SYDNEY, Feb 8 U.S. corn edged higher on Friday but stayed near a one-month low, snapping five sessions of losses when expectations for a bumper Brazilian crop dragged on prices. Traders were also bracing for a U.S. Department of Agriculture report expected to show an increase in end-of-season stocks. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans rose 0.17 percent to $14.89-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.8 percent on Thursday. Soybeans are up 1 percent for the week, their fifth straight weekly gain. * March corn climbed 0.07 percent to $7.11-1/4 a bushel, just above a one-month low of $7.10 a bushel. It slid 1.6 percent in the previous session and is down 3.36 percent for the week, the biggest slide since the week ending December 23 when the grain fell 3.9 percent. * March wheat advanced 0.13 percent to $7.57 a bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent on Thursday. Wheat is down 1.05 percent for the week, its second weekly loss in a row. * Brazil will produce a record 83.4 million tonnes of soybeans this season due to an unprecedented expansion in area planted, the government said on Thursday, raising its forecast 0.8 percent from 82.7 million tonnes in January. * Argentina's 2012/13 soy harvest is seen at 50 million tonnes, below expectations due to dry weather, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday in its first output forecast. [ID;nL1N0B7910] * The latest USDA report is expected to raise its end-of-season corn stocks estimate on Friday amid slumping demand from exporters and ethanol makers, but the stockpile was likely to remain at a 17-year low. * The USDA's U.S. soybean stocks forecast, however, was likely to be lower as high prices have not yet sufficiently rationed demand from domestic processors and the export sector. * Net soybean export sales last week jumped to a three-week high. Reported sales to China, the world's top importer of the oilseed, exceeded 1.3 million tonnes, and were the most for a single week in nearly a year, according to USDA data. * But Corn export sales continued their months-long slump, dipping to a one-month low of a net 160,400 tonnes, just a fifth the size of sales in the same week last year. * USDA last month forecast U.S. corn exports in the current marketing year at 950 million bushels, a 41-year low, but many traders and analysts expect that outlook to shrink further, possibly on Friday. * Brazil's government's crop supply agency, Conab, raised its corn crop projection on Thursday to a record 76 million tonnes, up from the previous year's then-record 72.7-million haul. * Wheat prices drifted lower as scattered rains fell from central Kansas to the mid-Mississippi River valley on Thursday, with more precipitation expected over the next 15 days. * Snow was forecast for the Northern Plains in the near term, which could offer some relief to the drought areas in western Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota, while better rains were expected in the Southern Plains in the six- to 10-day period, the Commodity Weather Group said in a daily report. MARKET NEWS * The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three months, as investors await more developments and ratings downgrades from Europe. * Oil edged lower in volatile trading on Friday, posting a second consecutive weekly loss as caution about Europe's debt crisis and year-end positioning continued to spark selling into rallies. * A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear Europe's debt crisis would engulf world economies. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) China Exports China Imports China Trade balance 0530 China CPI 0530 China PPI 0700 Germany Trade balance 0900 Italy Industrial output 1330 U.S. International trade 1700 U.S. World Agricultural Supply and Demand Report 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Grains prices at 0027 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 757.00 1.00 +0.13% -0.59% 767.42 34 CBOT corn 711.25 0.50 +0.07% -1.56% 714.51 32 CBOT soy 1489.25 2.50 +0.17% +0.12% 1432.08 66 CBOT rice $16.10 -$0.02 -0.12% -0.62% $15.40 73 WTI crude $95.81 -$0.02 -0.02% -0.84% $94.79 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.339 -$0.001 -0.04% -0.96% USD/AUD 1.027 -0.001 -0.10% -0.49% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)