SYDNEY, Feb 11 U.S. soybeans extended losses into a fourth day on Monday, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture increased a key estimate on global stocks. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans fell 0.86 percent to $14.40 a bushel, having slid 2.3 percent on Friday. * March corn dropped 0.32 percent to $7.06-3/4 a bushel, after closing down 0.24 percent in the previous session. * March wheat rose 0.1 percent to $7.57 a bushel, having closed up slightly the session before. * The USDA trimmed its U.S. soybean end-of-season stocks outlook to 125 million bushels from 135 million a month ago, but raised its global ending stocks view 1.1 percent to 60.12 million tonnes after a million-tonne drop in Argentina's crop was offset by a million-tonne gain in Brazil. * Wheat was supported as the USDA surprisingly trimmed its U.S. ending stock forecast for the grain. * The USDA said the stockpile of U.S. wheat at the end of the marketing year on May 31 will shrink to 691 million bushels, down from its previous forecast for 716 million bushels and the smallest in four years. * The agriculture department cut its corn estimates for U.S. and world ending stocks and U.S. exports, in line with market expectations. * Market participants are continuing to closely monitor the weather in South America. * Rains forecast for dry areas of Argentina may help stem recent corn and soybean yield losses. Drier conditions will be needed in Brazil, where rains have stalled some early harvest activity and threaten to delay export loadings. * Much of Asia was shut on Monday for the Lunar New Year holiday. MARKET NEWS * The euro dipped to a two-week low in Asia on Monday, continuing to pull back from 15-month highs following what markets perceived as slightly dovish comments from the European Central Bank and political uncertainty in Italy and Spain. * Brent oil futures hit a nine-month high near $119 a barrel on Friday after data showed strong growth in Chinese oil imports, rounding out four straight weeks of gains for the contract and taking its premium over U.S. crude to more than $23. * The Nasdaq composite stock index closed at a 12-year high on Friday and the S&P 500 index at a five-year high, boosted by gains in technology shares and stronger overseas trade figures. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0745 France Industrial output mm Dec 2012 Grains prices at 0019 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 757.00 0.75 +0.10% +0.13% 766.88 36 CBOT corn 706.75 -2.25 -0.32% -0.56% 714.94 27 CBOT soy 1440.00 -12.50 -0.86% -3.14% 1431.72 36 CBOT rice $16.30 -$0.04 -0.28% +1.12% $15.44 76 WTI crude $95.87 $0.15 +0.16% +0.04% $94.95 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.337 $0.000 +0.01% +0.04% USD/AUD 1.032 0.001 +0.13% +0.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)