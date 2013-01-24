SYDNEY, Jan 24 U.S. soybeans extended losses
into a second session on Thursday, weighed down by technical
selling and forecasts for much needed rain in Argentina.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans dropped 0.42
percent to $14.31 a bushel, having slid 1.02 percent on
Wednesday.
* March corn declined 0.38 percent to a one-week low
at $7.18 a bushel, after closing down 1.06 percent in the
previous session.
* March wheat fell 0.29 percent to $7.72-1/2 a bushel.
It ended down 1.52 percent on Wednesday when it hit an 8-day low
of $7.71 a bushel.
* Updated weather models forecast beneficial moisture for
crop areas in Argentina, pressuring soy prices.
* March soybeans marked a 1-month high of $14.60-3/4 a
bushel on January 20, prompting technical selling as the oilseed
rose above its 200-day moving average near $14.47 a bushel.
* Wheat losses were checked by ongoing concerns over the
quality of U.S. hard red winter wheat despite some improvement
in weather outlook for the U.S. Plains.
* Parts of the eastern Midwest should receive welcome
moisture next week, but little relief was expected for the hard
wheat crop in the southern Plains, Commodity Weather Group said.
* Worries about a slowdown in the U.S. ethanol sector hurt
corn. Traders were awaiting weekly production and stocks data
from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday,
delayed by one day due to Monday's public holiday.
* The EIA's report last week showed U.S. ethanol production
had slowed to a 2-1/2 year low at 784,000 barrels per day.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen's rebound came to an abrupt halt on Thursday with
investors wary about cutting bearish bets further amid
expectations the Bank of Japan will come under renewed pressure
to ease policy.
* U.S. crude futures dropped 1.5 percent on Wednesday in
heavy trading after a key oil pipeline reduced the volume
flowing through it, raising concerns inventories at the Midwest
delivery point for the contract might swell further.
* The S&P 500 rose for a sixth day on Wednesday after
stronger-than-expected profits from IBM and Google but the rally
could be halted as Apple's after-hours miss sent its shares
lower.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Manufacturing Flash PMI
0758 France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
0828 Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
0858 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
0900 Euro Zone Current account
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1358 U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
1500 U.S. Leading indicators
1600 U.S. EIA weekly petroleum report
Grains prices at 0003 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 772.50 -2.25 -0.29% -0.87% 779.97 50
CBOT corn 718.00 -2.75 -0.38% -1.44% 709.08 52
CBOT soy 1431.00 -6.00 -0.42% -1.43% 1424.11 53
CBOT rice $15.32 $0.01 +0.07% -0.71% $15.17 61
WTI crude $95.47 $0.24 +0.25% -0.80% $91.58 67
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.331 -$0.001 -0.08% -0.11%
USD/AUD 1.053 -0.002 -0.22% -0.33%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)