SYDNEY, Feb 6 U.S. corn fell on Wednesday,
extending losses into a fourth consecutive session, as favorable
weather was forecast for Argentina, pushing prices to a near
one-week low.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans fell 0.17
percent to $14.93 a bushel, having firmed 0.45 percent on
Tuesday.
* March corn fell 0.27 percent to $7.27 a bushel,
having slid 0.72 percent in the previous session.
* March wheat was little changed at $7.57-3/4 a
bushel, having closed down 0.72 percent on Tuesday.
* Wet weather is set to arrive across Argentina and will
remain for six to 15 days, meteorologists said.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly supply and
demand reports are due on Friday, and are expected to show
tighter U.S. and global soybean stocks and a larger U.S. corn
supply.
* The USDA is expected to raise its U.S. corn ending stocks
forecast due to lower demand from both the ethanol industry and
exports, which are forecast to fall to a 41-year low in the
current marketing year.
* High corn prices have pared demand from both exporters and
ethanol makers. Several ethanol plants have been shuttered in
recent weeks, most recently an Ag Processing Inc plant in
Hastings, Nebraska.
* However, soybean stocks, both in the United States and
globally, were expected to show a decline in Friday's report due
to reduced South American production and resilient demand for
U.S. soybeans.
* Some minor relief from the drought in the U.S. Plains hard
red winter wheat region was expected by the weekend with rain
and snow likely over a broad swath of the crop belt, Commodity
Weather Group said on Tuesday.
* Wheat was supported after an unexpected drop in
year-on-year Canadian wheat stocks in a Statistics Canada report
on Tuesday helped to limit the market's decline.
* Commodity funds bought an estimated net 4,000 soybean
contracts on the day and sold a net 6,000 corn and 3,000 wheat
contracts, trade sources said.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen resumed its decline on Wednesday as investors
piled back into the easy one-way trade as the market bet that a
more dovish Bank of Japan governor will soon be installed to
push through aggressive easing measures.
* Brent crude rose on Tuesday, hitting a 20-week high as
positive economic data and strong corporate earnings reports
lifted Wall Street stocks and other financial markets.
* U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday, recovering a day after the
market's biggest sell-off since November, as
stronger-than-expected earnings brightened the profit picture.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1100 Germany Industrial orders
1200 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index
1530 U.S. EIA petroleum status report
Grains prices at 2351 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 757.75 0.25 +0.03% -0.69% 769.13 31
CBOT corn 727.00 -2.00 -0.27% -0.99% 713.84 49
CBOT soy 1493.00 -2.50 -0.17% +0.29% 1428.20 74
CBOT rice $16.14 -$0.01 -0.06% +1.45% $15.36 78
WTI crude $96.65 $0.01 +0.01% +0.50% $94.39 58
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.358 $0.000 -0.03% +0.48%
USD/AUD 1.039 0.000 +0.03% -0.48%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)