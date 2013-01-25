* U.S. soy little changed, Chinese demand supports * Corn underpinned by tight supply, ethanol demand * Crop-killing drought deepens in U.S. wheat belt (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 25 U.S. soybeans were little changed on Friday, putting the market on track for a third successive week of gains, underpinned by strong Chinese demand and prolonged dryness in Argentina. Corn edged lower after closing firm in the previous session amid tightening global supplies and improved demand from the U.S. ethanol industry, while wheat was being supported by lack of rains in the U.S. grain belt. Farmers in Argentina, the world's No. 3 exporter of soybeans and corn, are starting to worry that this season's crops may suffer from dry conditions after more than a month of consistently hot and sunny weather. The main U.S. weather forecasting model calls for welcome rains in Argentine crops areas in early February, but the European forecasting model projected dry conditions for the same period. At the same time, China, the world's top soybean importer, continues to corner more cargoes. Chinese buyers were buying more U.S. soybeans for the 2013/14 marketing year in the wake of a large sale confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Private exporters reported sales of 510,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and 113,000 tonnes to unknown destinations, USDA said on Thursday. "We are bullish on soybeans short term as China is still buying as they have positive crush margins," said Joyce Liu, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "U.S. Plains are facing very dry conditions, which has caused the market to speculate on lower wheat production." Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans slid half a cent to $14.34-3/4 a bushel by 0244 GMT while March wheat gained three quarter of a cent to $7.69-1/4 a bushel. March corn eased half a cent to $7.23-3/4 a bushel. Soybeans have added 0.4 percent this week, the market's third straight week of gains while corn is down half a percent this week after rallying for the last two weeks. SPECULATORS BET ON FALLS The weather in Argentina is also hurting the nation's corn crop. Argentina, the world's No. 3 exporter of soybeans and corn after the United States and Brazil, is expected to have record harvests of both crops this season. Those forecasts, however, depend on February being a lot wetter than January has been. Still, speculators have been aggressively adding corn and soybean shorts to their portfolios in recent months, making historically large bets that prices in the United States for the agriculture commodities, a bulwark of strength in recent years, will fall. The U.S. commodity regulator's most recent report on trader commitments showed that the combined amount of corn and soybean shorts held by noncommercial traders, which includes hedge funds, in early January hit the highest level on record for this time of year. In the wheat market, a severe drought in the U.S. Plains takes the centre stage even though prices have declined this week. Chicago March wheat is down 2.8 percent this week, giving up some of the strong gains of the previous two weeks on profit-taking. Crop-killing drought deepened in Kansas over the last week, further jeopardizing this season's production of winter wheat, a key U.S. crop. Kansas is generally the top U.S. wheat-growing state, but the new crop planted last fall has been struggling with a lack of soil moisture. Without rain and/or heavy snow before spring, millions of acres of wheat could be ruined. Prices at 0244 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 769.25 0.75 +0.10% 870.05 47 CBOT corn 723.75 -0.50 -0.07% 766.03 59 CBOT soy 1434.75 -0.50 -0.03% 1578.37 51 CBOT rice $15.28 -$0.01 -0.03% $15.48 57 WTI crude $95.86 -$0.09 -0.09% $89.18 70 Currencies Euro/dlr -- -- -- USD/AUD 1.045 -0.010 -0.97% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)