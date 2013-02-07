* Corn falls for 5th day, wheat eases
* Expectations of higher U.S. supply weigh on corn prices
* Soy drops on improved Argentine weather forecast
* Investors take positions before reports on Friday
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 U.S. corn fell to a 1-1/2 week
low on Thursday on slowing demand from ethanol and animal feed
producers, while soybean prices slid for a second day on
improving crop weather in South American.
Wheat futures eased, dropping for five out of six sessions,
with investors taking positions ahead of monthly supply and
demand reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on
Friday.
The USDA is expected to predict that U.S. corn supplies will
drop to a 17-year low at the end of this summer, but that supply
would be more than a January forecast as high prices have eroded
demand.
Competition for export business from South America is
expected to increase as Argentina and Brazil, the second and
third largest global corn exporters after the United States, are
on track for bumper production.
"I think one of the issues impacting corn is low ethanol
numbers, which are going to have an impact on ending stocks,"
said Abah Ofon, commodities analysts at Standard Chartered.
"The market is also looking forward with some provisional
estimates looking at record corn planting in the U.S."
Chicago Board of Trade March corn gave up 0.2 percent
to $7.20-3/4 a bushel by 0301 GMT, its lowest since January 28.
March wheat lost 0.3 percent to $7.59-1/2 a bushel,
while March soybeans declined 0.5 percent to $14.80-1/2 a
bushel.
Higher corn prices have pared demand from both exporters and
ethanol makers. Several ethanol plants have been shuttered in
recent weeks, most recently an Ag Processing Inc facility in
Hastings, Nebraska.
U.S. ethanol production edged higher in the last week,
rebounding from its lowest level since the government started
collecting data more than two years ago, but experts said poor
demand continued to weigh.
The market is looking forward to a record U.S. corn crop in
2013/14, with forecaster Lanworth predicting production of 13.8
billion bushels and average yields rising to 155.6 bushels per
acre.
Despite the yield risks posed by warm temperatures,
continued planting of a near-record corn area will substantially
increase potential U.S. corn output and ending stocks from the
historical lows of 2012/13, unless dry conditions again combine
with warm weather, it said in a report.
LOOKS LIKE RAIN
The soybean market was pressured by forecasts of rains for
Argentina's farms, although the amount of rainfall might not be
enough to ease crop stress.
Markets are relying on large South American corn and soy
crops to replenish tight global supplies following a severe U.S.
drought in 2012, but a dry spell in Argentina has trimmed
expectations for the No. 3 corn and soybean producer's output.
Most of Brazil was in good shape with farmers able to
harvest around showers in the north, while dryness has returned
to the northeast.
Brazil's vegetable oils association, Abiove, and consultants
FCStone raised their soy crop forecasts on Tuesday from previous
estimates as beneficial weather over the world's second-largest
soybean producer pushed up yields.
Commodity funds sold a net 7,000 CBOT corn contracts on
Wednesday, trade sources said. They bought 2,000 wheat and sold
4,000 soybean contracts.
Prices at 0301 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 759.50 -2.00 -0.26% 869.73 36
CBOT corn 720.75 -1.75 -0.24% 765.93 40
CBOT soy 1480.50 -7.00 -0.47% 1579.89 61
CBOT rice $16.13 -$0.07 -0.46% $15.51 75
WTI crude $96.77 $0.15 +0.16% $89.21 57
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.351 $0.122 +9.91%
USD/AUD 1.031 -0.025 -2.33%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)