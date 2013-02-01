* Soybeans dip for 2nd day on improved LatAm weather * Soy on track for 4th week of gain on strong demand * Wheat up 0.5 pct after losses; slowing demand weighs (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 1 U.S. soybeans eased for a second straight session on Friday, weighed down by improved weather in Argentina, but the market is on track for a fourth consecutive week of gains with prices underpinned by tight supply and strong demand. Wheat rose 0.5 percent, recouping some of Thursday's losses on expectations of tight global supplies as the U.S. crop suffers from a drought, while corn ticked higher. Investors in the agricultural markets are closely watching the adverse weather in South America which has lifted prices the last few weeks. Overly wet conditions have stalled early harvest in Brazil and persistently dry weather has threatened corn and soybean crops in neighbouring Argentina. "In the oilseed market the demand structure remains very supportive for prices," said Luke Mathews, a commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "However, we have received some better-than-expected rainfall in Argentina that has put the market in a defensive mode." The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday reported stronger-than-expected export sales last week and confirmed a large U.S. soybean sale to China for delivery in the 2013/14 marketing year, the third big sales confirmation this week. Still, rains will be unrelenting over the weekend on Brazil's main centre-west soybean farms, which are in the early stages of harvest, local weather forecaster Somar said. Grain markets have been on edge over possible delays in the export of what is expected to be a record harvest from Brazil after global soy stocks were whittled down by the drought that hit U.S. and South American grain crops last season. Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $14.67 a bushel by 0218 GMT, while March corn added 0.2 percent to $7.41-3/4 a bushel. March wheat gained half a percent to $7.83-1/2 a bushel. For the weak, March soybean are up 1.8 percent, the market's fourth week of gains, while corn has gained almost 3 percent, rising for three out of four sessions. Wheat is up 0.9 percent following losses last week. Wheat prices rose but gains were capped by slowing demand for U.S. wheat supplies. "We had confirmation last night that physical buyers did not chase the rally in the futures market," said Mathews. U.S. wheat export sales of 293,600 tonnes for the 2012/2013 marketing year were down 49 percent from the previous week and 32 percent from the prior 4-week average. Corn export demand remained sluggish. USDA reported sales last week that were only about a quarter of the sales in the same week last year. India's rising wheat export could add pressure on the market although shipments will be limited by infrastructure bottlenecks in the South Asian country. India is considering allowing additional wheat exports to cut huge stocks at government warehouses and make room for the new season's harvest, Food Minister K. V. Thomas said. After lifting a four-year-old ban on wheat exports by private traders in 2011, the government approved 4.5 million tonnes of exports from its overflowing warehouses last year, and more than 2 million tonnes of this total has yet to be shipped. Commodity funds bought a net 5,000 CBOT corn contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. They sold 4,000 wheat and sold 4,000 soybean contracts. Prices at 0218 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 783.50 4.00 +0.51% 870.53 55 CBOT corn 741.75 1.25 +0.17% 766.63 74 CBOT soy 1467.00 -1.50 -0.10% 1579.44 63 CBOT rice $15.50 -$0.01 -0.06% $15.48 60 WTI crude $97.49 $0.00 +0.00% $89.23 72 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.361 $0.132 +10.72% USD/AUD 1.040 -0.015 -1.45% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)