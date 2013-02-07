SYDNEY, Feb 7 U.S. corn prices hit a 10-day low
on Thursday, extending losses into a sixth straight day, as rain
in Argentina bolstered hopes for the country's crop.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans fell 0.07
percent to $14.86-1/2 a bushel, after sliding 0.54 percent on
Wednesday.
* March corn dropped 0.07 percent to $7.22 a bushel,
just above a session trough of $7.20-1/4, the lowest since
January 28. Corn closed down 0.89 percent the day before.
* March wheat declined 0.13 percent to $7.60-1/2 a
bushel, having closed up 0.53 percent on Wednesday.
* Rains is forecast across Argentina over the next six to 15
days, though analysts remain unsure over benefits to heat
stressed corn crops.
* Crop forecaster Lanworth on Wednesday issued a record
outlook for U.S. corn production of 13.8 billion bushels in the
2013/14 crop year, with average yields rising to 155.6 bushels
per acre.
* Brazil's vegetable oil association, Abiove, and
consultants FCStone raised their soy crop forecasts on Tuesday
from previous estimates as beneficial weather over the world's
second-largest soybean producer pushed up yields.
* Abiove said Brazil would produce a record 82.3 million
tonnes of soybeans, up from 81.6 million tonnes forecast in
December, while FCStone put the crop at 83.05 million tonnes, up
from 80.01 million in December.
* The U.S. Congressional Budget Office projected on Tuesday
that U.S. farmers would plant huge amounts of corn and soybeans
this year, producing a record corn crop and, barring weather
problems, ending three years of razor-thin supplies.
* Wheat was underpinned by forecasts for a shift back to
drier weather in most of the key growing areas of the
drought-stricken U.S. Great Plains hard red winter wheat region.
* Commodity funds bought an estimated net 2,000 wheat
contacts on the day and sold a net 7,000 corn and 4,000 soybean
contracts.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro drifted lower on Thursday, while sterling
wallowed at multi-month lows as cautious investors waited for
the outcomes of central bank policy meetings in Europe and
Britain.
* Brent crude oil futures posted a modest rise on Wednesday
on economic optimism, while U.S. crude prices slipped after data
showed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude oil inventories.
* U.S. stocks ended mostly flat on Wednesday, taking another
pause in the recent rally that has driven the S&P 500 to
five-year highs, as transportation and technology shares lost
ground.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0530 India 2011/12 GDP
0745 France Trade data
1100 Germany Industrial output
1200 Britain BOE rate decision
1245 Euro zone ECB rate decision
1330 ECB President Mario Draghi gives news conference
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
2000 U.S. Consumer credit
EU Summit in Brussels
Grains prices at 0056 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 760.50 -1.00 -0.13% +0.40% 768.15 37
CBOT corn 722.00 -0.50 -0.07% -0.96% 714.28 42
CBOT soy 1486.50 -1.00 -0.07% -0.60% 1429.71 66
CBOT rice $16.15 -$0.05 -0.31% +0.00% $15.38 77
WTI crude $96.79 $0.17 +0.18% +0.16% $94.66 57
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.351 -$0.001 -0.04% -0.49%
USD/AUD 1.030 -0.002 -0.15% -0.77%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)