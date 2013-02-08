SYDNEY, Feb 8 U.S. corn edged higher on Friday
but stayed near a one-month low, snapping five sessions of
losses when expectations for a bumper Brazilian crop dragged on
prices.
Traders were also bracing for a U.S. Department of
Agriculture report expected to show an increase in end-of-season
stocks.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans rose 0.17
percent to $14.89-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.8 percent on
Thursday. Soybeans are up 1 percent for the week, their fifth
straight weekly gain.
* March corn climbed 0.07 percent to $7.11-1/4 a
bushel, just above a one-month low of $7.10 a bushel. It slid
1.6 percent in the previous session and is down 3.36 percent for
the week, the biggest slide since the week ending December 23
when the grain fell 3.9 percent.
* March wheat advanced 0.13 percent to $7.57 a bushel,
having closed down 0.7 percent on Thursday. Wheat is down 1.05
percent for the week, its second weekly loss in a row.
* Brazil will produce a record 83.4 million tonnes of
soybeans this season due to an unprecedented expansion in area
planted, the government said on Thursday, raising its forecast
0.8 percent from 82.7 million tonnes in January.
* Argentina's 2012/13 soy harvest is seen at 50 million
tonnes, below expectations due to dry weather, the Buenos Aires
Grains Exchange said on Thursday in its first output forecast.
* The latest USDA report is expected to raise its
end-of-season corn stocks estimate on Friday amid slumping
demand from exporters and ethanol makers, but the stockpile was
likely to remain at a 17-year low.
* The USDA's U.S. soybean stocks forecast, however, was
likely to be lower as high prices have not yet sufficiently
rationed demand from domestic processors and the export sector.
* Net soybean export sales last week jumped to a three-week
high. Reported sales to China, the world's top importer of the
oilseed, exceeded 1.3 million tonnes, and were the most for a
single week in nearly a year, according to USDA data.
* But Corn export sales continued their months-long slump,
dipping to a one-month low of a net 160,400 tonnes, just a fifth
the size of sales in the same week last year.
* USDA last month forecast U.S. corn exports in the current
marketing year at 950 million bushels, a 41-year low, but many
traders and analysts expect that outlook to shrink further,
possibly on Friday.
* Brazil's government's crop supply agency, Conab, raised
its corn crop projection on Thursday to a record 76 million
tonnes, up from the previous year's then-record 72.7-million
haul.
* Wheat prices drifted lower as scattered rains fell from
central Kansas to the mid-Mississippi River valley on Thursday,
with more precipitation expected over the next 15 days.
* Snow was forecast for the Northern Plains in the near
term, which could offer some relief to the drought areas in
western Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota, while better rains
were expected in the Southern Plains in the six- to 10-day
period, the Commodity Weather Group said in a daily report.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on
Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three
months, as investors await more developments and ratings
downgrades from Europe.
* Oil edged lower in volatile trading on Friday, posting a
second consecutive weekly loss as caution about Europe's debt
crisis and year-end positioning continued to spark selling into
rallies.
* A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with
modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope
that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear
Europe's debt crisis would engulf world economies.
