* U.S. soy extends losses, at lowest since Jan. 18 * Forecasts of rains in Argentina weigh on beans * Corn near 2-week low on slowing ethanol grind * Wheat falls half a pct, tight supply limits losses (Adds detail, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 24 U.S. soybean futures lost more ground on Thursday, falling to a near one-week low on forecasts of rains in Argentina's crop belt, while wheat slid for a third consecutive session. Corn dropped to its lowest since January 14 on worries about a slowdown in consumption from the U.S. ethanol sector. "It is profit-taking, and forecasts for rains in Argentina are looking a little bit better for February," said Victor Thianpiriya, an agricultural strategist at ANZ in Singapore. "But I won't be getting too excited as the soil moisture will decline over the next week or so." Updated weather forecasting models predicted wetter weather in Argentina, which is likely to provide much-needed moisture for the developing crop. Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans had dropped 0.6 percent to $14.28-1/4 a bushel by 0205 GMT, the lowest since January 18. March wheat lost 0.4 percent to $7.71-3/4 a bushel and March corn slid 0.5 percent to $7.17-1/2 a bushel. The soybean market is facing pressure after the actively traded March contract fell below its 200-day moving average near $14.47 a bushel on Wednesday. In Brazil, the world's second largest soybean exporter, light rains will fall over the main centre-western soy belt in coming days as harvesting picks up pace, while the southern producing states remain mostly dry, local meteorologist Somar said. Precipitation in Mato Grosso, where harvesting is under way, will help crops that were planted later and still need moisture, although heavy rains could slow the harvest of developed soybeans. Corn is being pressured by worries about a slowdown in the U.S. ethanol sector. The market is awaiting weekly production and stocks data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday, delayed by one day due to Monday's public holiday. The EIA's report last week showed U.S. ethanol production had slowed to a 2-1/2 year low at 784,000 barrels per day. Wheat continues to slide after hitting a one-month high on Tuesday, tracking losses in soybeans and corn futures even though the U.S. winter crop is suffering from a lack of moisture. The prevailing weather pattern in U.S. crop areas remains cold and mostly dry, although temperatures remain above damage thresholds, said Joel Widenor, a meteorologist for Commodity Weather Group. Parts of the eastern Midwest should receive welcome moisture next week, aiding the soft red winter wheat crop, but little relief was expected for the hard wheat crop in the southern Plains. In Australia, the world's second largest wheat exporter, a record heatwave is scorching the grain belt, potentially hurting wheat sowing prospects. Wheat planting in Australia is at least two months away, but temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) have already sapped the soil of much-needed moisture, analysts and traders say. Prices at 0205 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 771.75 -3.00 -0.39% 870.13 48 CBOT corn 717.50 -3.25 -0.45% 765.83 51 CBOT soy 1428.25 -8.75 -0.61% 1578.15 48 CBOT rice $15.30 -$0.01 -0.03% $15.48 60 WTI crude $95.40 $0.17 +0.18% $89.16 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.331 $0.102 +8.29% USD/AUD 1.053 -0.003 -0.26% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)