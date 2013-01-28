SINGAPORE, Jan 28 Chicago wheat rose around half
a percent on Monday, gaining more ground as higher U.S. weekly
exports continued to underpin the market amid concerns over
dryness curbing the winter crop yields.
Soybeans gained with support from a firm cash market while
corn bounced back, tracking gains in the wheat market.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Wheat is being supported by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture report which showed export sales of U.S. wheat in
the latest week at 647,500 tonnes, including 572,500 tonnes for
the current marketing year that began June 1, 2012. The
combined-year total topped a range of trade expectations for
350,000 to 550,000 tonnes.
* Ongoing concerns about dry conditions in the southern U.S.
Plains hard winter wheat belt provided additional support.
* Parts of the central and southeastern Plains should
receive precipitation in the first half of this week although
amounts of rainfall will be too light in the Plains for notable
drought relief, the Commodity Weather Group said.
* Spot basis bids for corn and soybeans were steady to
higher around the U.S. Midwest on Friday as futures traded in
narrow ranges and failed to entice any country offerings of
either commodity.
* Outside of a small bump in farmer sales surrounding the
USDA crop production report released earlier this month, there
has been little country movement so far this year. The slowdown
in both new sales and deliveries on existing contracts has
underpinned the corn and soybean basis even as demand has
dulled, especially for corn.
* On Friday, corn prices came under pressure after updated
weather forecasts projected beneficial rain in Argentina, the
world's No. 2 exporter of corn and third-largest soybean
supplier. More than a month of consistently hot and sunny
weather has left Argentine farmers on edge about crop prospects.
* Large speculators bolstered their bullish soybean position
by 42 percent in the latest week, the biggest bump to their net
long stake in the oilseed in 11-1/2 months, regulatory data
released on Friday showed.
* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
Commitments of Traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, raised their net
long in corn and widened their short position in Chicago Board
of Trade wheat.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro hit an 11-month high and global equity markets
advanced on Friday on signs of a healthier European financial
system and a brighter outlook for Germany, while U.S. stocks
extended a rally to an eighth day, their best run since late
2004.
* Oil traders sold crude to book profits on Friday after
strong data from major economies increased optimism about the
state of the world economy and underpinned gains made during the
week.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0500 U.S. Build permits R chg mm Dec
0900 EZ Money-M3 3m moving av Dec 2012
Prices at 2350 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 780.25 3.75 +0.48% 870.42 55
CBOT corn 723.50 2.75 +0.38% 766.03 57
CBOT soy 1451.25 10.25 +0.71% 1578.92 57
CBOT rice $15.42 -$0.06 -0.42% $15.48 61
WTI crude $95.93 $0.05 +0.05% $89.18 70
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.346 $0.117 +9.54%
USD/AUD 1.041 -0.014 -1.32%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)