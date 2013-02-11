* Soy drops for fourth day in a row
* South American crop view spurs soy sales
* Wheat hits one-month low on rain in U.S. Plains
* Corn lower for seventh day in a row, weighed down by corn
and wheat
(Recasts, updates with closing prices)
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, Feb 11 Chicago Board of Trade wheat
futures fell 2 percent on Monday, hitting a one-month low after
rain and snow fell in the drought-stricken U.S. Plains and eased
concerns that the hard red winter wheat harvest might be
diminished.
"It didn't eliminate (drought) concerns but it took a good
chunk out of concerns," said John Dee, a meteorologist for
Global Weather Monitoring.
U.S. soybean and corn futures also fell, with soy dropping
1.5 percent on continued pressure from the U.S. government's
bigger-than-expected forecast for global supplies, traders said.
Corn, which was dragged down by soybeans and wheat on
Monday, has fallen for seven straight sessions, shedding 5.2
percent of its value during the losing streak. Soybeans have
given up 4.3 percent in their four-session drop.
"We have a little bit of a hangover from last week's supply
and demand report," said Karl Setzer, a commodity trading
adviser and market analyst at MaxYield Cooperative. "It is not
so much that the report was bearish, it just was not bullish."
Forecasts for improving weather in key growing regions of
South America added further pressure to the soybean market.
Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures ended down 21
cents at $14.31-1/2 a bushel, settling just above the 30-day
moving average after briefly dropping below that key technical
level during the session.
CBOT March wheat was 14-3/4 cents lower at $7.41-1/2 a
bushel while CBOT March corn dropped 6-3/4 cents to
$7.02-1/4 a bushel, closing below key technical support at the
200-day moving average.
A U.S. Agriculture Department projection about the size of
this year's U.S. harvests also added to the bearish tone hanging
over the grains market.
Assuming yields return to normal this year, farmers will
harvest a record 14.4 billion bushels of corn, up 34 percent
from last year. USDA forecast the second-largest soybean crop on
record at 3.335 billion bushels and a medium-sized wheat crop of
2.19 billion bushels.
Prospects for large South American crops caused Goldman
Sachs to cut its price forecasts for both corn and soybeans. The
investment bank also lowered it outlook for wheat prices due to
low demand for U.S. exports.
The USDA on Friday cut its U.S. soybean end-of-season stocks
forecast to 125 million bushels, below the market consensus. But
it raised its global crop year-ending stocks view above
expectations to 60.12 million tonnes after a million-tonne drop
in Argentina's crop was offset by a million-tonne gain in
Brazil.
"It's created a downward spiral on soybeans and that is
pulling down the other markets," a European trader said of the
USDA report. "People were expecting them to reduce the Argentine
soy crop by more."
The announcement by Russia's deputy prime minister that a
planned lifting of an import duty on grains would be adopted by
the end of March did not move the market, as the measure had
been expected to come into force by early April.
The suspension of the 5 percent duty could trigger some rare
shipments of European Union and U.S. wheat to Russia as the
Black Sea exporter tries to curb soaring prices and dwindling
stocks after a poor harvest last year.
Prices at 2:32 p.m. CST (2032 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 702.25 -6.75 -1.0% 0.6%
CBOT soy 1431.50 -21.00 -1.5% 0.9%
CBOT meal 413.00 -9.40 -2.2% -1.8%
CBOT soyoil 51.24 -0.19 -0.4% 4.2%
CBOT wheat 741.50 -14.75 -2.0% -4.7%
CBOT rice 1584.50 -50.00 -3.1% 6.6%
EU wheat 246.50 0.75 0.3% -1.5%
US crude 96.99 1.26 1.3% 5.6%
Dow Jones 13,972 -21 -0.2% 6.6%
Gold 1650.29 -16.60 -1.0% -1.4%
Euro/dollar 1.3384 0.0022 0.2% 1.4%
Dollar Index 80.3620 0.1160 0.1% 0.7%
Baltic Freight 746 -2 -0.3% 6.7%
In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and
soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel,
rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb.
(Additional reporting by Sam Nelson in Chicago, Colin Packham
in Sydney, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Mayank Bhardwaj in Delhi;
editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid, John Wallace and Jim Marshall)