SYDNEY, Jan 25 U.S. soybeans rose for the first time in three sessions on Friday due to strong export demand, rebounding from losses on improved crop weather in Argentina. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans climbed 0.28 percent to $14.38-1/2 a bushel, having slid 0.12 percent on Thursday. The oilseed is set to rise for the third straight week, firming 0.67 percent. * March corn fell 0.17 percent to $7.25-1/2 a bushel, after gaining 0.49 percent in the previous session. Corn is down 0.28 percent for the week. * March wheat rose 0.33 percent to $7.71 a bushel, having closed down 0.81 percent on Thursday. The grain has fallen 2.56 percent this week, its first loss in three weeks. * Private exporters reported the sale of 623,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and to unknown destinations for delivery in the next marketing year, said the Agriculture Department on Thursday. * The sales included 513,000 tonnes for China and 113,000 tonnes to unknown destinations. But all the sales were earmarked for delivery in 2013/14, the marketing year that begins Sept. 1, 2013, limiting their impact on the market. * Expectations that rains would boost South America's soy harvest, also dragged on prices. * In Brazil, with the harvest of a likely record-large soybean crop under way, the grain trade is watching to see how quickly the crop can move into marketing and export channels. * Corn pared early losses after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said U.S. ethanol production rose to 792,000 barrels per day in the latest week, up about 1 percent from the previous week when output hit a 2-1/2 year low at 784,000 barrels per day. * Argentina's 2012/13 corn harvest is projected at 26.5 million tonnes, the Rosario grains exchange said on Thursday, raising its previous forecast of 24 million tonnes as weather prospects improve. MARKET NEWS * The yen tumbled 2 percent against the dollar to hit a 2-1/2-year low on Thursday after a Japanese economic official said the government has no problem with the dollar hitting 100 yen. * Oil prices rose in heavy trade on Thursday, buoyed by strong economic data from China, the eurozone and the United States, with U.S. crude prices getting an extra boost from expectations that the vital Seaway pipeline could resume full capacity operation within a week. * The smallest of gains gave the Standard & Poor's 500 its seventh straight winning day on Thursday, but the index failed to hold above the 1,500 line, restrained by Apple's worst day in more than four years. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Germany Ifo business climate 0930 UK Preliminary Q4 GDP 1500 U.S. New home sales Grains prices at 0008 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 771.00 2.50 +0.33% -1.06% 779.92 48 CBOT corn 725.50 1.25 +0.17% -0.41% 709.33 62 CBOT soy 1439.25 4.00 +0.28% -0.86% 1424.38 53 CBOT rice $15.30 $0.01 +0.07% -0.84% $15.17 61 WTI crude $95.95 $0.00 +0.00% +0.76% $91.93 70 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.337 $0.005 +0.40% +0.37% USD/AUD 1.045 -0.011 -0.99% -1.11% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)