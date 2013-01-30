SYDNEY, Jan 30 U.S. corn edged lower on
Wednesday as investors took profits from a two-day rally when
the grain was supported by concerns over dry weather in
Argentina.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade January March corn fell 0.24
percent to $7.27-3/4 a bushel, having edged marginally higher in
the previous session.
* March soybeans were flat at $14.51 a bushel, after
firming 0.28 percent on Tuesday.
* March wheat fell 0.39 percent to $7.74 a bushel,
having closed down 0.29 percent the session before.
* Updated weather forecasts predicted a small cluster of
rainstorms over the heart of Argentina's corn-growing area on
Monday next week, although the rains may provide little aid to
heat-distressed crops.
* Dry weather in the country has fueled worries that a
bumper South American crop, needed to replenish tight global
stocks, will fail to materialise.
* Wheat prices were underpinned by concerns over the impact
of drought on winter crops.
* In Kansas, the top winter wheat production state in the
United States, the crop was rated 20 percent good to excellent
as of Jan. 27, down 4 percentage points from the end of
December, according to National Agricultural Statistics Service
data issued on Monday.
* But winter weather in Ukraine is helping the local grain
crop, which could see its yield rise by 20 to 30 percent in
2013, a senior Ukrainian weather forecaster said.
* Demand for soybeans is expected to stay strong, with
China, the world's top buyer of the oilseed, forecast to import
more than 15 million tonnes in the second quarter, according to
traders. That would be up 36 percent from its estimated
purchases in the January to March period.
* Brazil's 2012/2013 soybean crop, which farmers recently
started harvesting, is estimated at 84.69 million tonnes, up 25
percent from last year and up slightly from the 84.31 million
outlook in December, local analysts Safras e Mercado said
Tuesday.
* The analysts said their estimate for a record planted area
of 27.54 million hectares showed a 9 percent increase from last
season. Safras also sees yields at 3.075 tonnes a hectare,
rising from the 2.694 tonnes registered by last season's
drought-hit crop.
MARKET NEWS
* Euro bulls were battling to break 14-month peaks versus
the dollar on Wednesday and trip option barriers at $1.3500,
while the yen stayed under pressure on the belief that true
reflation in Japan would require a much weaker currency.
* U.S. crude oil rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday,
exceeding gains in Brent crude, after strong U.S. housing market
data bolstered confidence that economic growth and fuel demand
were accelerating.
* U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, led by defensive sectors,
in a sign the cash piles recently moving into the market are
being put to use by cautious investors to pick up more gains.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Business climate
1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment
1315 U.S. ADP employment report
1330 U.S. Preliminary Q4 GDP
1915 U.S. FOMC policy decision
1530 U.S. EIA petroleum status report
Grains prices at 0018 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 774.00 -3.00 -0.39% -0.67% 774.86 50
CBOT corn 727.75 -1.75 -0.24% -0.21% 709.38 57
CBOT soy 1451.00 -0.75 -0.05% +0.22% 1420.57 57
CBOT rice $15.48 -$0.05 -0.32% +0.78% $15.18 65
WTI crude $97.43 -$0.14 -0.14% +1.03% $93.00 76
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.349 $0.000 -0.04% +0.23%
USD/AUD 1.046 -0.001 -0.12% +0.44%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)