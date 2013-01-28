* Wheat extends gains as U.S. exports bounce * Dryness in U.S. Plains threatens to reduce yields * Chinese buying to underpin U.S. soybean market * Speculators raise net longs in soybeans, corn (Adds detail, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 28 Chicago wheat rose around half a percent on Monday, gaining more ground as higher U.S. weekly exports continued to underpin the market amid concerns over dryness curbing winter crop yields. Soybeans gained 0.5 percent with support from a firm cash market and expectations of Chinese buying, while corn bounced back, tracking the gains in wheat. Wheat is being bolstered by a U.S. Department of Agriculture report which showed export sales of U.S. wheat in the latest week at 647,500 tonnes, including 572,500 tonnes for the current marketing year that began June 1, 2012. The combined-year total topped a range of trade expectations for 350,000 to 550,000 tonnes. Ongoing concerns about dry conditions in the southern U.S. Plains hard winter wheat belt provided additional support. Parts of the central and southeastern Plains should receive precipitation in the first half of this week although amounts of rainfall will be too light in the Plains for notable drought relief, the Commodity Weather Group said. "Wheat exports sales data was impressive and there are issues with the crop in the United States because of dry weather," said Ker Chung Yang, senior investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat had gained 0.4 percent to $7.79-1/4 a bushel by 0203 GMT, while March soybeans added 0.5 percent to $14.48-1/4 a bushel. March corn rose 0.4 percent to $7.23-1/2 a bushel. Spot basis bids for corn and soybeans were steady to higher around the U.S. Midwest on Friday as futures traded in narrow ranges and failed to entice any country offerings of either commodity. Outside a small bump in farmer sales surrounding the USDA crop production report released earlier this month, there has been little country movement so far this year. The slowdown in both new sales and deliveries on existing contracts has underpinned the corn and soybean basis even as demand has dulled, especially for corn. There was additional support for soybeans from talk that China will need to source higher volumes from the U.S. as infrastructure bottlenecks delay shipments from Brazil, which is on track for a record crop this year. "The soybean market is looking forward to China buying more beans from the U.S. as buyers expect port congestion in Brazil to delay cargoes," Ker said. Big trading houses are dispatching an armada of ships to Brazil hoping for a good spot in line to load up a record soybean crop. Brazil's crop is 30 percent bigger than last year's, which is good news for importers, but the South American farming giant added no new capacity to its ports despite projections that it would overtake the United States as the largest producer of soy. Large speculators bolstered their bullish soybean position by 42 percent in the latest week, the biggest increase to their net long stake in the oilseed in 11-1/2 months, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly Commitments of Traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, raised their net long in corn and widened their short position in Chicago Board of Trade wheat. Prices at 0203 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 779.25 2.75 +0.35% 870.38 55 CBOT corn 723.50 2.75 +0.38% 766.03 57 CBOT soy 1448.25 7.25 +0.50% 1578.82 56 CBOT rice $15.48 $0.00 -0.03% $15.48 66 WTI crude $95.96 $0.08 +0.08% $89.18 70 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.345 $0.116 +9.47% USD/AUD 1.042 -0.013 -1.22% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)