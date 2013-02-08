* Corn firms for first time in six sessions * Traders eye USDA report, expected to show increase in end of season stocks * Brazil to produce record soybean crop By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Feb 8 U.S. corn rose on Friday, edging higher for the first time in six sessions, as traders readied for the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture report, which is expected to show an uptick in end-of-season stocks. Wheat rose, following the lead of corn, while soybeans edged higher, coming off losses in the previous session. March corn rose 0.25 percent by 0302 GMT to $7.12-1/2 a bushel, just above a one-month low of $7.10 a bushel. Corn slid 1.6 percent in the previous session. Despite firming on Friday, corn is down more than 3 percent for the week, its biggest slide since the week ending December 23, when it fell 3.9 percent. "There is not much activity today because of the USDA report tonight, but I think the gains are just a little bit of position squaring ahead of that report," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst at Advance Trading Australasia. March wheat rose 0.3 percent to $7.58-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent on Thursday. Wheat is down 0.8 percent for the week, its second weekly loss in a row. March soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $14.90-1/4 a bushel, having closed near unchanged in the previous session. Soybeans are up 1.1 percent for the week. USDA REPORT EYED Corn has been weighed down this week by expectations for an easing of global stocks shortages. Analysts expect the USDA report to show an uptick in end-of-season corn stocks on Friday amid slumping demand from exporters and ethanol makers, but the stockpile was likely to remain at a 17-year low. Corn was also weighed down by sluggish export demand. The USDA said on Thursday that corn export sales continued their months-long slump, dipping to a one-month low of a net 160,400 tonnes, just a fifth of sales in the same week last year. The USDA last month forecast U.S. corn exports in the current marketing year at 950 million bushels, a 41-year low, but many traders and analysts expect that outlook to shrink further, possibly on Friday. Traders remain cautious over soybean supply, with wet weather across South America boosting crop prospects, but forecasts predicting a contraction in production. Analysts expect the USDA to lower its soybean production outlook. Despite some forecasts for wet weather in the next few days, Argentina's 2012/13 soy harvest is seen at 50 million tonnes, missing expectations due to dry weather, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday in its first output forecast. But Brazil will produce a record 83.4 million tonnes of soybeans this season due to an unprecedented expansion in planted area, the government said, raising its forecast 0.8 percent from 82.7 million tonnes in January. Wheat drew support from recent export demand, while forecasts for much needed favorable weather across the drought-stricken Plains also underpinned gains. Snow was forecast for the Northern Plains in the near term, which could offer some relief to the drought areas in western Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota, while better rains were expected in the Southern Plains in the six- to 10-day period, the Commodity Weather Group said on Thursday. Grains prices at 0302 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 758.25 2.25 +0.30% -0.43% 767.46 36 CBOT corn 712.50 1.75 +0.25% -1.38% 714.55 33 CBOT soy 1490.25 3.50 +0.24% +0.18% 1432.11 68 CBOT rice $16.12 $0.00 +0.00% -0.49% $15.40 75 WTI crude $96.10 $0.27 +0.28% -0.54% $94.80 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.341 $0.001 +0.10% -0.82% USD/AUD 1.029 0.001 +0.12% -0.28% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential