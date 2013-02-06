* Soy falls first time in four days on Argentine weather * Corn down for fourth straight day, profit-taking weighs * Wheat hits 3-1/2 week low, rebounds on bargain buying * Investors square positions ahead of key USDA report (Updates with closing prices, fund buying/selling estimates) By Karl Plume CHICAGO, Feb 6 U.S. soybean futures slid on Wednesday, breaking a three-session rise, and corn fell for a fourth straight day on profit-taking ahead of a government crop report on Friday and as some weather forecasts suggested a wetter trend in Argentina next week. Wheat rebounded from a 3-1/2 week low after dropping for four consecutive sessions in a bargain-buying bounce and on signs of improving export demand. Fluctuating South American weather forecasts have steered grain markets this week and stirred debate on whether, or to what degree, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will adjust its world supply/demand balance sheet. Markets are relying on large South American corn and soy crops to replenish tight global supplies following a severe U.S. drought in 2012, but a dry spell in Argentina has trimmed expectations for the No. 3 corn and soybean producer's output. "The American model is trending a little wetter next week for Argentina. Some of the forecasters that I follow think the model is overdoing it, but nonetheless it's something people are trading," said Jim Gerlach, president of A/C Trading in Fowler, Indiana. World Weather Inc agricultural meteorologist Andy Karst said: "There will be scattered showers but coverage will be poor. There will be increasing stress and yield losses." Most of Brazil was in good shape with farmers able to harvest around showers in the north, while dryness has returned to the northeast, Karst said. Dryness also is becoming an issue in southern Brazil and in Paraguay, he said. Brazil's vegetable oils association, Abiove, and consultants FCStone raised their soy crop forecasts on Tuesday from previous estimates as beneficial weather over the world's second-largest soybean producer pushed up yields. Other private forecasters have trimmed their projections in recent days, citing rains in northern Brazil. U.S. CROP FORECASTS An expected strong rebound in U.S. corn and soybean production following the country's worst drought in a half century in 2012 also hung over prices. The U.S. Congressional Budget Office projected on Tuesday that U.S. farmers will plant huge amounts of corn and soybeans this year, producing a record corn crop and, barring weather problems, ending three years of razor-thin supplies. Crop forecaster Lanworth on Wednesday issued a record outlook for U.S. corn production of 13.8 billion bushels in the 2013/14 crop year, with average yields rising to 155.6 bushels per acre. Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans slid 8 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $14.87-1/2 a bushel. The contract climbed on Monday to the highest point since mid-December, but has struggled to breach the $15-a-bushel mark. CBOT March corn gave up 6-1/2 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $7.22-1/2 a bushel. Wheat futures rebounded midmorning after falling to the lowest level since Jan. 11 and amid strong export prospects for the coming months for U.S. SRW wheat, which was among the least expensive in the world. Export premiums for soft red winter wheat at the U.S. Gulf Coast have climbed about 10 cents per bushel this week, cash grain traders said. Wheat also drew underlying support from forecasts for a shift back to drier weather in most of the key growing areas of the drought-stricken U.S. Great Plains hard red winter wheat region. CBOT March wheat rose 4 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $7.61-1/2 a bushel. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 2,000 wheat contacts on the day and sold a net 7,000 corn and 4,000 soybean contracts. Prices at 2:28 p.m. CST (2028 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 722.50 -6.50 -0.9% 3.5% CBOT soy 1487.50 -8.00 -0.5% 4.8% CBOT meal 437.10 -1.40 -0.3% 3.9% CBOT soyoil 52.45 -0.53 -1.0% 6.7% CBOT wheat 761.50 4.00 0.5% -2.1% CBOT rice 1620.00 5.00 0.3% 9.0% EU wheat 246.00 -0.25 -0.1% -1.7% US crude 96.73 0.09 0.1% 5.3% Dow Jones 13,969 -10 -0.1% 6.6% Gold 1677.20 4.60 0.3% 0.2% Euro/dollar 1.3520 -0.0061 -0.4% 2.5% Dollar Index 79.7320 0.2440 0.3% 0.0% Baltic Freight 740 1 0.1% 5.9% (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Ivana Sekulatac in Amsterdam and Sam Nelson in Chicago; Editing by Peter Galloway, Diane Craft and Sofina Mirza-Reid)