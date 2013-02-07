SYDNEY, Feb 7 U.S. corn prices hit a 10-day low on Thursday, extending losses into a sixth straight day, as rain in Argentina bolstered hopes for the country's crop. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans fell 0.07 percent to $14.86-1/2 a bushel, after sliding 0.54 percent on Wednesday. * March corn dropped 0.07 percent to $7.22 a bushel, just above a session trough of $7.20-1/4, the lowest since January 28. Corn closed down 0.89 percent the day before. * March wheat declined 0.13 percent to $7.60-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.53 percent on Wednesday. * Rains is forecast across Argentina over the next six to 15 days, though analysts remain unsure over benefits to heat stressed corn crops. * Crop forecaster Lanworth on Wednesday issued a record outlook for U.S. corn production of 13.8 billion bushels in the 2013/14 crop year, with average yields rising to 155.6 bushels per acre. * Brazil's vegetable oil association, Abiove, and consultants FCStone raised their soy crop forecasts on Tuesday from previous estimates as beneficial weather over the world's second-largest soybean producer pushed up yields. * Abiove said Brazil would produce a record 82.3 million tonnes of soybeans, up from 81.6 million tonnes forecast in December, while FCStone put the crop at 83.05 million tonnes, up from 80.01 million in December. * The U.S. Congressional Budget Office projected on Tuesday that U.S. farmers would plant huge amounts of corn and soybeans this year, producing a record corn crop and, barring weather problems, ending three years of razor-thin supplies. * Wheat was underpinned by forecasts for a shift back to drier weather in most of the key growing areas of the drought-stricken U.S. Great Plains hard red winter wheat region. * Commodity funds bought an estimated net 2,000 wheat contacts on the day and sold a net 7,000 corn and 4,000 soybean contracts. MARKET NEWS * The euro drifted lower on Thursday, while sterling wallowed at multi-month lows as cautious investors waited for the outcomes of central bank policy meetings in Europe and Britain. * Brent crude oil futures posted a modest rise on Wednesday on economic optimism, while U.S. crude prices slipped after data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude oil inventories. * U.S. stocks ended mostly flat on Wednesday, taking another pause in the recent rally that has driven the S&P 500 to five-year highs, as transportation and technology shares lost ground. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0530 India 2011/12 GDP 0745 France Trade data 1100 Germany Industrial output 1200 Britain BOE rate decision 1245 Euro zone ECB rate decision 1330 ECB President Mario Draghi gives news conference 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 2000 U.S. Consumer credit EU Summit in Brussels Grains prices at 0056 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 760.50 -1.00 -0.13% +0.40% 768.15 37 CBOT corn 722.00 -0.50 -0.07% -0.96% 714.28 42 CBOT soy 1486.50 -1.00 -0.07% -0.60% 1429.71 66 CBOT rice $16.15 -$0.05 -0.31% +0.00% $15.38 77 WTI crude $96.79 $0.17 +0.18% +0.16% $94.66 57 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.351 -$0.001 -0.04% -0.49% USD/AUD 1.030 -0.002 -0.15% -0.77% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)