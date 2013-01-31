SYDNEY, Jan 31 U.S. soybeans hit a six-week high on Thursday, while corn was at a seven-week top, supported by concerns that dry weather will hinder production in South America. Soybeans are up more than 5 percent in January, the biggest monthly climb for five months, while corn has gained more than 6 percent for the month, the biggest monthly rise in six months. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans rose 0.29 percent to $14.83 a bushel, just shy of the session high of $14.84 a bushel, the highest since December 18. Soybeans firmed 1.86 percent on Wednesday. * Soybeans are up more than 5 percent for the month, the biggest climb since August 2012. * March corn rose 0.44 percent to $7.43-1/2 a bushel, the highest since December 7. Corn rose 1.44 percent in the previous session. * Corn is up more than 6 percent for January, the biggest jump since July. * March wheat rose 0.38 percent to $7.90 a bushel, having closed up 1.86 percent on Wednesday. Wheat is up 1.5 percent during January. * U.S. ethanol production slumped to its lowest since the government started collecting data more than two years ago, according to the Energy Information Administration. * Crop forecaster Lanworth lowered on Wednesday its forecast for corn and soybean production in Argentina due to dry weather in that country. * The company pegged 2012/13 Argentina corn production at 25.6 million tonnes, down from its earlier estimate of 26.0 million. Argentine soybean production was seen at 53.1 million tonnes compared to earlier expectations of 55.2 million tonnes. * In Brazil, Lanworth said it expects corn production to reach 75.8 million tonnes, up from the previous forecast of 75.5 million tonnes and soybean production of 80.9 million tonnes, up from its earlier estimate of 79.4 million tonnes. * German analysts Oil World warned that delays or weather damage to harvests in Argentina and Brazil could push soybean futures up sharply in coming weeks. * Private exporters struck deals to sell 175,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the next marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday. * The soybean harvest in Brazil, which is poised to surpass the United States as the world's top exporter this year, may not be as large as expected due to heavy rainfall during the past two weeks and drought in the northeast, according to El Tejar Ltd, the world's largest grain producer. * The farm giant's commercial director for Brazil, Ivan Konig, said in an interview that he expects a harvest of 80 million to 81 million tonnes, undercutting the Brazilian government's official view of 82.7 million tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar slid to a 14-month low against the euro on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve maintained its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying program to spur economic growth. * Brent crude touched a three-month high on Wednesday after better-than-expected economic data out of Europe spurred optimism about the global economy before oil pared gains with surprisingly weak U.S. growth numbers. * U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said in its latest statement that economic growth had stalled but indicated the pullback was likely temporary. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0500 Japan Construction orders 0500 Japan Housing starts 0700 Germany Retail sales 0745 France Producer prices 0855 Germany Unemployment rate 1300 Germany Preliminary CPI 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1330 U.S. Personal income 1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Grains prices at 0036 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 790.00 3.00 +0.38% +1.67% 774.69 60 CBOT corn 743.50 3.25 +0.44% +1.92% 710.45 75 CBOT soy 1483.00 4.25 +0.29% +2.15% 1421.18 69 CBOT rice $15.40 $0.00 +0.00% +0.33% $15.31 57 WTI crude $98.03 $0.09 +0.09% +0.47% $93.38 80 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.357 $0.000 +0.01% +0.58% USD/AUD 1.043 0.001 +0.11% -0.47% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)