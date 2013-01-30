* Soy up on supply woes, wheat dips from 1-week top
* Dry weather in Argentine stokes supply concerns
* Drought in US Plains continues to hurt wheat crop
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 30 U.S. soybeans rose for a
fourth straight session on Wednesday with prices underpinned by
dry weather hurting crops in top exporter Argentina, while wheat
eased as the market took a breather after climbing to its
highest in almost a week.
Corn edged lower after rising for two days with investors in
grain and oilseed markets bracing for dry weather in U.S. Plains
and South America threatening to curb global supplies.
Updated weather forecasts called for a small cluster of
rainstorms over the heart of Argentina's corn-growing area on
Monday, but meteorologists say the rainfall would be too little
to benefit the crops.
"The outlook for Argentina is still pretty dry and the
market is getting concerned as supplies of grains and oilseeds
are pretty tight," said Victor Thianpiriya, an agricultural
strategist at ANZ in Singapore.
"If we get continuation of drought in the U.S. Plains it is
going to be the next potential catalyst for rally in prices."
Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans rose 0.1 percent
to $14.53 a bushel by 0227 GMT, while March wheat lost 0.4
percent to $7.74-1/4 a bushel, after climbing to its highest
since Jan. 23 on Tuesday.
March corn fell 0.2 percent to $7.27-3/4 a bushel.
Argentina, the world's No. 3 exporter of soybeans and corn
after the United States and Brazil, is expected to have record
harvests of both crops this season. Those forecasts, however,
depend on February being a lot wetter than January has been.
The global soybean market is counting on huge South American
crops in early 2013 to relieve tight world supplies after a
drought in the United States in 2012, and there is intense
concern about any delays or weather damage to harvests in Brazil
and Argentina.
China, the world's top soybean buyer, is expected to import
more than 15 million tonnes of soybeans in the second quarter,
up 36 percent from its estimated purchases in the January to
March period, but port congestion in Brazil could delay
shipments.
Brazil is forecast to overtake the United States as the No.1
exporter and producer of soybeans this season, with a 30 percent
increase in its soybean crop. However, the country has added no
new capacity to its ports, and port congestion could delay
shipments.
Excessive rains in some parts of northern Brazil are a
concern, although the nation in on track for a record soy
harvest.
Brazil's 2012/2013 soybean crop is estimated at 84.69
million tonnes, up 25 percent from last year's crop and up
slightly from the 84.31 million outlook in December, local
analysts Safras e Mercado said.
For wheat, the drought in the U.S. Plains continues to fuel
worries about global supplies of the grain this year.
Winter wheat conditions across the U.S. Plains worsened in
January as the drought in that key production region showed no
signs of ending, according to reports by the U.S. Agriculture
Department's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
In Kansas, the top winter wheat-production state in the
country, the crop was rated 20 percent good to excellent as of
Jan. 27, down 4 percentage points from the end of December.
Prices at 0227 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 774.25 -2.75 -0.35% 870.22 48
CBOT corn 727.75 -1.75 -0.24% 766.17 57
CBOT soy 1453.00 1.25 +0.09% 1578.98 59
CBOT rice $15.51 -$0.02 -0.13% $15.48 64
WTI crude $97.53 -$0.04 -0.04% $89.23 78
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.349 $0.120 +9.76%
USD/AUD 1.047 -0.009 -0.82%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
