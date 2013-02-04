SYDNEY, Feb 4 U.S. soybeans rose on Monday after the Argentine agricultural ministry said crops continue to need more moisture despite some scattered showers in recent days. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans rose 0.44 percent to $14.80-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.39 percent on Friday. * March corn rose 0.1 percent to $7.36-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.61 percent in the previous session. * March wheat rose 0.13 percent to $7.66 a bushel, having closed down 1.86 percent on Friday. * Scattered showers in Argentina bring some relief to corn and soybeans crops in Argentina, but government warns more is needed. * Traders closely watching South American soybean production, with a bumper South American crop needed to replenish tight global stocks. * Informa Economics lowered its forecasts of Argentina's 2012/13 corn and soybean production and raised its estimates of Brazil's corn and soy crops, the private analytics firm said in a note to clients on Friday. * Informa cut its estimate of Argentina's corn production to 25 million tonnes, from 27 million previously, and reduced its soybean estimate to 54.5 million tonnes, from 58.4 million previously. * The firm increased its estimate for Brazil's soybean harvest 6.2 percent to 70.3 million and its outlook for Brazil's corn harvest 1.3 percent to 84.0 million. * Egypt's main wheat-buying agency issued a tender to buy wheat from global suppliers for shipment March 1-10. The results are expected on Saturday. * Traders remain anxious to learn whether Russia will scrap duties on wheat imports in face of high domestic wheat prices. * Russia's government said on Friday it is considering a proposal to suspend a 5 percent grain import duty until Aug. 1. MARKET NEWS * The yen started the new week with a nagging problem, it remained the currency of choice to sell with the Bank of Japan seen under the most pressure among major central banks to ease policy aggressively. * Brent crude rose to a four-month peak on Friday, with traders citing optimism about the global economic recovery, while Brent's premium over U.S. oil futures widened nearly $1 a barrel in heavy spread trading. * U.S. stocks rose to five-year highs on Friday, with the Dow closing above 14,000 for the first time since October 2007, after jobs and manufacturing data showed the economy's recovery remains on track. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0930 Euro zone Sentix index 1000 Euro zone Producer prices 1445 U.S. ISM-New York index 1500 U.S. Durable goods 1500 U.S. Factory orders 1500 U.S. Employment trends Grains prices at 0020 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 766.00 1.00 +0.13% -1.73% 771.48 37 CBOT corn 736.75 0.75 +0.10% -0.51% 712.01 63 CBOT soy 1480.75 6.50 +0.44% +0.83% 1422.70 67 CBOT rice $15.53 -$0.04 -0.22% +0.13% $15.31 61 WTI crude $97.54 -$0.23 -0.24% +0.05% $93.95 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.364 -$0.001 -0.07% +0.01% #DIV/0! Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)