* Soybeans fall from 6-week high on profit-taking, corn flat * Drier weather in Brazil, wetter in Argentina pressure soy * Wheat tracks soy lower (Updates with closing prices, monthly trends, fund buying/selling totals) By Karl Plume CHICAGO, Jan 31 U.S. soybean futures turned lower on Thursday on profit-taking, after hitting a six-week high on Wednesday, as forecasts for better crop weather in South America eased concerns about harvest delays and production losses there. Corn posted an eight-week high overnight, tumbled along with soybeans as investors pocketed profits, then rallied back on late-session fund buying to close near unchanged. Wheat fell along with soybeans. "The market's rallied pretty significantly in the last few sessions so on the final day of the month it's no surprise to see a little profit-taking," said Karl Setzer a commodity trading adviser and market analyst at MaxYield Cooperative. All eyes have been on South American weather this week as overly wet conditions stalled early soy harvest in Brazil and persistently dry weather threatened corn and soybean crops in neighboring Argentina. Crops from both major exporters are crucial for replenishing tight global supplies. "It's not quite as wet in Brazil and it's a little wetter in Argentina," said Art Liming, futures specialist at Citigroup. Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans fell 10-1/4 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $14.68-1/2 per bushel. The contract, which struck a six-week high on Wednesday, rose this month for the first time in five months, adding 3.1 percent. Robust export demand for new-crop U.S. soybeans limited declines in back-month contracts. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday reported stronger-than-expected export sales last week and confirmed a large U.S. soybean sale to China for delivery in the 2013/14 marketing year, the third big sales confirmation this week. Corn export demand remained sluggish. USDA reported sales last week that were only about a quarter of the sales in the same week last year. But pressure in the corn futures market was offset by tight U.S. stocks and a firmer cash market. "Corn is holding a little stronger than the rest due to the cash market tightening around the Midwest. We've seen a little bit of an improvement in ethanol margins so there's some speculation that domestic corn demand might perk up," MaxYield's Setzer said. CBOT March corn rose 1/4 cent to $7.40-1/2 per bushel after hitting an eight-week high overnight. The spot contract climbed 6.1 percent this month, its first monthly gain in six months. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 5,000 corn contracts on the day and sold a net 4,000 contracts each of soybeans and wheat, trade sources said. CBOT wheat for March delivery declined 7-1/2 cents, or 1 percent, to $7.79-1/2 per bushel. The spot wheat contract gained 1-1/2 cents in January, the first monthly gain in four months. Prices at 2:20 p.m. CST (2020 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 740.50 0.25 0.0% 6.1% CBOT soy 1468.50 -10.25 -0.7% 3.5% CBOT meal 426.40 -6.30 -1.5% 1.4% CBOT soyoil 52.86 0.26 0.5% 7.5% CBOT wheat 779.50 -7.50 -1.0% 0.2% CBOT rice 1550.50 10.50 0.7% 4.3% EU wheat 247.75 -0.25 -0.1% -1.0% US crude 97.51 -0.43 -0.4% 6.2% Dow Jones 13,883 -27 -0.2% 5.9% Gold 1662.01 -14.69 -0.9% -0.7% Euro/dollar 1.3579 0.0012 0.1% 2.9% Dollar Index 79.1940 -0.0870 -0.1% -0.7% Baltic Freight 760 -7 -0.9% 8.7% (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid, Bob Burgdorfer and Peter Galloway)