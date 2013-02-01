SYDNEY, Feb 1 U.S. soybeans edged up on Friday, rebounding from losses in the previous session, while prices were on track for a fourth straight weekly gain on concerns dry weather in South America will hamper crop production there. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans rose 0.27 percent to $14.72-1/2 a bushel by 0033 GMT, having slid 0.69 percent on Thursday - its biggest percentage decline in a week. Soybeans are up more than 2 percent for the week. * March corn rose 0.17 percent to $7.41-3/4 a bushel, having firmed marginally in the previous session. Corn is up 2.9 percent for the week, its third weekly rise in four. * March wheat rose 0.26 percent to $7.81-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.95 percent on Thursday. Wheat is up 0.65 percent for the week. * All eyes have been on South American weather this week as overly wet conditions stalled early soy harvest in Brazil and persistently dry weather threatened corn and soybean crops in neighboring Argentina. Crops from both major exporters are crucial for replenishing tight global supplies * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported stronger-than-expected export sales last week and confirmed a large U.S. soybean sale to China for delivery in the 2013/14 marketing year, the third big sales confirmation this week. * Private exporters reported the sale of 220,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the next marketing year, raising the total for the week to 615,000 tonnes. * Wheat under pressure after weak exports, analysts said. U.S. wheat exports for the week ending Jan 24 totaled 387,900 tonnes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday. Analysts pegged wheat export pace sliding last week by 33 percent from the prior 8-week average. * Corn export demand remained sluggish. USDA reported sales last week that were only about a quarter of the sales in the same week last year. * India is considering allowing additional wheat exports to cut huge stocks at government warehouses and make room for the new season's harvest, Food Minister K. V. Thomas said on Thursday. * The chief bread-making wheat grown in the western U.S. Plains states of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado and Nebraska is expected to continue struggling through the worst drought in over 50 years into early February and perhaps longer, an agricultural meteorologist said. * Commodity funds bought a net 5,000 CBOT corn contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. MARKET NEWS * The yen plumbed fresh multi-year lows against its G3 peers on Friday, having posted its biggest monthly decline in 12 years versus the euro as the market positioned for more aggressive easing from the Bank of Japan. * Brent crude rose to three-month highs on Thursday, widening its premium over U.S. crude, as concerns about rising crude stockpiles in the U.S. Midwest prompted heavy trading based on the spread between the two benchmarks. * U.S. stocks edged lower on Thursday on caution ahead of Friday's all-important jobs report, but the S&P 500 still posted its best monthly gain since October 2011. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI 0145 China HSBC Manufacturing PMI Final 0500 India HSBC Markit Manufacturing PMI 0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI 0848 France Markit Manufacturing PMI 0853 Germany Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI 0858 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI 1000 Euro zone Inflation 1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate 1330 U.S. Non-farm payrolls 1330 U.S. Unemployment rate 1500 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI 1500 U.S. Construction spending Grains prices at 0033 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 781.50 2.00 +0.26% -0.70% 773.35 53 CBOT corn 741.75 1.25 +0.17% +0.20% 711.08 74 CBOT soy 1472.50 4.00 +0.27% -0.42% 1421.05 63 CBOT rice $15.49 -$0.02 -0.13% +0.55% $15.31 62 WTI crude $97.67 $0.18 +0.18% -0.28% $93.68 73 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.361 $0.003 +0.22% +0.30% USD/AUD 1.044 0.002 +0.15% +0.22% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)