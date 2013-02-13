SYDNEY, Feb 13 U.S. wheat edged higher on bargain hunting on Wednesday, coming off a seven-month low touched in the previous session when favorable weather across U.S. Plains eased concerns over the prospects for winter wheat. Corn rose, snapping a 12-day slide, its longest losing streak since mid-2007. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose 0.4 percent to $7.35 a bushel, having closed down 1.3 percent on Tuesday. * March soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $14.26-1/2 a bushel after declining 0.8 percent on Tuesday. * March corn rose 0.3 percent to $6.98-1/4 a bushel, after falling 0.9 percent in the previous session. * Snow and rain showers were moving across the U.S. Southwest Plains, which will help but not eliminate the harmful impact on wheat production from the worst drought in more than 50 years, MDA EarthSat Weather said. * Commodity Weather Group (CWG) on Tuesday said rain and snow was falling in northern Texas and southern and western Oklahoma on Tuesday morning. * Australia, the world's second-largest wheat exporter, also slightly raised its production forecast for the current marketing year from its December estimate, after the crop largely escaped damage from a heat wave and floods this summer. * The market will look to fresh planting estimates from the USDA at its annual forum late next week. The acreage estimates could be even larger than the USDA's baseline projections released on Monday, analysts said. * The USDA projects U.S. corn output to rise 34 percent to a record 14.4 billion bushels this year, assuming a return to normal weather and yields after droughts stunted output in 2012. * On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture cut its U.S. soybean end-of-season stocks forecast to 125 million bushels, below the market consensus. MARKET NEWS * The yen held firm on Wednesday, having swung higher in dramatic style as investors cut bearish positions after an official from the Group of Seven said there were concerns about excessive movements in Japan's currency. * Oil prices rose on Tuesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said world oil demand would increase faster than previously expected in 2013 and OPEC raised its outlook for the amount of crude it will need to pump this year. * U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Tuesday, putting the Dow within striking distance of an all-time high, as investors looked ahead to President Barack Obama's State of the Union address. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Wholesale price index 1000 Euro zone Industrial production 1200 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index 1330 U.S. Import prices 1330 U.S. Export prices 1330 U.S. Retail sales 1500 U.S. Business inventories 1530 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Grains prices at 0034 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 735.00 3.00 +0.41% -0.88% 763.38 23 CBOT corn 698.25 2.00 +0.29% -0.57% 714.87 27 CBOT soy 1426.50 5.75 +0.40% -0.35% 1432.09 32 CBOT rice $15.67 $0.01 +0.03% -1.14% $15.46 47 WTI crude $97.56 $0.05 +0.05% +0.55% $95.41 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.345 $0.000 -0.04% +0.31% USD/AUD 1.033 0.003 +0.25% +0.75% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)