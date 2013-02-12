* Snow, rains ease concerns about U.S. red winter wheat * Outlook for corn prices bearish on record harvest f'cast * Soybeans gain, stay above key technical level By Mayank Bhardwaj NEW DELHI, Feb 12 Chicago wheat prices edged lower on Tuesday, following sharp losses in the previous session after rains and snow eased concerns that dry weather would curb U.S. harvests of the grain. Corn also extended losses, with a stronger U.S. dollar dragging on commodities priced in the currency. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat had dropped 0.03 percent to $7.41-1/4 a bushel by 0500 GMT, having shed 2 percent the session before. It hit an intraday trough of $7.40-1/4 a bushel on Monday, its lowest since Feb. 1. March corn fell 0.25 percent to $7.00-1/2 a bushel, after closing down 0.95 percent a day earlier in its seventh-straight session of losses. But March soybeans gained 0.14 percent to $14.33-1/2 a bushel. They settled at $14.31-1/2 a bushel on Monday, just above their 30-day moving average after briefly dropping below that key technical level during the session. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday cut its U.S. soybean end-of-season stocks forecast to 125 million bushels, below the market consensus. "The most obvious reason behind (the fall in prices of) wheat is some improvement in weather conditions in the U.S. where many people were expecting a good deal of damage to the red winter crop due to the dry winter," said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of BarrattBulletin, a Sydney-based commodity research firm. "Corn is lower as supplies are more than expected. Going forward, corn could remain bearish." Assuming yields return to normal this year, farmers will harvest a record 14.4 billion bushels of corn, up 34 percent from last year; the second-largest soybean crop on record at 3.335 billion bushels; and a medium-sized wheat crop of 2.19 billion bushels, the USDA said. Prospects for large South American crops caused Goldman Sachs to cut its price forecasts for both corn and soybeans. The investment bank also lowered its outlook for wheat prices due to low demand for U.S. exports. Grains prices at 0501 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 741.25 -0.25 -0.03% -1.98% 765.12 26 CBOT corn 700.50 -1.75 -0.25% -1.20% 715.01 25 CBOT soy 1433.50 2.00 +0.14% -1.31% 1431.95 36 CBOT rice $15.80 -$0.05 -0.32% -3.36% $15.45 51 WTI crude $96.92 -$0.11 -0.11% +1.25% $95.24 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.339 $0.003 +0.21% +0.16% USD/AUD 1.025 -0.007 -0.69% -0.70% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel.Rice:USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)