By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, Jan 31 U.S. soybean futures turned
lower on Thursday on profit-taking, after hitting a six-week
high on Wednesday, as forecasts for better crop weather in South
America eased concerns about harvest delays and production
losses there.
Corn posted an eight-week high overnight, tumbled along with
soybeans as investors pocketed profits, then rallied back on
late-session fund buying to close near unchanged.
Wheat fell along with soybeans.
"The market's rallied pretty significantly in the last few
sessions so on the final day of the month it's no surprise to
see a little profit-taking," said Karl Setzer a commodity
trading adviser and market analyst at MaxYield Cooperative.
All eyes have been on South American weather this week as
overly wet conditions stalled early soy harvest in Brazil and
persistently dry weather threatened corn and soybean crops in
neighboring Argentina.
Crops from both major exporters are crucial for replenishing
tight global supplies.
"It's not quite as wet in Brazil and it's a little wetter in
Argentina," said Art Liming, futures specialist at Citigroup.
Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans fell 10-1/4
cents, or 0.7 percent, to $14.68-1/2 per bushel. The contract,
which struck a six-week high on Wednesday, rose this month for
the first time in five months, adding 3.1 percent.
Robust export demand for new-crop U.S. soybeans limited
declines in back-month contracts.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday reported
stronger-than-expected export sales last week and confirmed a
large U.S. soybean sale to China for delivery in the 2013/14
marketing year, the third big sales confirmation this week.
Corn export demand remained sluggish. USDA reported sales
last week that were only about a quarter of the sales in the
same week last year.
But pressure in the corn futures market was offset by tight
U.S. stocks and a firmer cash market.
"Corn is holding a little stronger than the rest due to the
cash market tightening around the Midwest. We've seen a little
bit of an improvement in ethanol margins so there's some
speculation that domestic corn demand might perk up," MaxYield's
Setzer said.
CBOT March corn rose 1/4 cent to $7.40-1/2 per bushel
after hitting an eight-week high overnight. The spot contract
climbed 6.1 percent this month, its first monthly gain in six
months.
Commodity funds bought an estimated net 5,000 corn contracts
on the day and sold a net 4,000 contracts each of soybeans and
wheat, trade sources said.
CBOT wheat for March delivery declined 7-1/2 cents, or
1 percent, to $7.79-1/2 per bushel. The spot wheat contract
gained 1-1/2 cents in January, the first monthly gain in four
months.
Prices at 2:20 p.m. CST (2020 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 740.50 0.25 0.0% 6.1%
CBOT soy 1468.50 -10.25 -0.7% 3.5%
CBOT meal 426.40 -6.30 -1.5% 1.4%
CBOT soyoil 52.86 0.26 0.5% 7.5%
CBOT wheat 779.50 -7.50 -1.0% 0.2%
CBOT rice 1550.50 10.50 0.7% 4.3%
EU wheat 247.75 -0.25 -0.1% -1.0%
US crude 97.51 -0.43 -0.4% 6.2%
Dow Jones 13,883 -27 -0.2% 5.9%
Gold 1662.01 -14.69 -0.9% -0.7%
Euro/dollar 1.3579 0.0012 0.1% 2.9%
Dollar Index 79.1940 -0.0870 -0.1% -0.7%
Baltic Freight 760 -7 -0.9% 8.7%
