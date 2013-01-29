SYDNEY, Jan 29 U.S. wheat fell on Tuesday, edging lower on profit taking despite the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirming further declines in winter wheat quality during January. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat fell 0.22 percent to $7.77-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.04 percent on Monday. * March soybeans fell 0.14 percent to $14.45-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.45 percent on Monday. * March corn fell 0.17 percent to $7.28 a bushel, having gained 1.18 percent in the previous session. * Winter wheat conditions across the U.S. Plains worsened in January as the drought in that key production region showed no signs of ending, according to reports by the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) issued on Monday. * In Kansas, the top winter wheat-production state in the country, the crop was rated 20 percent good to excellent as of Jan. 27, down 4 percentage points from the end of December. * Weekly U.S. export inspections were 22.3 million for wheat, above expectations for 16 million to 20 million, and 21.1 million bushels for corn, above expectations of 8 million to 11 million. * Australian wheat transport likely to avoid disruption from heavy storm that has lashed the Australian east coast, bulk grain handlers said. Rains will likely aid 2012/13 planting prospects, analysts said. * After more than a month of almost unrelenting Southern Hemisphere summer sunshine, corn and soy fields need new moisture to ensure their healthy development. * Soybeans supported by firm cash prices and talk that China will need to source higher volumes from the United States in the near term as infrastructure bottlenecks delay shipments from Brazil. * Brazil is forecast to surpass the United States as the No. 1 exporter and producer of soybeans this season, with a record 85-million-tonne crop which has already begun to be harvested in the top soy growing state Mato Grosso. * Brazil's crop is 30 percent bigger than last year's, which is good news for big importers like China. However, the South American farming giant has added no new capacity to its ports. * Private exporters struck deals to sell 220,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the next marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday. * The USDA said separately that 40.7 million bushels of U.S. soybeans were inspected for export last week, within expectations for 39 million to 43 million bushels. MARKET NEWS * Sterling took the spotlight on Tuesday, though for all the wrong reasons, as a dour economic background and persistent rumours of a possible credit downgrade dragged the British currency to a 13-month trough on the euro and a five-month low on the dollar. * Oil prices rose on Monday, led by a 2 percent gain in U.S. gasoline following news that Hess Corp will close a New Jersey refinery, tightening supplies in the giant Northeast gasoline market. * The S&P 500 eased slightly on Monday after an eight-day run of gains, while the Nasdaq edged higher as Apple shares rebounded. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany GFK Consumer sentiment 0745 France Consumer confidence 1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1355 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 1400 U.S. CaseShiller 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence 2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Grains prices at 0039 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 777.50 -1.75 -0.22% +0.13% 776.21 54 CBOT corn 728.00 -1.25 -0.17% +1.01% 709.43 60 CBOT soy 1445.75 -2.00 -0.14% +0.33% 1421.73 54 CBOT rice $15.32 -$0.03 -0.20% -1.10% $15.17 56 WTI crude $96.53 $0.09 +0.09% +0.68% $92.61 74 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.345 $0.000 -0.04% -0.07% USD/AUD 1.043 0.002 +0.17% +0.12% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Tom Hogue)