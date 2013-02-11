SYDNEY, Feb 11 U.S. soybeans extended losses
into a fourth day on Monday, after the U.S. Department of
Agriculture increased a key estimate on global stocks.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans fell 0.86
percent to $14.40 a bushel, having slid 2.3 percent on Friday.
* March corn dropped 0.32 percent to $7.06-3/4 a
bushel, after closing down 0.24 percent in the previous session.
* March wheat rose 0.1 percent to $7.57 a bushel,
having closed up slightly the session before.
* The USDA trimmed its U.S. soybean end-of-season stocks
outlook to 125 million bushels from 135 million a month ago, but
raised its global ending stocks view 1.1 percent to 60.12
million tonnes after a million-tonne drop in Argentina's crop
was offset by a million-tonne gain in Brazil.
* Wheat was supported as the USDA surprisingly trimmed its
U.S. ending stock forecast for the grain.
* The USDA said the stockpile of U.S. wheat at the end of
the marketing year on May 31 will shrink to 691 million bushels,
down from its previous forecast for 716 million bushels and the
smallest in four years.
* The agriculture department cut its corn estimates for U.S.
and world ending stocks and U.S. exports, in line with market
expectations.
* Market participants are continuing to closely monitor the
weather in South America.
* Rains forecast for dry areas of Argentina may help stem
recent corn and soybean yield losses. Drier conditions will be
needed in Brazil, where rains have stalled some early harvest
activity and threaten to delay export loadings.
* Much of Asia was shut on Monday for the Lunar New Year
holiday.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro dipped to a two-week low in Asia on Monday,
continuing to pull back from 15-month highs following what
markets perceived as slightly dovish comments from the European
Central Bank and political uncertainty in Italy and Spain.
* Brent oil futures hit a nine-month high near $119 a barrel
on Friday after data showed strong growth in Chinese oil
imports, rounding out four straight weeks of gains for the
contract and taking its premium over U.S. crude to more than
$23.
* The Nasdaq composite stock index closed at a 12-year high
on Friday and the S&P 500 index at a five-year high, boosted by
gains in technology shares and stronger overseas trade figures.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0745 France Industrial output mm Dec 2012
Grains prices at 0019 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 757.00 0.75 +0.10% +0.13% 766.88 36
CBOT corn 706.75 -2.25 -0.32% -0.56% 714.94 27
CBOT soy 1440.00 -12.50 -0.86% -3.14% 1431.72 36
CBOT rice $16.30 -$0.04 -0.28% +1.12% $15.44 76
WTI crude $95.87 $0.15 +0.16% +0.04% $94.95 46
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.337 $0.000 +0.01% +0.04%
USD/AUD 1.032 0.001 +0.13% +0.05%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
