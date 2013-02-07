* Corn falls for 5th day, wheat eases * Expectations of higher U.S. supply weigh on corn prices * Soy drops on improved Argentine weather forecast * Investors take positions before reports on Friday (Adds detail, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 7 U.S. corn fell to a 1-1/2 week low on Thursday on slowing demand from ethanol and animal feed producers, while soybean prices slid for a second day on improving crop weather in South American. Wheat futures eased, dropping for five out of six sessions, with investors taking positions ahead of monthly supply and demand reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday. The USDA is expected to predict that U.S. corn supplies will drop to a 17-year low at the end of this summer, but that supply would be more than a January forecast as high prices have eroded demand. Competition for export business from South America is expected to increase as Argentina and Brazil, the second and third largest global corn exporters after the United States, are on track for bumper production. "I think one of the issues impacting corn is low ethanol numbers, which are going to have an impact on ending stocks," said Abah Ofon, commodities analysts at Standard Chartered. "The market is also looking forward with some provisional estimates looking at record corn planting in the U.S." Chicago Board of Trade March corn gave up 0.2 percent to $7.20-3/4 a bushel by 0301 GMT, its lowest since January 28. March wheat lost 0.3 percent to $7.59-1/2 a bushel, while March soybeans declined 0.5 percent to $14.80-1/2 a bushel. Higher corn prices have pared demand from both exporters and ethanol makers. Several ethanol plants have been shuttered in recent weeks, most recently an Ag Processing Inc facility in Hastings, Nebraska. U.S. ethanol production edged higher in the last week, rebounding from its lowest level since the government started collecting data more than two years ago, but experts said poor demand continued to weigh. The market is looking forward to a record U.S. corn crop in 2013/14, with forecaster Lanworth predicting production of 13.8 billion bushels and average yields rising to 155.6 bushels per acre. Despite the yield risks posed by warm temperatures, continued planting of a near-record corn area will substantially increase potential U.S. corn output and ending stocks from the historical lows of 2012/13, unless dry conditions again combine with warm weather, it said in a report. LOOKS LIKE RAIN The soybean market was pressured by forecasts of rains for Argentina's farms, although the amount of rainfall might not be enough to ease crop stress. Markets are relying on large South American corn and soy crops to replenish tight global supplies following a severe U.S. drought in 2012, but a dry spell in Argentina has trimmed expectations for the No. 3 corn and soybean producer's output. Most of Brazil was in good shape with farmers able to harvest around showers in the north, while dryness has returned to the northeast. Brazil's vegetable oils association, Abiove, and consultants FCStone raised their soy crop forecasts on Tuesday from previous estimates as beneficial weather over the world's second-largest soybean producer pushed up yields. Commodity funds sold a net 7,000 CBOT corn contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. They bought 2,000 wheat and sold 4,000 soybean contracts. Prices at 0301 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 759.50 -2.00 -0.26% 869.73 36 CBOT corn 720.75 -1.75 -0.24% 765.93 40 CBOT soy 1480.50 -7.00 -0.47% 1579.89 61 CBOT rice $16.13 -$0.07 -0.46% $15.51 75 WTI crude $96.77 $0.15 +0.16% $89.21 57 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.351 $0.122 +9.91% USD/AUD 1.031 -0.025 -2.33% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)