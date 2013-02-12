SYDNEY, Feb 12 U.S. wheat edged higher on technical buying, following sharp losses in the previous session after rain eased fears that U.S. winter wheat would be curbed by dry weather. But the grain is still sitting near a 10-day low. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans rose 0.17 percent to $14.34 a bushel, having slid 1.45 percent on Monday. * March corn fell 0.11 percent to $7.01-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.95 percent in the previous session. * March wheat rose 0.1 percent to $7.42-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.95 percent on Monday when the grain hit a session low of $7.40-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since February 1. * Rain and snow arrives in the drought-stricken U.S. Plains and eased concerns that the hard red winter wheat harvest might be diminished. * The seven-year-old U.S. agricultural boom, driven by record-high commodity prices and painfully tight supplies, is expected to peak this year and then come to an abrupt end as high costs start to bite, the government projected on Monday. * Assuming yields return to normal this year, farmers will harvest a record 14.4 billion bushels of corn, up 34 percent from last year. USDA forecast the second-largest soybean crop on record at 3.335 billion bushels and a medium-sized wheat crop of 2.19 billion bushels. * Soybeans under pressure from U.S. Department of Agriculture report, while forecasts for improving weather in key growing regions of South America added further pressure to the soybean market. * The USDA on Friday cut its U.S. soybean end-of-season stocks forecast to 125 million bushels, below the market consensus. But it raised its global crop year-ending stocks view above expectations to 60.12 million tonnes after a million-tonne drop in Argentina's crop was offset by a million-tonne gain in Brazil. * An announcement by Russia's deputy prime minister that a planned lifting of an import duty on grains would be adopted by the end of March did not move the market, as the measure had been expected to come into force by early April. * The suspension of the 5 percent duty could trigger some rare shipments of European Union and U.S. wheat to Russia as the Black Sea exporter tries to curb soaring prices and dwindling stocks after a poor harvest last year. MARKET NEWS * The euro rallied from nearly three-week lows against the dollar on Monday after a European Central Bank policymaker said Europe's shared currency was not overvalued at current levels. * Brent crude oil futures fell on Monday, with gasoline futures leading losses after last week's blizzard in the U.S. Northeast, one of the world's biggest gasoline markets, is expected to have had little impact on regional fuel supplies. * U.S. stocks ended a quiet session with slight moves on Monday as investors found few reasons to keep pushing shares higher following a six-week advance, though the longer-term trend was still viewed as positive. DATA EVENTS 0500 - Japan consumer confidence index for Jan 1900 - U.S. Federal budget for Jan n.a. - India consumer price index for Jan n.a. - India industrial output for Dec n.a. - India manufacturing output for Dec Grains prices at 0029 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 742.25 0.75 +0.10% -1.85% 765.15 25 CBOT corn 701.50 -0.75 -0.11% -1.06% 715.04 26 CBOT soy 1434.00 2.50 +0.17% -1.27% 1431.97 34 CBOT rice $15.87 $0.02 +0.13% -2.94% $15.45 51 WTI crude $96.86 -$0.17 -0.18% +1.19% $95.20 57 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.340 -$0.001 -0.05% +0.27% USD/AUD 1.025 0.000 -0.03% -0.64% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)