By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 28 Chicago wheat rose around half
a percent on Monday, gaining more ground as higher U.S. weekly
exports continued to underpin the market amid concerns over
dryness curbing winter crop yields.
Soybeans gained 0.5 percent with support from a firm cash
market and expectations of Chinese buying, while corn bounced
back, tracking the gains in wheat.
Wheat is being bolstered by a U.S. Department of Agriculture
report which showed export sales of U.S. wheat in the latest
week at 647,500 tonnes, including 572,500 tonnes for the current
marketing year that began June 1, 2012. The combined-year total
topped a range of trade expectations for 350,000 to 550,000
tonnes.
Ongoing concerns about dry conditions in the southern U.S.
Plains hard winter wheat belt provided additional support.
Parts of the central and southeastern Plains should receive
precipitation in the first half of this week although amounts of
rainfall will be too light in the Plains for notable drought
relief, the Commodity Weather Group said.
"Wheat exports sales data was impressive and there are
issues with the crop in the United States because of dry
weather," said Ker Chung Yang, senior investment analyst at
Phillip Futures in Singapore.
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat had gained 0.4
percent to $7.79-1/4 a bushel by 0203 GMT, while March
soybeans added 0.5 percent to $14.48-1/4 a bushel. March corn
rose 0.4 percent to $7.23-1/2 a bushel.
Spot basis bids for corn and soybeans were steady to higher
around the U.S. Midwest on Friday as futures traded in narrow
ranges and failed to entice any country offerings of either
commodity.
Outside a small bump in farmer sales surrounding the USDA
crop production report released earlier this month, there has
been little country movement so far this year. The slowdown in
both new sales and deliveries on existing contracts has
underpinned the corn and soybean basis even as demand has
dulled, especially for corn.
There was additional support for soybeans from talk that
China will need to source higher volumes from the U.S. as
infrastructure bottlenecks delay shipments from Brazil, which is
on track for a record crop this year.
"The soybean market is looking forward to China buying more
beans from the U.S. as buyers expect port congestion in Brazil
to delay cargoes," Ker said.
Big trading houses are dispatching an armada of ships to
Brazil hoping for a good spot in line to load up a record
soybean crop.
Brazil's crop is 30 percent bigger than last year's, which
is good news for importers, but the South American farming giant
added no new capacity to its ports despite projections that it
would overtake the United States as the largest producer of soy.
Large speculators bolstered their bullish soybean position
by 42 percent in the latest week, the biggest increase to their
net long stake in the oilseed in 11-1/2 months, regulatory data
released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
Commitments of Traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, raised their net
long in corn and widened their short position in Chicago Board
of Trade wheat.
Prices at 0203 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 779.25 2.75 +0.35% 870.38 55
CBOT corn 723.50 2.75 +0.38% 766.03 57
CBOT soy 1448.25 7.25 +0.50% 1578.82 56
CBOT rice $15.48 $0.00 -0.03% $15.48 66
WTI crude $95.96 $0.08 +0.08% $89.18 70
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.345 $0.116 +9.47%
USD/AUD 1.042 -0.013 -1.22%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)