SYDNEY, Jan 31 U.S. soybeans hit a six-week high
on Thursday, while corn was at a seven-week top, supported by
concerns that dry weather will hinder production in South
America.
Soybeans are up more than 5 percent in January, the biggest
monthly climb for five months, while corn has gained more than 6
percent for the month, the biggest monthly rise in six months.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans rose 0.29
percent to $14.83 a bushel, just shy of the session high of
$14.84 a bushel, the highest since December 18. Soybeans firmed
1.86 percent on Wednesday.
* Soybeans are up more than 5 percent for the month, the
biggest climb since August 2012.
* March corn rose 0.44 percent to $7.43-1/2 a bushel,
the highest since December 7. Corn rose 1.44 percent in the
previous session.
* Corn is up more than 6 percent for January, the biggest
jump since July.
* March wheat rose 0.38 percent to $7.90 a bushel,
having closed up 1.86 percent on Wednesday. Wheat is up 1.5
percent during January.
* U.S. ethanol production slumped to its lowest since the
government started collecting data more than two years ago,
according to the Energy Information Administration.
* Crop forecaster Lanworth lowered on Wednesday its forecast
for corn and soybean production in Argentina due to dry weather
in that country.
* The company pegged 2012/13 Argentina corn production at
25.6 million tonnes, down from its earlier estimate of 26.0
million. Argentine soybean production was seen at 53.1 million
tonnes compared to earlier expectations of 55.2 million tonnes.
* In Brazil, Lanworth said it expects corn production to
reach 75.8 million tonnes, up from the previous forecast of 75.5
million tonnes and soybean production of 80.9 million tonnes, up
from its earlier estimate of 79.4 million tonnes.
* German analysts Oil World warned that delays or weather
damage to harvests in Argentina and Brazil could push soybean
futures up sharply in coming weeks.
* Private exporters struck deals to sell 175,000 tonnes of
U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the next marketing year,
the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday.
* The soybean harvest in Brazil, which is poised to surpass
the United States as the world's top exporter this year, may not
be as large as expected due to heavy rainfall during the past
two weeks and drought in the northeast, according to El Tejar
Ltd, the world's largest grain producer.
* The farm giant's commercial director for Brazil, Ivan
Konig, said in an interview that he expects a harvest of 80
million to 81 million tonnes, undercutting the Brazilian
government's official view of 82.7 million tonnes.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar slid to a 14-month low against the euro on
Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve maintained its $85
billion-a-month bond-buying program to spur economic growth.
* Brent crude touched a three-month high on Wednesday after
better-than-expected economic data out of Europe spurred
optimism about the global economy before oil pared gains with
surprisingly weak U.S. growth numbers.
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve
said in its latest statement that economic growth had stalled
but indicated the pullback was likely temporary.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0500 Japan Construction orders
0500 Japan Housing starts
0700 Germany Retail sales
0745 France Producer prices
0855 Germany Unemployment rate
1300 Germany Preliminary CPI
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1330 U.S. Personal income
1445 U.S. Chicago PMI
Grains prices at 0036 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 790.00 3.00 +0.38% +1.67% 774.69 60
CBOT corn 743.50 3.25 +0.44% +1.92% 710.45 75
CBOT soy 1483.00 4.25 +0.29% +2.15% 1421.18 69
CBOT rice $15.40 $0.00 +0.00% +0.33% $15.31 57
WTI crude $98.03 $0.09 +0.09% +0.47% $93.38 80
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.357 $0.000 +0.01% +0.58%
USD/AUD 1.043 0.001 +0.11% -0.47%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)