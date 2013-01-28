SINGAPORE, Jan 28 Chicago wheat rose around half a percent on Monday, gaining more ground as higher U.S. weekly exports continued to underpin the market amid concerns over dryness curbing the winter crop yields. Soybeans gained with support from a firm cash market while corn bounced back, tracking gains in the wheat market. FUNDAMENTALS * Wheat is being supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture report which showed export sales of U.S. wheat in the latest week at 647,500 tonnes, including 572,500 tonnes for the current marketing year that began June 1, 2012. The combined-year total topped a range of trade expectations for 350,000 to 550,000 tonnes. * Ongoing concerns about dry conditions in the southern U.S. Plains hard winter wheat belt provided additional support. * Parts of the central and southeastern Plains should receive precipitation in the first half of this week although amounts of rainfall will be too light in the Plains for notable drought relief, the Commodity Weather Group said. * Spot basis bids for corn and soybeans were steady to higher around the U.S. Midwest on Friday as futures traded in narrow ranges and failed to entice any country offerings of either commodity. * Outside of a small bump in farmer sales surrounding the USDA crop production report released earlier this month, there has been little country movement so far this year. The slowdown in both new sales and deliveries on existing contracts has underpinned the corn and soybean basis even as demand has dulled, especially for corn. * On Friday, corn prices came under pressure after updated weather forecasts projected beneficial rain in Argentina, the world's No. 2 exporter of corn and third-largest soybean supplier. More than a month of consistently hot and sunny weather has left Argentine farmers on edge about crop prospects. * Large speculators bolstered their bullish soybean position by 42 percent in the latest week, the biggest bump to their net long stake in the oilseed in 11-1/2 months, regulatory data released on Friday showed. * The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly Commitments of Traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, raised their net long in corn and widened their short position in Chicago Board of Trade wheat. MARKET NEWS * The euro hit an 11-month high and global equity markets advanced on Friday on signs of a healthier European financial system and a brighter outlook for Germany, while U.S. stocks extended a rally to an eighth day, their best run since late 2004. * Oil traders sold crude to book profits on Friday after strong data from major economies increased optimism about the state of the world economy and underpinned gains made during the week. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0500 U.S. Build permits R chg mm Dec 0900 EZ Money-M3 3m moving av Dec 2012 Prices at 2350 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 780.25 3.75 +0.48% 870.42 55 CBOT corn 723.50 2.75 +0.38% 766.03 57 CBOT soy 1451.25 10.25 +0.71% 1578.92 57 CBOT rice $15.42 -$0.06 -0.42% $15.48 61 WTI crude $95.93 $0.05 +0.05% $89.18 70 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.346 $0.117 +9.54% USD/AUD 1.041 -0.014 -1.32% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)