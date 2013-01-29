* Corn dips after last session's 1.2 pct gain * Dry weather in Argentina underpins corn, soy * Chinese demand in focus as soy supply tightens * Wheat down on Ukraine, Canada crop prospects (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 29 Chicago corn edged lower on Tuesday, as the market took a breather after notching its biggest one-day gain in two weeks in the previous session on concerns dry weather will reduce production in Argentina amid tight U.S. supply. Wheat fell 0.3 percent, giving up some of Monday's gains as prospects of higher supplies from Canada and improved weather outlook in Ukraine weighed on prices. Argentine farmers are watching the cloudless Pampas horizon for signs they might get the rain they need to help replenish tight world corn and soybean stocks. But weather maps show little reason for optimism in the world's No. 3 corn and soybean exporter. After more than a month of almost unrelenting Southern Hemisphere summer sunshine, crops need moisture to ensure their healthy development. "South American weather remains a focus of the market, it is too dry in Argentina and too wet in northern Brazil," said Luke Mathews, a commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a report to clients. Chicago Board of Trade March corn fell 0.2 percent to $7.27-3/4 a bushel by 0222 GMT after climbing 1.2 percent on Monday, biggest gain since Jan. 14. March wheat lost 0.3 percent to $7.76-3/4 a bushel, while March soybeans gave up 0.2 percent to $14.44-3/4 a bushel. The soybean market is expecting higher demand from China, the world's biggest importer, on positive crush margins which could further tighten U.S. supplies. The United States, the world's top soybean exporter, will have very tight stocks of soybeans for shipment after February until the next harvest six months later, putting pressure on South America to meet red-hot demand, said Thomas Mielke, editor of Hamburg-based Oil World newsletter. U.S. soybean stocks are forecast to drop to a nine-year low by the end of the September/August marketing season as strong demand for the drought-reduced crop cuts supplies. Still, latest forecasts favour Brazil's expected record soybean crop as they predict rain will move out of the center-west region to allow the harvest to continue and move to the south where dry fields need the moisture. Local crop analysts Celeres said Brazil had harvested 3 percent of the crop as of last week, with the bulk of the harvest coming from the top two producing states of Mato Grosso and Parana - at 6 percent and 5 percent respectively. The wheat market has been underpinned by dry weather hurting the U.S. winter crop but large harvests in other exporting nations are expected to compensate for lagging production in the United States. Winter weather is favourable for Ukrainian grain crop, which could see its yield rise by 20 to 30 percent in 2013, a senior Ukrainian weather forecaster said. Autumn drought and severe frosts in almost all Ukrainian regions damaged about 2 million hectares of winter grains sown for last year's harvest, reducing the wheat crop to 15.76 million tonnes from 22.3 million tonnes in 2010. Canadian farmers will likely plant the biggest wheat crop in four years this spring as high prices and disappointment with last year's canola crop drive up its popularity, according to a Reuters industry poll earlier this month. The front-month CBOT wheat contract is expected to end 2013 at $6.80 a bushel, down from the closing price of $7.78 at the end of 2012, according to an average estimate in a Reuters survey of analysts and traders. Prices at 0222 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 776.75 -2.50 -0.32% 870.30 51 CBOT corn 727.75 -1.50 -0.21% 766.17 59 CBOT soy 1444.75 -3.00 -0.21% 1578.70 53 CBOT rice $15.29 -$0.06 -0.39% $15.48 54 WTI crude $96.67 $0.23 +0.24% $89.20 75 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.345 $0.116 +9.45% USD/AUD 1.044 -0.011 -1.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)