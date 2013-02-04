* Soy rises as dry weather hurts Argentine crops
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Feb 4 U.S. soybeans rose half a
percent on Monday, building on last four weeks of gains and
trading near a six week high as dry weather in Argentina
threatened to curb crop yields there.
Wheat edged higher as Egypt bought U.S. soft red winter
wheat over the weekend, indicating buyers were turning to U.S.
grains with supplies diminishing in rival exporters.
Scattered showers in Argentina in recent weeks have brought
some relief to thirsty 2012/13 corn and soybean crops, but many
areas are still suffering parched conditions, the agriculture
ministry said.
"Strong demand and ongoing uncertainty regarding South
American seasonal conditions remain supportive for oilseed
prices," Luke Mathews, a commodities strategist at the
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients.
Argentina is the world's No. 3 soybean and corn exporter
after the United States and Brazil. Consumer nations are hoping
it can provide ample supplies of both crops to bolster world
food stocks.
The weather in February will be critical for the nation's
soybean crop.
Informa Economics raised its estimates for Brazil's soybean
and corn crops but lowered its forecasts for production of both
crops in Argentina.
The firm raised its estimate for Brazil's soybean crop to
84.0 million tonnes, which the firm said was up 1.1 million from
its previous forecast. Its corn production forecast was raised
to 70.3 million tonnes from 66.2 million last month.
For Argentina, Informa cut its corn production estimate to
25 million tonnes from 27 million previously, and reduced its
soybean estimate to 54.5 million tonnes from 58.4 million.
Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans rose 0.5 percent
to $14.81 a bushel by 0218 GMT, not far from Friday's six-month
high of $14.86-1/2 a bushel.
Speculators raised their long position in corn and soybean
futures for the third week in a row, betting that prices will
rise amid tight U.S. supplies, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge
funds, also tightened their net short position on CBOT wheat,
bringing it to a seven-week low.
The wheat market, which slid for last two weeks, was
underpinned by Egypt's purchase of U.S. wheat although gains
were capped by the low price at which the grain was sold.
March wheat gained 0.1 percent to $7.65-3/4 a bushel
and March corn added 0.1 percent to $7.37 a bushel.
Egypt, the world's biggest importer of wheat, bought 60,000
tonnes of U.S. Soft Red Winter wheat from Venus at $306.80/tonne
with freight costs of $25.64.
"Typically, such news would be bullish for markets, but this
result is little blurry because of the weak prices which, at
around $332 a tonne, were $10-$15 a tonne below other offers and
at least $30 a tonne under French offers," Mathews said.
There was additional support for the wheat market with
expectations Russia, the world's third largest exporter, is
planning to cut duty to make imports attractive and ease tight
domestic supplies.
Russia is considering a proposal to suspend a 5 percent
grain import duty until Aug. 1, 2013, the government said in a
statement on Friday, a move which would make grain imports from
the European Union more attractive.
The duty removal could cut costs for EU grain imports to
Russia, which is now importing wheat mainly from neighbouring
and tariff-free Kazakhstan.
Prices at 0218 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 765.75 0.75 +0.10% 869.93 39
CBOT corn 737.00 1.00 +0.14% 766.48 63
CBOT soy 1481.00 6.75 +0.46% 1579.91 68
CBOT rice $15.52 -$0.04 -0.26% $15.49 61
WTI crude $97.60 -$0.17 -0.17% $89.24 72
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.363 $0.134 +10.88%
USD/AUD 1.042 -0.013 -1.24%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
