AUD 1.053 -0.002 -0.19%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)