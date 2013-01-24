SYDNEY, Jan 24 U.S. soybeans extended losses into a second session on Thursday, weighed down by technical selling and forecasts for much needed rain in Argentina. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans dropped 0.42 percent to $14.31 a bushel, having slid 1.02 percent on Wednesday. * March corn declined 0.38 percent to a one-week low at $7.18 a bushel, after closing down 1.06 percent in the previous session. * March wheat fell 0.29 percent to $7.72-1/2 a bushel. It ended down 1.52 percent on Wednesday when it hit an 8-day low of $7.71 a bushel. * Updated weather models forecast beneficial moisture for crop areas in Argentina, pressuring soy prices. * March soybeans marked a 1-month high of $14.60-3/4 a bushel on January 20, prompting technical selling as the oilseed rose above its 200-day moving average near $14.47 a bushel. * Wheat losses were checked by ongoing concerns over the quality of U.S. hard red winter wheat despite some improvement in weather outlook for the U.S. Plains. * Parts of the eastern Midwest should receive welcome moisture next week, but little relief was expected for the hard wheat crop in the southern Plains, Commodity Weather Group said. * Worries about a slowdown in the U.S. ethanol sector hurt corn. Traders were awaiting weekly production and stocks data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday, delayed by one day due to Monday's public holiday. * The EIA's report last week showed U.S. ethanol production had slowed to a 2-1/2 year low at 784,000 barrels per day. MARKET NEWS * The yen's rebound came to an abrupt halt on Thursday with investors wary about cutting bearish bets further amid expectations the Bank of Japan will come under renewed pressure to ease policy. * U.S. crude futures dropped 1.5 percent on Wednesday in heavy trading after a key oil pipeline reduced the volume flowing through it, raising concerns inventories at the Midwest delivery point for the contract might swell further. * The S&P 500 rose for a sixth day on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected profits from IBM and Google but the rally could be halted as Apple's after-hours miss sent its shares lower. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Manufacturing Flash PMI 0758 France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 0828 Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 0858 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 0900 Euro Zone Current account 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1358 U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 1500 U.S. Leading indicators 1600 U.S. EIA weekly petroleum report Grains prices at 0003 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 772.50 -2.25 -0.29% -0.87% 779.97 50 CBOT corn 718.00 -2.75 -0.38% -1.44% 709.08 52 CBOT soy 1431.00 -6.00 -0.42% -1.43% 1424.11 53 CBOT rice $15.32 $0.01 +0.07% -0.71% $15.17 61 WTI crude $95.47 $0.24 +0.25% -0.80% $91.58 67 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.331 -$0.001 -0.08% -0.11% USD/AUD 1.053 -0.002 -0.22% -0.33% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)