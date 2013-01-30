SYDNEY, Jan 30 U.S. corn edged lower on Wednesday as investors took profits from a two-day rally when the grain was supported by concerns over dry weather in Argentina. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade January March corn fell 0.24 percent to $7.27-3/4 a bushel, having edged marginally higher in the previous session. * March soybeans were flat at $14.51 a bushel, after firming 0.28 percent on Tuesday. * March wheat fell 0.39 percent to $7.74 a bushel, having closed down 0.29 percent the session before. * Updated weather forecasts predicted a small cluster of rainstorms over the heart of Argentina's corn-growing area on Monday next week, although the rains may provide little aid to heat-distressed crops. * Dry weather in the country has fueled worries that a bumper South American crop, needed to replenish tight global stocks, will fail to materialise. * Wheat prices were underpinned by concerns over the impact of drought on winter crops. * In Kansas, the top winter wheat production state in the United States, the crop was rated 20 percent good to excellent as of Jan. 27, down 4 percentage points from the end of December, according to National Agricultural Statistics Service data issued on Monday. * But winter weather in Ukraine is helping the local grain crop, which could see its yield rise by 20 to 30 percent in 2013, a senior Ukrainian weather forecaster said. * Demand for soybeans is expected to stay strong, with China, the world's top buyer of the oilseed, forecast to import more than 15 million tonnes in the second quarter, according to traders. That would be up 36 percent from its estimated purchases in the January to March period. * Brazil's 2012/2013 soybean crop, which farmers recently started harvesting, is estimated at 84.69 million tonnes, up 25 percent from last year and up slightly from the 84.31 million outlook in December, local analysts Safras e Mercado said Tuesday. * The analysts said their estimate for a record planted area of 27.54 million hectares showed a 9 percent increase from last season. Safras also sees yields at 3.075 tonnes a hectare, rising from the 2.694 tonnes registered by last season's drought-hit crop. MARKET NEWS * Euro bulls were battling to break 14-month peaks versus the dollar on Wednesday and trip option barriers at $1.3500, while the yen stayed under pressure on the belief that true reflation in Japan would require a much weaker currency. * U.S. crude oil rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, exceeding gains in Brent crude, after strong U.S. housing market data bolstered confidence that economic growth and fuel demand were accelerating. * U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, led by defensive sectors, in a sign the cash piles recently moving into the market are being put to use by cautious investors to pick up more gains. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Business climate 1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment 1315 U.S. ADP employment report 1330 U.S. Preliminary Q4 GDP 1915 U.S. FOMC policy decision 1530 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Grains prices at 0018 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 774.00 -3.00 -0.39% -0.67% 774.86 50 CBOT corn 727.75 -1.75 -0.24% -0.21% 709.38 57 CBOT soy 1451.00 -0.75 -0.05% +0.22% 1420.57 57 CBOT rice $15.48 -$0.05 -0.32% +0.78% $15.18 65 WTI crude $97.43 -$0.14 -0.14% +1.03% $93.00 76 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.349 $0.000 -0.04% +0.23% USD/AUD 1.046 -0.001 -0.12% +0.44% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)