SYDNEY, Feb 6 U.S. corn fell on Wednesday, extending losses into a fourth consecutive session, as favorable weather was forecast for Argentina, pushing prices to a near one-week low. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans fell 0.17 percent to $14.93 a bushel, having firmed 0.45 percent on Tuesday. * March corn fell 0.27 percent to $7.27 a bushel, having slid 0.72 percent in the previous session. * March wheat was little changed at $7.57-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.72 percent on Tuesday. * Wet weather is set to arrive across Argentina and will remain for six to 15 days, meteorologists said. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly supply and demand reports are due on Friday, and are expected to show tighter U.S. and global soybean stocks and a larger U.S. corn supply. * The USDA is expected to raise its U.S. corn ending stocks forecast due to lower demand from both the ethanol industry and exports, which are forecast to fall to a 41-year low in the current marketing year. * High corn prices have pared demand from both exporters and ethanol makers. Several ethanol plants have been shuttered in recent weeks, most recently an Ag Processing Inc plant in Hastings, Nebraska. * However, soybean stocks, both in the United States and globally, were expected to show a decline in Friday's report due to reduced South American production and resilient demand for U.S. soybeans. * Some minor relief from the drought in the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat region was expected by the weekend with rain and snow likely over a broad swath of the crop belt, Commodity Weather Group said on Tuesday. * Wheat was supported after an unexpected drop in year-on-year Canadian wheat stocks in a Statistics Canada report on Tuesday helped to limit the market's decline. * Commodity funds bought an estimated net 4,000 soybean contracts on the day and sold a net 6,000 corn and 3,000 wheat contracts, trade sources said. MARKET NEWS * The yen resumed its decline on Wednesday as investors piled back into the easy one-way trade as the market bet that a more dovish Bank of Japan governor will soon be installed to push through aggressive easing measures. * Brent crude rose on Tuesday, hitting a 20-week high as positive economic data and strong corporate earnings reports lifted Wall Street stocks and other financial markets. * U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday, recovering a day after the market's biggest sell-off since November, as stronger-than-expected earnings brightened the profit picture. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1100 Germany Industrial orders 1200 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index 1530 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Grains prices at 2351 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 757.75 0.25 +0.03% -0.69% 769.13 31 CBOT corn 727.00 -2.00 -0.27% -0.99% 713.84 49 CBOT soy 1493.00 -2.50 -0.17% +0.29% 1428.20 74 CBOT rice $16.14 -$0.01 -0.06% +1.45% $15.36 78 WTI crude $96.65 $0.01 +0.01% +0.50% $94.39 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.358 $0.000 -0.03% +0.48% USD/AUD 1.039 0.000 +0.03% -0.48% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)