SYDNEY, Feb 5 U.S. wheat rose on Tuesday, with investors tempted to buy after prices fell for three days on forecasts for favourable U.S. weather, while soybeans hovered near a seven-week high hit the session before. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans were little changed at $14.88-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 1 percent on Monday. * March corn was flat at $7.34 a bushel, after sliding 0.2 percent in the previous session. * March wheat rose 0.33 percent to $7.65-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent on Monday. * Continuing dry weather across Argentina bolstered soybeans. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed on Monday private sales of 116,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China, with 58,000 tonnes for shipment in the current marketing year, which ends Aug. 31. * Brazilian consultancy AgRural on Monday lowered its soy crop forecast from a month earlier on crop-reducing rains. * An estimated 5.348 million bushels of corn and 15.206 million bushels of wheat were inspected for export in the week ended Jan. 31, USDA said. That was below trade estimates for inspections of 15 million to 20 million bushels of corn and 20 million to 25 million bushels of wheat. * Commodity funds sold an estimated net 4,000 corn contracts and 3,000 wheat contracts on Monday, but bought a net 5,000 soybean contracts on the day, trade sources said. MARKET NEWS * A week-old rally in the euro came to a halt on Tuesday as investors took profits on its stellar gains in the run-up to this week's European Central Bank policy meeting, just as selling pressure on the yen eased off slightly. * Oil future prices dropped alongside equities on Monday as traders took profits after three weeks of gains and after a rise of about 10 percent in oil prices since the beginning of December. * U.S. stocks slid on Monday, giving the S&P 500 its worst day since November. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Services PMI 0330 Australia RBA cash rate 0848 France Markit Services PMI 0853 Germany Markit Services PMI 0858 Euro zone Markit Services PMI 1000 Euro zone Retail sales 1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1355 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 1500 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI 1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism index 2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Grains prices at 0023 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 765.50 2.50 +0.33% +0.07% 770.54 37 CBOT corn 734.00 -0.25 -0.03% -0.27% 713.18 57 CBOT soy 1488.50 -0.25 -0.02% +0.97% 1425.76 70 CBOT rice $15.88 -$0.03 -0.19% +2.06% $15.33 74 WTI crude $96.04 -$0.13 -0.14% -1.77% $94.10 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.351 -$0.001 -0.04% -0.97% USD/AUD 1.044 0.000 +0.01% +0.31% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)