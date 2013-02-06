* Soy falls for 1st time 4 days on Argentine weather * Corn at lowest in almost 1 week on supply f'cast * Wheat little changed after falling to 3-1/2 week low * Investors square positions ahead of key USDA report (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Chicago soybean futures slid half a percent on Wednesday, snapping a three-session rising streak on forecasts of rains over parched Argentine farms, while corn lost more ground on expectations of higher U.S. supplies. Wheat was little changed after dropping to its lowest since early January with pressure from an improved weather outlook in the drought-hit U.S. Plains. Some investors were beginning to take positions ahead of Friday's U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly supply and demand reports, which were expected to show tighter U.S. and global soybean stocks and a larger U.S. corn supply. Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans slid 0.5 percent to $14.87-1/2 a bushel by 0257 GMT, after climbing to their highest since mid-December on Monday. Forecasts of rains in parts of Argentina's grain belt later this month could help crops suffering from weeks of dryness. "There are forecasts that later on this month we could see an important rain event, we can't get too excited about anything that is further out in the forecast period," said Luke Mathews, a commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "But certainly, these forecasts are little bit more encouraging and that is very important given the drying trend we have seen over the past few weeks." Brazil's vegetable oils association Abiove and consultants FCStone raised their soy crop forecasts on Tuesday from previous estimates as good weather over the world's second largest soybean producer pushed up yields. Abiove said Brazil would produce a record 82.3 million tonnes of soybeans, up from 81.6 million tonnes forecast in December, while FCStone put the crop at 83.05 million tonnes, up from 80.01 million in December. In the corn market, there was pressure from slowing demand from animal feed and ethanol sectors. U.S. corn prices are struggling as high prices have pared demand from both exporters and ethanol makers. Several ethanol plants have been shuttered in recent weeks, most recently an Ag Processing Inc plant in Hastings, Nebraska. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday is expected to forecast U.S. corn supplies at the end of this summer will be at a 17-year low, but that supply will be more than a January forecast as high prices have eroded demand, analysts said. An average of analysts' estimates pegged the U.S. corn stocks at the end of the current 2012/13 marketing year on Aug. 31 at 618 million bushels, a 17-year low but up nearly 2.7 percent from the government's January forecast. U.S. farmers will plant huge amounts corn and soybeans this year, producing a record corn crop and ending three years of razor-thin supplies barring weather problems, the U.S. Congressional Budget Office projected on Tuesday. CBOT March wheat lost half a cent to $7.57 a bushel and March corn gave up 0.2 percent to $7.27-1/4 a bushel. Wheat futures are languishing around a three-and-half week low with some relief for the drought-hit U.S. Plains expected by the weekend with rain and snow likely over a broad swath of the crop belt, an agricultural meteorologist said. Commodity Weather Group meteorologist Joel Widenor said a weekend storm will bring from 0.25 inch to 1.00 inch of moisture from northeast Colorado and northern Kansas into Iowa and Wisconsin. Commodity funds sold a net 6,000 CBOT corn contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They sold 3,000 wheat and bought 4,000 soybean contracts. Prices at 0257 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 757.00 -0.50 -0.07% 869.64 32 CBOT corn 727.25 -1.75 -0.24% 766.15 47 CBOT soy 1487.50 -8.00 -0.53% 1580.13 67 CBOT rice $16.10 -$0.06 -0.34% $15.50 76 WTI crude $96.67 $0.03 +0.03% $89.20 57 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.358 $0.129 +10.52% USD/AUD 1.035 -0.020 -1.89% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Miral Fahmy)