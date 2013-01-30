* Soy up on supply woes, wheat dips from 1-week top * Dry weather in Argentine stokes supply concerns * Drought in US Plains continues to hurt wheat crop (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 30 U.S. soybeans rose for a fourth straight session on Wednesday with prices underpinned by dry weather hurting crops in top exporter Argentina, while wheat eased as the market took a breather after climbing to its highest in almost a week. Corn edged lower after rising for two days with investors in grain and oilseed markets bracing for dry weather in U.S. Plains and South America threatening to curb global supplies. Updated weather forecasts called for a small cluster of rainstorms over the heart of Argentina's corn-growing area on Monday, but meteorologists say the rainfall would be too little to benefit the crops. "The outlook for Argentina is still pretty dry and the market is getting concerned as supplies of grains and oilseeds are pretty tight," said Victor Thianpiriya, an agricultural strategist at ANZ in Singapore. "If we get continuation of drought in the U.S. Plains it is going to be the next potential catalyst for rally in prices." Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $14.53 a bushel by 0227 GMT, while March wheat lost 0.4 percent to $7.74-1/4 a bushel, after climbing to its highest since Jan. 23 on Tuesday. March corn fell 0.2 percent to $7.27-3/4 a bushel. Argentina, the world's No. 3 exporter of soybeans and corn after the United States and Brazil, is expected to have record harvests of both crops this season. Those forecasts, however, depend on February being a lot wetter than January has been. The global soybean market is counting on huge South American crops in early 2013 to relieve tight world supplies after a drought in the United States in 2012, and there is intense concern about any delays or weather damage to harvests in Brazil and Argentina. China, the world's top soybean buyer, is expected to import more than 15 million tonnes of soybeans in the second quarter, up 36 percent from its estimated purchases in the January to March period, but port congestion in Brazil could delay shipments. Brazil is forecast to overtake the United States as the No.1 exporter and producer of soybeans this season, with a 30 percent increase in its soybean crop. However, the country has added no new capacity to its ports, and port congestion could delay shipments. Excessive rains in some parts of northern Brazil are a concern, although the nation in on track for a record soy harvest. Brazil's 2012/2013 soybean crop is estimated at 84.69 million tonnes, up 25 percent from last year's crop and up slightly from the 84.31 million outlook in December, local analysts Safras e Mercado said. For wheat, the drought in the U.S. Plains continues to fuel worries about global supplies of the grain this year. Winter wheat conditions across the U.S. Plains worsened in January as the drought in that key production region showed no signs of ending, according to reports by the U.S. Agriculture Department's National Agricultural Statistics Service. In Kansas, the top winter wheat-production state in the country, the crop was rated 20 percent good to excellent as of Jan. 27, down 4 percentage points from the end of December. Prices at 0227 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 774.25 -2.75 -0.35% 870.22 48 CBOT corn 727.75 -1.75 -0.24% 766.17 57 CBOT soy 1453.00 1.25 +0.09% 1578.98 59 CBOT rice $15.51 -$0.02 -0.13% $15.48 64 WTI crude $97.53 -$0.04 -0.04% $89.23 78 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.349 $0.120 +9.76% USD/AUD 1.047 -0.009 -0.82% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)