* Soy falls for 1st time 4 days on Argentine weather
* Corn at lowest in almost 1 week on supply f'cast
* Wheat little changed after falling to 3-1/2 week low
* Investors square positions ahead of key USDA report
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Chicago soybean futures slid
half a percent on Wednesday, snapping a three-session rising
streak on forecasts of rains over parched Argentine farms, while
corn lost more ground on expectations of higher U.S. supplies.
Wheat was little changed after dropping to its lowest since
early January with pressure from an improved weather outlook in
the drought-hit U.S. Plains.
Some investors were beginning to take positions ahead of
Friday's U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly supply and
demand reports, which were expected to show tighter U.S. and
global soybean stocks and a larger U.S. corn supply.
Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans slid 0.5 percent
to $14.87-1/2 a bushel by 0257 GMT, after climbing to their
highest since mid-December on Monday.
Forecasts of rains in parts of Argentina's grain belt later
this month could help crops suffering from weeks of dryness.
"There are forecasts that later on this month we could see
an important rain event, we can't get too excited about anything
that is further out in the forecast period," said Luke Mathews,
a commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"But certainly, these forecasts are little bit more
encouraging and that is very important given the drying trend we
have seen over the past few weeks."
Brazil's vegetable oils association Abiove and consultants
FCStone raised their soy crop forecasts on Tuesday from previous
estimates as good weather over the world's second largest
soybean producer pushed up yields.
Abiove said Brazil would produce a record 82.3 million
tonnes of soybeans, up from 81.6 million tonnes forecast in
December, while FCStone put the crop at 83.05 million tonnes, up
from 80.01 million in December.
In the corn market, there was pressure from slowing demand
from animal feed and ethanol sectors.
U.S. corn prices are struggling as high prices have pared
demand from both exporters and ethanol makers. Several ethanol
plants have been shuttered in recent weeks, most recently an Ag
Processing Inc plant in Hastings, Nebraska.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday is expected to
forecast U.S. corn supplies at the end of this summer will be at
a 17-year low, but that supply will be more than a January
forecast as high prices have eroded demand, analysts said.
An average of analysts' estimates pegged the U.S. corn
stocks at the end of the current 2012/13 marketing year on Aug.
31 at 618 million bushels, a 17-year low but up nearly 2.7
percent from the government's January forecast.
U.S. farmers will plant huge amounts corn and soybeans this
year, producing a record corn crop and ending three years of
razor-thin supplies barring weather problems, the U.S.
Congressional Budget Office projected on Tuesday.
CBOT March wheat lost half a cent to $7.57 a bushel
and March corn gave up 0.2 percent to $7.27-1/4 a bushel.
Wheat futures are languishing around a three-and-half week
low with some relief for the drought-hit U.S. Plains expected by
the weekend with rain and snow likely over a broad swath of the
crop belt, an agricultural meteorologist said.
Commodity Weather Group meteorologist Joel Widenor said a
weekend storm will bring from 0.25 inch to 1.00 inch of moisture
from northeast Colorado and northern Kansas into Iowa and
Wisconsin.
Commodity funds sold a net 6,000 CBOT corn contracts on
Tuesday, trade sources said. They sold 3,000 wheat and bought
4,000 soybean contracts.
Prices at 0257 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 757.00 -0.50 -0.07% 869.64 32
CBOT corn 727.25 -1.75 -0.24% 766.15 47
CBOT soy 1487.50 -8.00 -0.53% 1580.13 67
CBOT rice $16.10 -$0.06 -0.34% $15.50 76
WTI crude $96.67 $0.03 +0.03% $89.20 57
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.358 $0.129 +10.52%
USD/AUD 1.035 -0.020 -1.89%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)