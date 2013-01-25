(New throughout, updates prices and market activity to close)
* Weekly U.S. wheat sales data prompts short-covering
* Corn turns lower, soy pares gains on Argentine weather
* Updated forecast model shows more rain for Argentina
* Wheat, corn post weekly losses; soy rises for 3rd week
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, Jan 25 Wheat futures rose 1 percent on
Friday, halting a three-day slide as better-than-expected weekly
U.S. export sales triggered a round of short-covering, but the
market still posted a weekly loss.
Corn fell as updated weather forecasting models showed
better rains for crop areas of Argentina, but soybeans ended
higher after a choppy session, supported by firm cash markets.
At the Chicago Board of Trade, March wheat ended up 8
cents, or was up 4-1/2 cents, or 1.0 percent, at $7.76-1/2 per
bushel.
March corn settled down 3-1/2 cents, or 0.5 percent,
at $7.20-3/4 a bushel while March soybeans ended up 5-3/4
cents, 0.4 percent, at $14.41 a bushel.
Wheat climbed after the U.S. Department of Agriculture
reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the latest week at
647,500 tonnes, including 572,500 tonnes for the current
marketing year that began June 1, 2012. The combined-year total
topped a range of trade expectations for 350,000 to 550,000
tonnes.
"The export sales today were super for wheat," said Jack
Scoville, grains analyst at The Price Group in Chicago. "The
wheat demand for soft red wheat ought to be picking up, too,
because it's relatively cheap," Scoville said.
Also, commodity funds hold a net short position in CBOT
wheat, leaving the market open to periodic bouts of
short-covering.
Ongoing concerns about dry conditions in the southern U.S.
Plains hard winter wheat belt added background support.
Parts of the central and southeastern Plains should receive
precipitation in the first half of next week, the Commodity
Weather Group said in a daily note to clients.
"However," CWG said, "amounts will be too light in the
Plains for notable drought relief, and the outlook is a bit
drier in the northwestern Midwest today as well."
Despite Friday's rally, CBOT March wheat posted a weekly
loss of 1.9 percent on profit-taking following a two-week
advance.
Corn fell 0.9 percent for the week after rising for the two
previous weeks. Soybeans added 0.8 percent, the market's third
straight week of gains.
CORN FALLS ON ARGENTINA WEATHER
Corn prices fell after updated weather forecasts projected
beneficial rain in Argentina, the world's No. 2 exporter of corn
and third-largest soybean supplier. More than a month of
consistently hot and sunny weather has left Argentine farmers on
edge about crop prospects.
The main U.S. and European weather forecasting models have
shown conflicting views about the likelihood of rain in
Argentina's crop areas in early February, but the midday model
run of the U.S. model showed welcome precipitation.
"The Argentine weather is turning wetter, and it's
pressuring corn and soybeans," said Mike Zuzolo, president of
Global Commodity Analytics in Lafayette, Indiana.
Soybeans drew support from a firm cash soy market, which
helped nearby contracts above back months. Cash basis bids for
soybeans shipped by barge to the U.S. Gulf export market rose by
2 cents, to 110 cents over the value of the CBOT March futures
contract.
The market also attracted light technical buying after an
early sell-off stalled. March soybeans dipped to $14.26 in early
moves but failed to drop below chart support at the contract's
50-day moving average near $14.25.
Prices at 3:03 p.m. CST (2103 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 720.75 -3.50 -0.5% 3.2%
CBOT soy 1441.00 5.75 0.4% 1.6%
CBOT meal 416.40 1.70 0.4% -1.0%
CBOT soyoil 52.10 -0.01 0.0% 6.0%
CBOT wheat 776.50 8.00 1.0% -0.2%
CBOT rice 1548.00 19.50 1.3% 4.2%
EU wheat 247.00 0.25 0.1% -1.3%
US crude 96.03 0.08 0.1% 4.6%
Dow Jones 13,896 71 0.5% 6.0%
Gold 1658.36 -9.00 -0.5% -1.0%
Euro/dollar 1.3459 0.0085 0.6% 2.0%
Dollar Index 79.7420 -0.2060 -0.3% 0.0%
Baltic Freight 798 -10 -1.2% 14.2%
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Additional reporting by Ivana
Sekularac in Amsterdam and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing
by Keiron Henderson, Tim Dobbyn and David Gregorio)