SYDNEY, Feb 4 U.S. soybeans rose on Monday after
the Argentine agricultural ministry said crops continue to need
more moisture despite some scattered showers in recent days.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans rose 0.44
percent to $14.80-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.39 percent on
Friday.
* March corn rose 0.1 percent to $7.36-3/4 a bushel,
having closed down 0.61 percent in the previous session.
* March wheat rose 0.13 percent to $7.66 a bushel,
having closed down 1.86 percent on Friday.
* Scattered showers in Argentina bring some relief to corn
and soybeans crops in Argentina, but government warns more is
needed.
* Traders closely watching South American soybean
production, with a bumper South American crop needed to
replenish tight global stocks.
* Informa Economics lowered its forecasts of Argentina's
2012/13 corn and soybean production and raised its estimates of
Brazil's corn and soy crops, the private analytics firm said in
a note to clients on Friday.
* Informa cut its estimate of Argentina's corn production to
25 million tonnes, from 27 million previously, and reduced its
soybean estimate to 54.5 million tonnes, from 58.4 million
previously.
* The firm increased its estimate for Brazil's soybean
harvest 6.2 percent to 70.3 million and its outlook for Brazil's
corn harvest 1.3 percent to 84.0 million.
* Egypt's main wheat-buying agency issued a tender to buy
wheat from global suppliers for shipment March 1-10. The results
are expected on Saturday.
* Traders remain anxious to learn whether Russia will scrap
duties on wheat imports in face of high domestic wheat prices.
* Russia's government said on Friday it is considering a
proposal to suspend a 5 percent grain import duty until Aug. 1.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen started the new week with a nagging problem, it
remained the currency of choice to sell with the Bank of Japan
seen under the most pressure among major central banks to ease
policy aggressively.
* Brent crude rose to a four-month peak on Friday, with
traders citing optimism about the global economic recovery,
while Brent's premium over U.S. oil futures widened nearly $1 a
barrel in heavy spread trading.
* U.S. stocks rose to five-year highs on Friday, with the
Dow closing above 14,000 for the first time since October 2007,
after jobs and manufacturing data showed the economy's recovery
remains on track.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0930 Euro zone Sentix index
1000 Euro zone Producer prices
1445 U.S. ISM-New York index
1500 U.S. Durable goods
1500 U.S. Factory orders
1500 U.S. Employment trends
Grains prices at 0020 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 766.00 1.00 +0.13% -1.73% 771.48 37
CBOT corn 736.75 0.75 +0.10% -0.51% 712.01 63
CBOT soy 1480.75 6.50 +0.44% +0.83% 1422.70 67
CBOT rice $15.53 -$0.04 -0.22% +0.13% $15.31 61
WTI crude $97.54 -$0.23 -0.24% +0.05% $93.95 71
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.364 -$0.001 -0.07% +0.01%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)